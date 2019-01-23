Pisces TheProfitZone
- Indicators
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Nuttawut KhiawkiriI'm a forex trader, my job is full-time trader, I have trade on forex market for 7 more year,
- Version: 11.9
- Activations: 5
Pisces TheProfitZone
"Pisces TheProfitZone MT4 Indicator Powered byFxGangster"
This indicator will calculate new support and resistant zone everyday, and that give us a trading zone such as thats telling us TP and SL,
So it still telling us for where should the price will go reach?
Fore Example.
Uptrend : If Price can stay upper a Line and price close higher above a Line, then the price will continue go up to reach next Line.
Downtrend : If Price can't pass to stay upper a Line and the price close lower a Line, then the price will reject to downtrend, it will go to reach lower Line for next target.
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