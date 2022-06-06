PT Trade
- Indicators
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Dmitriy KashevichHello everyone, I am a trader with 4 years of experience and 7 years of programming experience, on this site I publish my best trading indicators that show excellent income! I know that something will be interesting to you from my products.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
PROFITABLE TRADER is an interesting name for this indicator...
And all because it is for a true trader who values his time.
It has a built-in Alert and parameters that will make your work easier.
Open settings will allow you to set the indicator to any cryptocurrency or just currency.
It's better to test and then draw a conclusion ..
screenshots will show everything.. good bidding my friend.