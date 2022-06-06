Rose is Gold

An excellent indicator for those who like fast binary options trading!

It works great on m1-m5 timeframes!

The periods are customizable, so you can even set up for cryptocurrency, and trade on weekends!

You can also customize the color of the arrows!

Works on all timeframes!

But as stated above, it's better on m1 - m5!

Whatever you forget about the signal, it has an alert!

Test and try this indicator! If I have questions write, I will gladly listen to suggestions and errors!
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Stochastic Oscillator is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the Stochastic indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive Stochastic indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? Th
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
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Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
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