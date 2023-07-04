Dashboard Display indicator for MT4

Dashboard Display Indicator

With the Dashboard Display indicator you can create a nice, customized and professional dashboard in a few minutes.
You can create your personal dashboard and have a look at a glance at real time data.
You can use the Dashboard Display indicator with any symbol of your platform.

The inputs of the indicator are:
  • Symbol: symbol name as it appears in your platform (or VIX or DXY for specific symbols)
  • DisplayName: name of symbol as it should appear in the display
  • RefreshDelay: speed of data refresh in seconds
  • PosX: horizontal (from left) position in the screen (X coordinate) of the display
  • PosY: vertical (from top) position in the screen (Y coordinate) of the display
For each standard symbol, the indicator displays following information:
  • Display name
  • % increase/decrease since open of yesterday
  • high of the day
  • low of the day

Other indicators for MT4:
We developed more than 60 indicators and utilities for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.
The most popular indicators for Metatrader 4 are:

Indicators for MT5:
All our indicator are developed both for MT4 and MT5.

List of all our indicators:
 You can see the complete list of our indicators visiting our profile page.


Recommended products
Gold Pro MT4 DashBoard
Zhongqu Wu
5 (2)
Indicators
This Dashboard is free to download but is dependent on you owning the Gold Pro MT4   indicator.  Get the indicator here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60430 The   Dashboard    will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator: Gold Pro MT4   all time frame and all symbol:  smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals!!! How to understand the status: Dashboard Show "Buy" - Buy Signal Das
FREE
Symbol1 2Changer MT4 Free
JIHUN NAM
Indicators
Hello, This is an easy symbol change panel. The free version only can change major pairs which are "AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY, NZDUSD" The full version can add your symbols. FULL version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71176?source=Site+Market+MT4+Indicator+New+Rating005 Also, can change the TimeFrame as well. Symbols must be active on your Market Watch list. Parameters: ratio - change the size LineNumber - you can set that how many symbols are displa
FREE
Currency Strength Meter MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (1)
Indicators
Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
Indicator Panel for MetaTrader 4 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA. Indicator Panel is a tool designed to manage the visibility of technical analysis objects generated by our indicators. Instead of enabling/disabling individual indicators or manually removing chart objects, a single checkbox click allows you to show or hide a selected indicator from the chart. The panel enables quick toggling of: Pivot Points (PP, R1–R3, S1–S3) High/Low Le
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Main purpose: "Pin Bars" is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works: The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the direction of
FREE
Absolute currency strength for MT4
Radim Kucera
5 (2)
Indicators
Indicator measures strength of each currency in your list. Main idea: It simply iterates through all combinations of pairs and adds difference between open and close in percent. Parameters: List of currencies - what currencies will be calculated (maximum is 8) Calculation type - from which data will be strength calculated Calculation data input - used as input related to calculation type Symbol suffix - used in case of suffix on symbols, e.g: when your symbols look like EURUSDm, EURUSDmicro etc
FREE
MQLTA Currency Strength Matrix DEMO
MQL4 Trading Automation
2 (2)
Indicators
Currency Strength Matrix (CSM) is an indicator that will show you the current strength of the major currencies in several timeframes allowing you to sort the currencies for strength and spot possible trading setups. This indicator is ideal for scalping and in all those events of sudden big moves. This DEMO only shows 4 currencies and 4 timeframes, for the full version please check https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24252 How does it work? The CSM compares the value of the current moving ave
FREE
Quantum Smart Signals
Shaaban Riad
Indicators
Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
FREE
Trend Quorum MT4
Kestutis Balciunas
Indicators
Trend Quorum   is an adaptive trend-following indicator that combines a dynamic SuperTrend engine with a proprietary Trend Quality Index (TQI) and 3 optional confluence filters. Signals only fire when enough independent factors "vote" in agreement — like a quorum. Check MT5 version at:  Trend Quorum MT5 See more products at:   All P roducts For live examples and new tools, visit my profile and send a Friend request so you don’t miss updates! How It Works Adaptive SuperTrend Engine Unlike standar
FREE
TPX Calculadora de Lotes
TPX
Indicators
The tool that will help you calculate the lot accurately for the risk you need, if you want to risk 1% of your account, just enter the entry, target and stop values ​​ and you will have the lot size to use and only lose the chosen percentage. You can also choose a fixed value. This tool will help you with consistency, because you can only be consistent if you operate consistently and enter with fixed loss values, it is an INFALLIBLE way to be consistent!!!!
FREE
Williams Precision Prime
Steffen Reinhold Noll
5 (2)
Indicators
Williams Precision Prime – Precision Meets Legend Williams Precision Prime is a high-performance trend-following indicator that bridges the gap between Larry Williams' time-tested logic and modern algorithmic filtering, all wrapped in the exclusive Peak Precision design. Engineered for traders who demand clarity, stability, and mathematically sound entries, this system utilizes a triple-layer EMA strategy (100, 50, and 21) to identify high-probability "Cross-Momentum" setups within a confirmed d
FREE
RQL Trend Board MT4
Zoltan Nagy
Indicators
RQL Trend Board – Description RQL Trend Board   is a simple but powerful multi-timeframe trend dashboard. It shows the current market bias across several timeframes at the same time, using an internal trend-classification method. Each timeframe is displayed as a colored box:   Green   – bullish bias → look for   long   setups   Yellow   – ranging / unclear →   no trade zone   Red   – bearish bias → look for   short   setups The indicator gives a clear   overall picture   of where the
FREE
SX Supply Demand Zones MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
Indicators
SX Supply Demand Zones accurately identifies and draws high-probability Supply and Demand zones using a sophisticated algorithm. Unlike traditional indicators that clutter your chart, this indicator is designed with a focus on performance and a clean user experience. New Unique Feature: Interactive Legend System What truly sets this indicator apart from everything else is the Interactive Control Legend. You have a professional dashboard directly on your chart that allows you to: Show/Hide: Ins
FREE
Review Candle Chart Trial for MT4
Yutaka Okamoto
Indicators
ReviewCandleChart is a unique product that can verify past price fluctuations using candlestick charts. This indicator accurately reproduces market price fluctuations in the past and can make trading decisions (entries, profits, loss cut) many times so that you can learn the trading faster. ReviewCandleCahrt is the best indicator to improve trading skills. ReviewCandleCahrt caters to both beginners and advanced traders. Advantages of the indicator This Indicator for verifying price fluctuation
FREE
FFx Force Index
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
TradeStats Panel
Shin Kojima
Indicators
================================================================   TradeInfoS_en  -  Trade Statistics Indicator for MT4   Copyright (C) 2014 fx-mt4ea.com ================================================================ OVERVIEW -------- Displays trade history statistics and market info in a separate indicator window. Shows results for All-time, This Month, and This Week in three columns. DISPLAY LAYOUT -------------- [ S ]  T:xx/W:xx/L:xx/R:xx%/PL:xx    <- All-time stats [ M ]  T:xx/W:xx/L:xx
FREE
Fisher SC
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
Attention, for the indicator to work correctly, you need to put the "MQL5" folder in your terminal folder, you can download it from the link below: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A One of the best arrow indicators for Binary Options, which can also be used in the Forex market. Any time frame from M1 to MN, any currency pair, can also be used on stocks - the indicator is universal. Expiration from 1 to 5 candles. Displays traffic statistics on a graph. The indicator gives signals along th
FREE
Session High Low
Jerome Asiusin
Indicators
This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day. below is the customization that you can adjust : Input Descriptions EnableAsian Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels. EnableLondon Enables or disables the display of London session high and
FREE
R Silver Trend
Rwy Ksyby
Indicators
The R Silver Trend indicator is a trend following trading indicator that displays the current trend directly on the activity Metatrader 4 chart. It draws two types of candlesticks: Blue ones for bullish price action. Red ones for bearish price action. Trading the R Silver Trend indicator is pretty simple, even for absolute beginners, and it can be used for scalpin g (M1, M5) , day trading (M5, M15, M30) and swing trading (H1, H4, D1) currencies. Basic Trading Signals Signals from the R Silver T
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
FFx MACD
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.2 (5)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
AllPivotPoints
Yan Harichev
Indicators
The presented indicator draws the pivot points for different timeframes – 4 hours, day, week and month. Before you leave, download the demo version of this indicator, evaluate its performance. After all, this does not oblige you to anything. And then you will see that it has the best price to quality ratio, buy it now and receive updates for free. In the new version, an information panel with control buttons is displayed on the screen. The "Symbol properties" information panel shows: Symbol - na
FFx RVI
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Awesome Oscillator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
CrossRate
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicators
Ever wondered what is XAU/XAG rate or how Chinese Yuan is traded against Russian Ruble? This indicator gives the answers. It shows a cross rate between current chart symbol and other symbol specified in parameters. Both symbols must have a common currency. For example, in cases of XAUUSD and XAGUSD, or USDRUB and USDCHN, USD is the common currency. The indicator tries to determine the common part from symbols automatically. If it fails, the DefaultBase parameter is used. It is required for non-F
FREE
Top Currency Strength
Madzhid Forgani
Indicators
This indicator is one of the useful tools for traders who trade on currency pairs and based on the strength of each currency they can make a correct decision or confirmation in the positions.  It has been calculated for all the minor currency pairs supported by the broker and displays the values of the major currencies. These currencies are displayed horizontally or vertically according to the trader's config when executing the indicator. One of the trading strategies that can be used is to cho
FREE
Trade History for MT4
Jing Bo Wu
Indicators
Trade History for MT4  This indicator is specially developed for that traders want to display his trades on the charts. Shows history and current deals on the chart. Trades show on the chart with a dotted line, and profit will show realtime. Buy trades are displayed in bull color, Sell trades in bear color. Tip: The historical order displayed by the indicator is associated with the "Account History", so please set the historical order display in the "Account History" of MT software. If you a
FREE
Austin Currency Strength
Augustine Kamatu
5 (1)
Indicators
Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   This indicator is the best so far at determining the currency strength of each pair. It provides stable values and is highly adaptive to market changes. It is a great tool to add to your arsenal to make sure you are on the right side of the trend at all times. No inputs required, it is simple plug and play. A Winning Trading Strategy This article describes the components and logic needed to develop a tra
FREE
Vanexio
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
VANEXIO USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acco
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Currency Strength Matrix
Raymond Gilmour
4.5 (26)
Indicators
THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.75 (8)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
More from author
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro indicator for MT5 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro Indicator Tweezer Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The Twe
Round Numbers Levels indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
5 (1)
Indicators
Round Numbers Levels indicator for MT4 Round Numbers indicator is a simple but useful indicator to draw 00 and 50 price levels in your chart. These levels act as supports and resistances, and therefore should be taken into account when trading. These levels can be used as profit targets or entry points. Inputs of the indicator are: TGridColor00: color to be used for xx00 levels GridStyle00: line style to be used for xx00 levels GridWidth00: line width to be used for xx00 levels GridColor50:
FREE
TTM Squeeze indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
TTM Squeeze Indicator TTM Squeeze is an indicator to time entries based on volatility. TMM Squeeze might well be one of the best and most overlooked indicator. It was created by famous trader John Carter and is also used by many traders like Nathan Bear. Why is the TTM Squeeze indicator important? Because in trading correct timing entries might be more important than picking the right direction.   This is a concept that is not very well understood in the trading community. Most trader think th
Bar Strength Divergence indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
5 (2)
Indicators
Bar Strength Divergence Indicator BarStrength Indicator is an exclusive indicator to trade Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. BarStrength Indicator shows the strength of each candle. The indicator shows in a separate windows candles relatively to 2 price levels representing resistance and support in the market. Once candle is near resistance it is highly probable that price movement will change direction and will go down in the next candles. Once candle is near support
Naked Forex Kangaroo Tail Indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
5 (1)
Indicators
Naked Forex Kangaroo Tail Indicator for MT4 Kangaroo Tail Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The Kangaroo Tail is a multi-bar pattern. The Kangaroo Tail pattern is very effective and is very simple to trade. The strategy that comes with the Kangaroo Tail is based on price action. The indicator does what it was designed for: displaying Kangaroo Tail patterns.   Don't expect to follow the up and down arrows and make money
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro indicator for MT4 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro Indicator Tweezer Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the   best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The Tweez
Naked Forex Tweezer Standard indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Naked Forex Tweezer Standard Indicator Tweezer Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The i
Naked Forex Big Shadow indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Naked Forex Big Shadow IndicatorBig Shadow Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. When you have a Big Shadow on your chart then this is a strong signal meaning that you might be ahead of a reversal. You can take other elements (momentum, trend, volatility, price action, fundamentals) to build a complete strategy and confirm your entries. Beware that you might not make money just following the arrows generated by the pattern reco
Inside Bar indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Inside Bar Indicator Inside Bar is a very popular candlestick pattern. Inside Bar indicator can be used to trade Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The Inside Bar indicator will search for inside bar candles pattern in the chart and will generate display them. The indicator is also able to generate alerts in your screen or sent to your phone. Inputs of the indicator are: Symbol : type of char symbol to be displayed in the chart to show Inside Bar patterns CustomCode
Naked Forex Engulfing Bar indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Engulfing Bar IndicatorEngulfing Bar indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The Engulfing Bar indicator is an enhanced pattern of the popular Engulfing Bar to  keep only the best patterns produced in the market. The strategy that comes with the Engulfing Bar is based on  price action. Inputs of the indicator are: Distance: distance in pixels relative to top or bottom of candle to display the arrow symbol UseAlerts (true/false):
Naked Forex Pin Bar indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Pin Bar Indicator The Pin Bar indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The strategy that comes with the Pin Bar pattern is based on price action. Inputs of the indicator are: Distance : distance in pixels relative to top or bottom of candle to display the arrow symbol UseAlerts (true/false): enable alerts PopAlerts (true/false): enable alerts in the popup window EmailAlerts (true/false): enable email alerts PushAlerts (true/fa
Naked Forex Kangaroo Tail Pro indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Naked Forex Kangaroo Tail Pro Indicator Kangaroo Tail Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The Kangaroo Tail is a multi-bar pattern. The Kangaroo Tail pattern is very effective and is very simple to trade. The strategy that comes with the Kangaroo Tail is based on price action. The indicator does what it was designed for: displaying Kangaroo Tail patterns.   Don't expect to follow the up and down arrows and make money
Bar Strength Divergence indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
5 (2)
Indicators
Bar Strength Divergence Indicator for MT4 BarStrength Indicator is an exclusive indicator to trade Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. BarStrength Indicator shows the strength of each candle. The indicator shows in a separate windows candles relatively to 2 price levels representing resistance and support in the market. Once candle is near resistance it is highly probable that price movement will change direction and will go down in the next candles. Once candle is near
Fisher Kuskus indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Fisher Kuskus Indicator Fisher Kuskus is an indicator used by scalpers on low time frames like M1. The Fisher Kuskus is now available for Metatrader platform. Inputs of the indicator are: Period : period to be used for calculation of the indicator PriceSmoothing : value of 0.0 to 0.99 IndexSmoothing : value of 0.0 to 0.99 The indicator can be used with any time frame. It can be used with any class of assets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. Other indicators for MT4:
High Low indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
5 (1)
Indicators
HighLow Arrow Indicator HighLow Arrow is a simple indicator to be used to signal major lows and major highs in your chart. This indicator is not intended to be used to trade alone but more as an alert that a turning point might be forming.  In this case the HighLow Arrow indicator signals that a new high or a new low is forming and that traders can prepare for seeking new signals. The formation of the High or the Low is confirmed after 2 bars have been closed. In the meantime, the alert can b
Keltner Channel indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Keltner Channel Indicator Keltner Channel is an oscillator like Bollinger Bands. Keltner Channel is a very good tool to time entries for your strategy. Keltner Channel displays a channel where price is supposed to stay unless we are in overbought or oversold situations. Various strategies use Keltner Channel indicator successfully to spot overbought / oversold situations and look for reversals. Keltner Channel indicator uses ATR to determine overbought and oversold situations. Inputs of the indi
Heiken Color Indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Heiken Color Indicator Heiken Color is a simple indicator showing Heiken Ashi candles color, not in your chart but rather in a separate window. The indicator is useful if you want to use Heiken Ashi indicator without changing your chart display. Heiken Ashi can be used to filter signals or spot better entry after another indicator gave you a signal. Heiken Color indicator has no inputs. Heiken Color indicator can be used with any class of assets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities
FX Sniper Magenta indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
FX Sniper Magenta Indicator FX Sniper Magenta is an exclusive and   leading indicator   to trade Forex with your Metatrader trading platform. FX Sniper Magenta is able to analyze market participants behavior and to predict changes in the price direction even before movement starts. Most indicators are lagging indicators and are useless. FX Sniper Magenta is a unique   leading indicator . The indicator displays arrows in your chart (please see screenshot attached) showing the probable directio
FX Sniper Yellow indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
FX Sniper Yellow Indicator FX Sniper Yellow is an exclusive   leading indicator   to trade Forex with your Metatrader trading platform. FX Sniper Yellow is able to analyze market participants behavior and to predict changes in the price direction even before movement starts. Most indicators are lagging indicators and are useless. FX Sniper Yellow is a unique   leading indicator . The indicator displays arrows in your chart (please see screenshot attached) showing the probable direction of pri
FX Sniper Orange indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
FX Sniper Orange Indicator FX Sniper Orange is an exclusive indicator to spot situations where market has gone too far and market could reverse soon after. The indicator displays arrows in your chart indicating probable future price action (see screenshot attached). By default, it uses orange arrows. FX Sniper Orange never repaints. Once candle is closed signal is confirmed and arrow will never disappear. Users of the indicator can setup alerts when new arrows are displayed in the chart. In
VWAP indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Moving VWAP Indicator Moving VWAP is an important indicator drawing the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The VWAP is a reference used by institutional traders and acts as a level of support / resistance. If price is above VWAP then means market is bullish. If price is below VWAP then means market is bearish. It can be used to enter in the market with low risk (near VWAP) and also identify the correct direction of the market. The Moving VWAP is as simple as a Simple Moving Average. The m
Normalized Volume indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Normalized Volume 99% of indicators are based on price analysis. This indicator is based on volume. Volume is overlooked piece of information in most trading systems. And this is a big mistake since volume gives important information about market participants. Normalized Volume is an indicator that can be used to confirm reversal points. The indicator code volume with colors indicating high, normal and low volume. You could enhance dramatically your trading system using volume analysis. 
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Breakout Impulse indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Breakout Impulse IndicatorBreakout Impulse Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The Breakout Impulse is a multi-bar pattern. The purpose of the pattern is to identify a fast change in momentum. This type of change can announce the start of a big directional move. Inputs of the indicator are: Distance: distance in pixel relative to top or bottom of candle to display the arrow symbol MaxBars: number of bars back used to calcula
Daily Pivots Multi indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Daily Pivots Multi Indicator Daily Pivots Multi is an exclusive indicator to draw your pivots levels and much more. Most indicators draw daily pivots for the day. Daily Pivots Multi is able to draw levels for different days. The indicator can do the calculation for unlimited number of days backward. It means that you can draw the levels for today but also for the past days. This is very useful if you want to study a strategy with Pivots levels over a period of time. Another problem is that e
Smart Moving Averages indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Smart Moving Averages Indicator Smart Moving Averages is an exclusive indicator for Metatrader platform. Instead of calculating moving averages for the selected chart time frame, the Smart Moving Averages indicator gives you the opportunity to calculate moving averages independently from the chart time frame. For instance you can display a 200 days moving average in a H1 chart. Inputs of the indicator are: Timeframe : timeframe to be used for the calculation of the moving average Period : m
Market Momentum Alerter for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Market Momentum Alerter Market Momentum Alerter will inform you about danger to operate in the market. Imagine you see a very nice setup (Forex, Stocks, Indices) and you decide to place your trade... And you finally lose your trade and don't understand what happened. This can happen due to big operations in the market carried out by banks and big institutions. These operations are invisible for most people. Now with the Market Momentum Alerter you will be able to detect those operations...
Matrix indicator for MT4 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Matrix Indicator Matrix Indicator is a simple but effective indicator. Matrix indicator displays usual oscillators indicators in a user friendly color coded indicator. This makes it easy to identify when all indicators are aligned and spot high probability entries. Inputs of indicator are: Indicator: RSI, Stochastic, CCI, Bollinger Bands Param1/Param2/Param3: usual settings for the indicator ValueMin: Oversold level for oscillator ValueMax: Overbought level for oscillator The indicator can
OBOS Overbought Oversold indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
OBOS indicator OBOS Indicator is an exclusive indicator to spot entries based on price action. The OBOS Indicator is both effective and user friendly. Indicator uses simple color codes and levels to indicate Overbought and Oversold conditions. No more headache. The OBOS Indicator will only gives you indication when there are possible entries. Means you only get useful information. Inputs of the indicator are: MaxBars : number of bars to display in your chart Smoothing period : number of ba
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT4 Trend Direction ADX is part of a series of indicators used to characterize market conditions. Almost any strategy only work under certain market conditions. Therefore it is important to be able to characterize market conditions at any time: trend direction, trend strength, volatility, etc.. Trend Direction ADX is an indicator to be used to characterize trend direction: trending up trending down ranging Trend Direction ADX is based on ADX standard indicator
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review