XAU Impulse Alert H1

🚀 Gold Impulse Detector H1 — Your Ultimate Compass for Finding Impulse and Trend Reversals!

Trading gold (XAUUSD) and tired of missing out on powerful market moves? It's time to take full control of volatility!





Gold Impulse Detector H1 is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically to detect key impulse candles that signal the end of the current phase and a high probability of a trend reversal or continuation of a strong impulse.





🔥 What's the indicator's superpower?

Capture of Abnormal Volatility (High-Low Range):

The indicator instantly finds "giant" candles on the chart with a peak-to-peak range exceeding a specified dollar threshold. It's during these candles that a major player emerges and changes the market direction!





Smart ATR Algorithm + Close Filter:

Detects dynamic impulses relative to the current average volatility. The indicator analyzes the candlestick shadow at the close: if the pullback at the end of the candlestick is minimal, it means buying or selling pressure persisted until the very last second of the hour—the perfect condition for a reversal pattern!





Instant alerts directly to your smartphone:

You no longer have to sit in front of your monitor 24/7! As soon as a momentum bar closes, you immediately receive a pop-up window with sound in MT5 and a push notification directly to the MetaTrader app on your smartphone.





Clean chart and perfect order:

The indicator neatly highlights the relevant candlesticks with stylish rectangular blocks. And when deleting or switching timeframes, it instantly removes all graphical objects, leaving your chart clean.





⚙️ Full Description of Settings (Variables)

All indicator parameters are logically divided into 3 convenient groups:





📌 Group 1: Fixed High - Low Size

InpUseFixedRange (true / false) — Enables or disables the search for candles with a fixed High - Low size.





InpMinPriceRangeUSD (Default: 50.0) — Minimum candle size from high to low in dollars ($). For example, with a value of 50.0, the indicator will highlight any candle with a range of $50 or more.





InpBoxColorFixed (Default: clrRed) — The color of the rectangle highlighting candles with a fixed range.





📌 Group 2: ATR Impulse

InpUseATR (true / false) — Enables or disables the ATR volatility mathematical filter.





InpATRPeriod (Default: 14) — ATR indicator averaging period (the number of hours to calculate the average candle size).





InpImpulseMult (Default: 1.8) — ATR multiplier. Indicates how many times the current candle should be larger than the average candle for the specified period.





InpMaxWickPercent (Default: 20.0) — The maximum allowable retracement (wick) percentage from the candle's closing side. The lower this percentage (e.g., 10-15%), the fuller and more aggressive the candle should be.





InpBoxColorATR (Default: clrMediumBlue) — Rectangle color for candles found by the ATR algorithm.





📌 Group 3: Settings & Notifications

InpFillBox (true / false) — Enables or disables the transparent fill of colored rectangles.





InpUseAlert (true / false) — Enables an audible alert and a pop-up text window in the MetaTrader 5 terminal when a momentum bar closes.





InpUsePush (true / false) — Enables sending push notifications to your mobile phone via the MetaTrader app.





Barlimit (Default: 1000) — Limits the history depth (in bars) for the initial indicator calculation at startup (prevents the terminal from freezing).





💡 Gold Impulse Detector H1 is your reliable noise filter that will save you hundreds of hours of analysis and help you catch the juiciest reversals in gold! 📈📉