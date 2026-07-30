XAU Impulse Alert H1

🚀 Gold Impulse Detector H1 — Your Ultimate Compass for Finding Impulse and Trend Reversals!
Trading gold (XAUUSD) and tired of missing out on powerful market moves? It's time to take full control of volatility!

Gold Impulse Detector H1 is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically to detect key impulse candles that signal the end of the current phase and a high probability of a trend reversal or continuation of a strong impulse.

🔥 What's the indicator's superpower?
Capture of Abnormal Volatility (High-Low Range):
The indicator instantly finds "giant" candles on the chart with a peak-to-peak range exceeding a specified dollar threshold. It's during these candles that a major player emerges and changes the market direction!

Smart ATR Algorithm + Close Filter:
Detects dynamic impulses relative to the current average volatility. The indicator analyzes the candlestick shadow at the close: if the pullback at the end of the candlestick is minimal, it means buying or selling pressure persisted until the very last second of the hour—the perfect condition for a reversal pattern!

Instant alerts directly to your smartphone:
You no longer have to sit in front of your monitor 24/7! As soon as a momentum bar closes, you immediately receive a pop-up window with sound in MT5 and a push notification directly to the MetaTrader app on your smartphone.

Clean chart and perfect order:
The indicator neatly highlights the relevant candlesticks with stylish rectangular blocks. And when deleting or switching timeframes, it instantly removes all graphical objects, leaving your chart clean.

⚙️ Full Description of Settings (Variables)
All indicator parameters are logically divided into 3 convenient groups:

📌 Group 1: Fixed High - Low Size
InpUseFixedRange (true / false) — Enables or disables the search for candles with a fixed High - Low size.

InpMinPriceRangeUSD (Default: 50.0) — Minimum candle size from high to low in dollars ($). For example, with a value of 50.0, the indicator will highlight any candle with a range of $50 or more.

InpBoxColorFixed (Default: clrRed) — The color of the rectangle highlighting candles with a fixed range.

📌 Group 2: ATR Impulse
InpUseATR (true / false) — Enables or disables the ATR volatility mathematical filter.

InpATRPeriod (Default: 14) — ATR indicator averaging period (the number of hours to calculate the average candle size).

InpImpulseMult (Default: 1.8) — ATR multiplier. Indicates how many times the current candle should be larger than the average candle for the specified period.

InpMaxWickPercent (Default: 20.0) — The maximum allowable retracement (wick) percentage from the candle's closing side. The lower this percentage (e.g., 10-15%), the fuller and more aggressive the candle should be.

InpBoxColorATR (Default: clrMediumBlue) — Rectangle color for candles found by the ATR algorithm.

📌 Group 3: Settings & Notifications
InpFillBox (true / false) — Enables or disables the transparent fill of colored rectangles.

InpUseAlert (true / false) — Enables an audible alert and a pop-up text window in the MetaTrader 5 terminal when a momentum bar closes.

InpUsePush (true / false) — Enables sending push notifications to your mobile phone via the MetaTrader app.

Barlimit (Default: 1000) — Limits the history depth (in bars) for the initial indicator calculation at startup (prevents the terminal from freezing).

💡 Gold Impulse Detector H1 is your reliable noise filter that will save you hundreds of hours of analysis and help you catch the juiciest reversals in gold! 📈📉
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Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
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Indicators
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TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Murodil Eminjonov
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Murodil Eminjonov
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Resistance Support ind
Murodil Eminjonov
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Super MA ind
Murodil Eminjonov
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Volume indicator ind
Murodil Eminjonov
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Super Ma Arrows
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
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Nostradamus ind
Murodil Eminjonov
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Trend direction indi
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
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BO indicator at zero bar
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
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Zigzag levels ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор "Zigzag levels" основан на индикаторе зигзаг.  Индикатор показывает зоны уровней поддержки и сопротивления относительно индикатору зигзаг. Индикатор "Zigzag levels" сделает хорошую службу в вашем трейдинге. Всем больших профитов!!! The Zigzag levels indicator is based on the zigzag indicator. The indicator shows the zones of support and resistance levels relative to the zigzag indicator. The Zigzag levels indicator will do a good service in your trading. Big profits for everyone!!!
Scalper for currency pairs
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
The EA is designed for trading gold on the M1 timeframe. There is no martingale and no averaging. The most profitable option for trading is scalping. I recommend brokers with a minimum spread and with a minimum commission. The adviser has many functions that can optimize the adviser for any forex instrument. But the default settings are perfect for gold trading Description of the input parameters of the Expert Advisor Step                   _ The offset of the pending order from the price   
Adequate ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
My indicator is a great helper in the forex market. It shows possible market reversals with absolute accuracy. My indicator does not redraw and does not change values when switching timeframes. It works perfectly on all timeframes and can become a key indicator in your strategy. I would like to note that flexible indicator settings allow you to adapt the indicator to your strategy and can make a big contribution to your profitable strategy, although everything is already laid down in this indica
Tulpor
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
Advisor TULPOR EA it allows you to turn unprofitable transactions into profitable ones through the use of an intelligent hedging mechanism "back and forth". I call this strategy "No more losses". Let the price go where it wants - the TULPOR EA ADVISOR earns in any situation. Guaranteed! The secret of this amazing Expert Advisor is the well-known trading algorithm "Recovery Zone Algorithm" (TULPOR EA). By default, the Expert Advisor is optemized for trading EUR/USD on the H1 timeframe
Support 17 EA SELL
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
I present to your attention a brand new advisor "Support 17 EA". The "Support 17 EA" Expert Advisor is unique in that it finds entry points using the built-in indicator of the maximum and minimum price levels. The Expert Advisor has a stop loss and take profit and works on the principle of martingale, which allows you to withdraw unprofitable trades into a plus. The Expert Advisor has a trailing stop function, which allows the Adviser to work on the built-in indicator in the "Scalping" mode.   T
Master Signal
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор показывает точки входа. Индикатор не перерисовывает и не исчезает в истории. Индикатор может служить дополнением вашей торговой стратегии.  При желание можно настроить индикатор как на агрессивную торговлю( но в этом случае будет много ложных сигналов) так же на пассивную торговлю. Хорошие показатели индикатор показывает сигналы на валютной паре GBPUSD  на минутном таймфрейме. 
Signal histogram scalper
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
The "Signal histogram scalper" indicator is a general indicator in the form of a histogram and signals without redrawing and delay. The "Signal histogram scalper" indicator shows the best trend entry points on the chart. It is better to use it in tandem with other trend indicators as a filter. The indicator shows good results on the M5 timeframe. The signal is generated after the candle closes and appears as green and red circles. The "Signal histogram scalper" indicator is intended for scalping
Skalper PRO
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
The "Scalper_PRO" indicator is a basement indicator in the form of two lines and signals without redrawing or lag on the chart. The "Scalper_PRO" indicator shows on the chart the best entry points along the trend. The indicator shows good results on the M1 timeframe. The signal is generated after the candle closes and appears in the form of blue and red arrows with preliminary signals in the form of dots. The "Scalper_PRO" indicator is designed for scalping. The screenshots show examples of posi
Probability theory
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
The trading advisor is designed to trade the currency pair "USDJPY" on a minute chart. The trading strategy is based on probability theory. The advisor uses a fixed stop loss and take profit with a ratio of one to two. For recovery, the advisor partially uses the recovery coefficient of the increase in volume. Although the advisor uses martingale, it does not trade against the trend and does not accumulate unprofitable positions. The advisor has more than thirty trading strategies built into it
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