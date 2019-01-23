Pisces TheProfitZone

This indicator will calculate new support and resistant zone everyday, and that give us a trading zone such as thats telling us TP and SL,

So it still telling us for where should the price will go reach?





Fore Example.

Uptrend : If Price can stay upper a Line and price close higher above a Line, then the price will continue go up to reach next Line.

Downtrend : If Price can't pass to stay upper a Line and the price close lower a Line, then the price will reject to downtrend, it will go to reach lower Line for next target.





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