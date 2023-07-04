Matrix indicator for MT4 by ITC

Matrix Indicator is a simple but effective indicator.

Matrix indicator displays usual oscillators indicators in a user friendly color coded indicator.

This makes it easy to identify when all indicators are aligned and spot high probability entries.

Indicator: RSI, Stochastic, CCI, Bollinger Bands

Param1/Param2/Param3: usual settings for the indicator

ValueMin: Oversold level for oscillator

ValueMax: Overbought level for oscillator

The indicator can be used with any class of assets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.

Example of settings for the indicator:

Indicator=RSI

Param1=14

ValueMin=10

ValueMax=90

Indicator=Stochastic

Param1=5

Param2=3

Param3=3

ValueMin=20

ValueMax=80

Indicator=CCI

Param1=14

ValueMin=-100

ValueMax=100

Indicator=Bollinger

Param1=20

ValueMin=-2.0

ValueMax=2.0

Other indicators for MT4:

We developed more than 60 indicators and utilities for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.

Indicators for MT5:

All our indicators are developed both for MT4 and MT5.



List of all our indicators:

You can see the complete list of our indicators visiting our profile page.



Matrix Indicator