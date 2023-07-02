VWAP indicator for MT4

Moving VWAP Indicator

Moving VWAP is an important indicator drawing the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP).
The VWAP is a reference used by institutional traders and acts as a level of support / resistance.
If price is above VWAP then means market is bullish.
If price is below VWAP then means market is bearish.
It can be used to enter in the market with low risk (near VWAP) and also identify the correct direction of the market.
The Moving VWAP is as simple as a Simple Moving Average. The main difference is that usual moving averages are calculated with price alone.
The VWAP is calculated with price and volume. Therefore it is more accurate and represents the real mean price in the market.
The Moving VWAP can be used with any instrument where you have volume data.
The Moving VWAP can be used with any time frame.

Inputs of the indicator are:

  • Period - period to be used for the calculation of the moving average

The indicator can be used with any time frame.
The indicator can be used with any class of assets (providing volume data): Forex, Stocks, Futures, Commodities, Cryptos.
Forex volume is 90% reliable (not 100%) and this is enough to have an accurate indication of volume.
Beware that some indices do not produce volume (SP500) and cannot be used with the VWAP. In this case the futures (ES for SP500, for instance) can be used to calculate VWAP using volume.

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MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
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ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
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Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
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