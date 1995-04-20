Pigment

Good dial indicator "Pigment"

Pointer indicator "Pigment"

This product is great for binary options.

Showed itself well on M5 M15 timeframes.

Multicurrency also works well in news releases.

Does not draw and the signal appears on the current candle

Blue arrow buy

red arrow sell

You can also set the signal frequency to your liking:

In the settings, simply change the Period, the default is Period 3.
