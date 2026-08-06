Trend Aracle

🚀 Trend Oracle & ZeroMax System: A Revolutionary Algorithm for Anticipating Impulse Movements
Do you dream of entering the market before a powerful price explosion, rather than chasing a departing train?

Introducing Trend Oracle, a highly accurate momentum forecasting indicator included in the professional ZeroMax trading system. This next-generation tool is designed for traders who need absolute clarity when trading highly volatile instruments, especially when trading Gold (XAUUSD).

💡 What's the secret of Trend Oracle?
The main unique feature of Trend Oracle is its ability to identify hidden cumulative consolidation phases. When the algorithm compresses market data into a single convergence point, it signals a colossal energy surge about to occur.

You receive an entry signal at the zero point of the impulse formation—with a minimal stop loss and maximum profit potential!

🛡 ZeroMax Triad: Synergy of Three Indicators
ZeroMax is not just a standalone signal; it's a complete, self-sufficient ecosystem. Three indicators work in absolute synergy, completely eliminating human error and market noise. You can completely close the candlestick chart and still know exactly where and when the price will move!

🎯 Trend Oracle (Main Entry Trigger):

Role: Entry point before momentum.

Mechanics: Records volatility compression and consolidation of indicator lines at one point, identifying the emergence of a new strong trend.

📊 Filter (Basement Oscillator):

Role: Filtering out noise and confirming direction.

Mechanics: Located in a separate window (basement oscillator). It instantly identifies the true vector of global market pressure (Bullish/Bearish Bias) and filters out false breakouts, confirming entries only in the direction of least resistance.

🛑 STO (Basement Exit Oscillator):

Role: Precise position exit point.

Mechanics: Tracks the momentum fades and overbought/oversold conditions. It shows the ideal point for locking in maximum profits before the market enters a deep correction.

🌟 Why is the ZeroMax trading system a phenomenon?
Ideal for XAUUSD (Gold): Gold is notorious for its false moves and sudden impulses. The ZeroMax system is designed to tame the volatility of metals and capture the most lucrative trend moves.

Mathematical Precision: The combination of the compression algorithm (Oracle), trend filter (Filter), and phase oscillator (STO) delivers a phenomenal win rate and a high risk/reward ratio.

Complete Clarity Without Guesswork: Step-by-Step Trading Logic:

Oracle has formed a convergence point ➔ Get Ready!

Filter has confirmed the direction ➔ Enter the trade!

STO has given a signal to fade ➔ Take your profit!

💎 Take control of market momentum today!
Forget about lagging indicators and chaotic trading. The ZeroMax trading system with the Trend Oracle core gives you an institutional advantage—the ability to see momentum building before the rest of the market does.

Links to other indicators in the ZERO_MAX trading system


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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Trend direction indi
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
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Murodil Eminjonov
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Zigzag levels ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
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Scalper for currency pairs
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
The EA is designed for trading gold on the M1 timeframe. There is no martingale and no averaging. The most profitable option for trading is scalping. I recommend brokers with a minimum spread and with a minimum commission. The adviser has many functions that can optimize the adviser for any forex instrument. But the default settings are perfect for gold trading Description of the input parameters of the Expert Advisor Step                   _ The offset of the pending order from the price   
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Murodil Eminjonov
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My indicator is a great helper in the forex market. It shows possible market reversals with absolute accuracy. My indicator does not redraw and does not change values when switching timeframes. It works perfectly on all timeframes and can become a key indicator in your strategy. I would like to note that flexible indicator settings allow you to adapt the indicator to your strategy and can make a big contribution to your profitable strategy, although everything is already laid down in this indica
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Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
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I present to your attention a brand new advisor "Support 17 EA". The "Support 17 EA" Expert Advisor is unique in that it finds entry points using the built-in indicator of the maximum and minimum price levels. The Expert Advisor has a stop loss and take profit and works on the principle of martingale, which allows you to withdraw unprofitable trades into a plus. The Expert Advisor has a trailing stop function, which allows the Adviser to work on the built-in indicator in the "Scalping" mode.   T
Master Signal
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
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Signal histogram scalper
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
The "Signal histogram scalper" indicator is a general indicator in the form of a histogram and signals without redrawing and delay. The "Signal histogram scalper" indicator shows the best trend entry points on the chart. It is better to use it in tandem with other trend indicators as a filter. The indicator shows good results on the M5 timeframe. The signal is generated after the candle closes and appears as green and red circles. The "Signal histogram scalper" indicator is intended for scalping
Skalper PRO
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
The "Scalper_PRO" indicator is a basement indicator in the form of two lines and signals without redrawing or lag on the chart. The "Scalper_PRO" indicator shows on the chart the best entry points along the trend. The indicator shows good results on the M1 timeframe. The signal is generated after the candle closes and appears in the form of blue and red arrows with preliminary signals in the form of dots. The "Scalper_PRO" indicator is designed for scalping. The screenshots show examples of posi
Probability theory
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
The trading advisor is designed to trade the currency pair "USDJPY" on a minute chart. The trading strategy is based on probability theory. The advisor uses a fixed stop loss and take profit with a ratio of one to two. For recovery, the advisor partially uses the recovery coefficient of the increase in volume. Although the advisor uses martingale, it does not trade against the trend and does not accumulate unprofitable positions. The advisor has more than thirty trading strategies built into it
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