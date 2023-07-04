Dashboard Display indicator for MT4

Dashboard Display Indicator

With the Dashboard Display indicator you can create a nice, customized and professional dashboard in a few minutes.

You can create your personal dashboard and have a look at a glance at real time data.

You can use the Dashboard Display indicator with any symbol of your platform.

Symbol : symbol name as it appears in your platform (or VIX or DXY for specific symbols)

: symbol name as it appears in your platform (or VIX or DXY for specific symbols) DisplayName : name of symbol as it should appear in the display

: name of symbol as it should appear in the display RefreshDelay : speed of data refresh in seconds

: speed of data refresh in seconds PosX : horizontal (from left) position in the screen (X coordinate) of the display

: horizontal (from left) position in the screen (X coordinate) of the display PosY: vertical (from top) position in the screen (Y coordinate) of the display

Display name

% increase/decrease since open of yesterday

high of the day

low of the day

Other indicators for MT4:

We developed more than 60 indicators and utilities for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.

The most popular indicators for Metatrader 4 are:



Indicators for MT5:

All our indicator are developed both for MT4 and MT5. List of all our indicators:

You can see the complete list of our indicators visiting our profile page.



For each standard symbol, the indicator displays following information:



