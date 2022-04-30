Follow signal

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Dmitriy KashevichHello everyone, I am a trader with 4 years of experience and 7 years of programming experience, on this site I publish my best trading indicators that show excellent income! I know that something will be interesting to you from my products.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 30 April 2022
- Activations: 5
Indicator for effective binary options trading.
Complete lack of redrawing The arrow indicates the direction of the next candle and the possible direction.
signal accuracy.
Complete lack of redrawing.
works great with support and resistance levels
it has an alert, it can be turned on or off in the settings
the accuracy of this tool is perfect
All successful trading.
Also see my other indicators