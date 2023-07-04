Dashboard Display indicator for MT4
- Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois CandelITC SOFTWARE is a technology company based in the United States since 2010.
🟠🔴 The company develops financial software and indicators for different trading platforms:
-Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5
-TradingView
-NinjaTrader
- Version: 1.60
- Updated: 4 July 2023
- Activations: 5
Dashboard Display IndicatorWith the Dashboard Display indicator you can create a nice, customized and professional dashboard in a few minutes.
You can create your personal dashboard and have a look at a glance at real time data.
You can use the Dashboard Display indicator with any symbol of your platform.
The inputs of the indicator are:
- Symbol: symbol name as it appears in your platform (or VIX or DXY for specific symbols)
- DisplayName: name of symbol as it should appear in the display
- RefreshDelay: speed of data refresh in seconds
- PosX: horizontal (from left) position in the screen (X coordinate) of the display
- PosY: vertical (from top) position in the screen (Y coordinate) of the display
- Display name
- % increase/decrease since open of yesterday
- high of the day
- low of the day
Other indicators for MT4:
We developed more than 60 indicators and utilities for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.
The most popular indicators for Metatrader 4 are:
Indicators for MT5:
All our indicator are developed both for MT4 and MT5.
List of all our indicators:
You can see the complete list of our indicators visiting our profile page.