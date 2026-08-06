STO indicator

🚀 STO & ZeroMax System: A Revolutionary Algorithm for Precise Exit and Maximum Profit
Tired of losing your profits to the market during deep corrections? Tired of guessing where to close a trade to capture maximum momentum instead of exiting prematurely?

Introducing STO – a highly accurate basement phase and momentum oscillator, part of the ZeroMax professional trading system. This next-generation analytical tool is designed for traders who need absolute precision when taking profits and identifying reversal points in highly volatile assets like Gold (XAUUSD).

💡 What's the secret of the STO indicator?
The main unique feature of STO is its ability to precisely track the momentum fades and accurately detect overbought and oversold conditions. While most traders give in to emotions and either sit in a losing correction or close too early, STO provides a clear mathematical signal for the ideal exit.

The indicator instantly reacts to market phase changes, allowing you to capture the peaks of a movement before the price enters a deep pullback.

🛡 ZeroMax Triad: Synergy of Three Indicators
ZeroMax is not just a separate signal; it is a complete, self-sufficient ecosystem. Three indicators work in absolute synergy, completely eliminating human error and market noise. You can close the candlestick chart and still know exactly where to enter and take profit!

🎯 Trend Oracle (Main Entry Trigger):

Role: Entry point before momentum.

Mechanics: Records a contraction in volatility and the consolidation of indicator lines at a single point, identifying the emergence of a new strong trend.

📊 Filter (Basement Oscillator):

Role: Noise filtering and direction confirmation.

Mechanics: Determines the true vector of global market pressure (Bullish/Bearish Bias) and filters out false breakouts, confirming entries only in line with the trend.

🛑 STO (Basement Exit Oscillator - Main Component):

Role: Precise maximum profit-taking point.

Mechanics: Tracks the fading of momentum and the climax of the movement, providing a mathematically sound signal to close the trade at the most advantageous point.

🌟 Why is a trading system with the STO indicator so popular?
Ideal for XAUUSD (Gold): Gold is notorious for sharp pullbacks and manipulation. The STO indicator allows you to take maximum profits at the very peaks and troughs of the momentum, preventing the market from eating into your profits.

Mathematical Precision: The combination of a compression algorithm (Oracle), a trend filter (Filter), and a phase oscillator (STO) ensures the highest Risk/Reward ratio and a phenomenal Win Rate.

Complete Clarity Without Guessing: Simple Step-by-Step Logic:

Oracle has formed a convergence point ➔ Get Ready!

Filter has confirmed the direction ➔ Enter the trade!

STO has signaled momentum fading ➔ Take maximum profit!

Links to other indicators in the ZERO_MAX trading system
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Murodil Eminjonov
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Murodil Eminjonov
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Gold Impulse Detector H1 — Your Ultimate Compass for Finding Impulse and Trend Reversals! Trading gold (XAUUSD) and tired of missing out on powerful market moves? It's time to take full control of volatility! Gold Impulse Detector H1 is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically to detect key impulse candles that signal the end of the current phase and a high probability of a trend reversal or continuation of a strong impulse. What's the indicator's superpower? Cap
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Reversal zone
Murodil Eminjonov
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Индикатор "Reversal zone" показывает силовые уровни  и возможные точки разворота на текущем графике. Индикатор "Reversal zone" поможет трейдеру разобраться с текущей ситуацией The "Reverse zone" indicator shows power levels and possible reversal points on the current chart. The "Reverse zone" indicator will help the trader to deal with the current situation
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Blocking EA US30
Murodil Eminjonov
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Murodil Eminjonov
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The "REVERSAL" indicator is a pointer indicator without redrawing and delay. The "REVERSAL" indicator shows the best trend entry points on the chart. It is better to use it in tandem with other trend indicators as a filter. The indicator shows good results on all timeframes. The signal is generated after the candle closes and appears as blue and red arrows. If you reduce the amplitude, then you can trade in the style of scalping
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Resistance support levels ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
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Trend zone ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
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Trend ind arr
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Arrow indicator without redrawing and delay The indicator shows the best trend entry points on the chart. It is better to use it in conjunction with other trend indicators as a filter. The indicator shows good results on lower timeframes. The signal is generated inside the candle and appears as blue and red arrows. Displays signals at the zero bar Settings Step : Calculation of bars in history Bar : Shows bars in history Delta : Offset of the signal from the candle
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The Surefire Forex Hedging EA PRO
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
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Experts
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Market maker move GOLD
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Murodil Eminjonov
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Cps
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор  превосходно показывает экстремумы цены. Для торговли по данному индикатору рекомендую торговать по сигналам старших таймфреймов.  Индикатор не перерисовывается и не меняет значения в истории.  The indicator perfectly shows price extremes. To trade on this indicator, I recommend trading on the signals of the higher timeframes. The indicator does not redraw and does not change the values in the history.
Resistance Support ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
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Super MA ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор  Супер МА  является трендовым индикатором и отлично справляется определением текущей тенденции. Ею можно пользоваться как для скальпинга так и для торговли внутри дня. Сигналы индикатора не перерисовываются и не меняют свои значения после закрытия бара  The Super MA indicator is a trend indicator and does an excellent job of determining the current trend. It can be used both for scalping and for intraday trading. The indicator signals do not redraw and do not change their values after
Volume indicator ind
Murodil Eminjonov
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Индикатор объёмов отличный помощник в трейдинге. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не меняет значения при переключении таймфреймов. Индикатор объёмов MTF, показывает текущую тенденцию на графиках. Рекомендую торговать в сторону сигналов старших таймфреймов  The volume indicator is a great assistant in trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not change values when switching timeframes. MTF volume indicator, shows the current trend on the charts. I recommend trading in the direction of highe
ZigZag without redrawing
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
ZigZag предназначается для анализа движений цен с заданной амплитудой. Индикатор изображает только самые важные развороты, что значительно облегчает оценку графиков.   Стрелки показывают БАР, на котором последний Low/High полностью сформирован. ZigZag is designed to analyze price movements with a given amplitude. The indicator shows only the most important reversals, which greatly facilitates the evaluation of charts. The arrows show the BAR where the last Low/High is fully formed.
Super Ma Arrows
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор  Super Ma Arrows состоит из модифицированной средней скользящей и стрелок.  Индикатор предназначен для скальпинга. Индикатор  Super Ma Arrows не перерисовывает не меняет значения при переключении таймфреймов The Super Ma Arrows indicator consists of a modified moving average and arrows. The indicator is designed for scalping. The Super Ma Arrows indicator does not redraw does not change values when switching timeframes
Nostradamus ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор " Nostradamus ind" мощный инструмент для торговли на рынке форекс. " Nostradamus ind" не перерисовывается и не меняет свои значения при переключении временных периодов.  The "Nostradamus ind" indicator is a powerful tool for trading on the forex market. "Nostradamus ind" does not redraw and does not change its values when switching time periods.
Trend direction indi
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор  "Trend direction ind" является трендовым индикатором.  Индикатор  "Trend direction ind"не запаздывает, выдает сигналы на нулевом баре и не перерисовывает при переключении таимфреймов.  С индикатором  "Trend direction ind" вы будете с легкостью определять текущую тенденцию. The "Trend direction ind" indicator is a trend indicator. The "Trend direction ind" indicator does not lag, gives signals at the zero bar and does not redraw when switching time frames. With the "Trend direction ind
BO indicator at zero bar
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор "BO  indicator at zero bar" для торговли бинарных опционов. Индикатор выдаёт свои сигналы на нулевом баре не перерисовывает и не меняет свои показатели при переключении временных периодов. Рекомендую использовать индикатор совместно с другим индикатором как фильтр  "BO indicator at zero bar" indicator for binary options trading. The indicator gives its signals on the zero bar, does not redraw and does not change its indicators when switching time periods. I recommend using the indicato
Zigzag levels ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор "Zigzag levels" основан на индикаторе зигзаг.  Индикатор показывает зоны уровней поддержки и сопротивления относительно индикатору зигзаг. Индикатор "Zigzag levels" сделает хорошую службу в вашем трейдинге. Всем больших профитов!!! The Zigzag levels indicator is based on the zigzag indicator. The indicator shows the zones of support and resistance levels relative to the zigzag indicator. The Zigzag levels indicator will do a good service in your trading. Big profits for everyone!!!
Scalper for currency pairs
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
The EA is designed for trading gold on the M1 timeframe. There is no martingale and no averaging. The most profitable option for trading is scalping. I recommend brokers with a minimum spread and with a minimum commission. The adviser has many functions that can optimize the adviser for any forex instrument. But the default settings are perfect for gold trading Description of the input parameters of the Expert Advisor Step                   _ The offset of the pending order from the price   
Adequate ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
My indicator is a great helper in the forex market. It shows possible market reversals with absolute accuracy. My indicator does not redraw and does not change values when switching timeframes. It works perfectly on all timeframes and can become a key indicator in your strategy. I would like to note that flexible indicator settings allow you to adapt the indicator to your strategy and can make a big contribution to your profitable strategy, although everything is already laid down in this indica
Tulpor
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
Advisor TULPOR EA it allows you to turn unprofitable transactions into profitable ones through the use of an intelligent hedging mechanism "back and forth". I call this strategy "No more losses". Let the price go where it wants - the TULPOR EA ADVISOR earns in any situation. Guaranteed! The secret of this amazing Expert Advisor is the well-known trading algorithm "Recovery Zone Algorithm" (TULPOR EA). By default, the Expert Advisor is optemized for trading EUR/USD on the H1 timeframe
Support 17 EA SELL
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
I present to your attention a brand new advisor "Support 17 EA". The "Support 17 EA" Expert Advisor is unique in that it finds entry points using the built-in indicator of the maximum and minimum price levels. The Expert Advisor has a stop loss and take profit and works on the principle of martingale, which allows you to withdraw unprofitable trades into a plus. The Expert Advisor has a trailing stop function, which allows the Adviser to work on the built-in indicator in the "Scalping" mode.   T
Master Signal
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор показывает точки входа. Индикатор не перерисовывает и не исчезает в истории. Индикатор может служить дополнением вашей торговой стратегии.  При желание можно настроить индикатор как на агрессивную торговлю( но в этом случае будет много ложных сигналов) так же на пассивную торговлю. Хорошие показатели индикатор показывает сигналы на валютной паре GBPUSD  на минутном таймфрейме. 
Signal histogram scalper
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
The "Signal histogram scalper" indicator is a general indicator in the form of a histogram and signals without redrawing and delay. The "Signal histogram scalper" indicator shows the best trend entry points on the chart. It is better to use it in tandem with other trend indicators as a filter. The indicator shows good results on the M5 timeframe. The signal is generated after the candle closes and appears as green and red circles. The "Signal histogram scalper" indicator is intended for scalping
Skalper PRO
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
The "Scalper_PRO" indicator is a basement indicator in the form of two lines and signals without redrawing or lag on the chart. The "Scalper_PRO" indicator shows on the chart the best entry points along the trend. The indicator shows good results on the M1 timeframe. The signal is generated after the candle closes and appears in the form of blue and red arrows with preliminary signals in the form of dots. The "Scalper_PRO" indicator is designed for scalping. The screenshots show examples of posi
Probability theory
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
The trading advisor is designed to trade the currency pair "USDJPY" on a minute chart. The trading strategy is based on probability theory. The advisor uses a fixed stop loss and take profit with a ratio of one to two. For recovery, the advisor partially uses the recovery coefficient of the increase in volume. Although the advisor uses martingale, it does not trade against the trend and does not accumulate unprofitable positions. The advisor has more than thirty trading strategies built into it
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