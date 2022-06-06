Rose is Gold

An excellent indicator for those who like fast binary options trading!





It works great on m1-m5 timeframes!





The periods are customizable, so you can even set up for cryptocurrency, and trade on weekends!





You can also customize the color of the arrows!





Works on all timeframes!





But as stated above, it's better on m1 - m5!





Whatever you forget about the signal, it has an alert!





Test and try this indicator! If I have questions write, I will gladly listen to suggestions and errors!