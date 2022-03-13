High Low indicator for MT4

5

HighLow Arrow Indicator

HighLow Arrow is a simple indicator to be used to signal major lows and major highs in your chart.
This indicator is not intended to be used to trade alone but more as an alert that a turning point might be forming. 
In this case the HighLow Arrow indicator signals that a new high or a new low is forming and that traders can prepare for seeking new signals.
The formation of the High or the Low is confirmed after 2 bars have been closed. In the meantime, the alert can be cancelled at any time.

Inputs of the indicator are:

  • MaxBars: number of bars to be calculated by the indicator
  • SymbolArrow: choice of symbol to be used to display the arrows
  • ArrowCodeUp: char code of Windings font to display Up arrow (Please select the _Custom in the SymbolArrow drop down list to use this char code)
  • ArrowCodeDown: char code of Windings font to display Down arrow (Please select the _Custom in the SymbolArrow drop down list to use this char code)
  • Distance: distance between arrow and candle
  • UseAlerts (true/false): generate alerts (at the close of the bar). It is required to set this value to true if you want to receive alerts.
  • PopupAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Popup window
  • EmailAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Email
  • PushAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Push Notification
  • SoundAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Sound
  • SoundFile: file to be used for sound alerts
The HighLow Arrow indicator can be used with any time frame.

It can be used with any class of assets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.

Other indicators for MT4:
We developed more than 60 indicators and utilities for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.

Indicators for MT5:
All our indicator are developed both for MT4 and MT5.

List of all our indicators:
👉 You can get the complete list of our indicators visiting our profile page.

Reviews 1
jabautista
4174
jabautista 2022.03.26 19:02 
 

Very good indicator for reversals. Just have to be patient and wait for confirmation. Author is very responsive to any questions.

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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
ON Trade Elliot Wave Manual
Abdullah Alrai
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator has been designed to integrate with the Elliott Wave theory, providing two distinct methods of operation: Automatic Work: In this mode, the indicator operates autonomously by detecting all five motive waves on the chart according to Elliott Wave theory. It offers predictions and identifies potential reversal zones. Additionally, it has the capability to generate alerts and push messages to notify traders of significant developments. This automated functionality streamlines the pro
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
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OBOS indicator OBOS Indicator is an exclusive indicator to spot entries based on price action. The OBOS Indicator is both effective and user friendly. Indicator uses simple color codes and levels to indicate Overbought and Oversold conditions. No more headache. The OBOS Indicator will only gives you indication when there are possible entries. Means you only get useful information. Inputs of the indicator are: MaxBars : number of bars to display in your chart Smoothing period : number of ba
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT4 Trend Direction ADX is part of a series of indicators used to characterize market conditions. Almost any strategy only work under certain market conditions. Therefore it is important to be able to characterize market conditions at any time: trend direction, trend strength, volatility, etc.. Trend Direction ADX is an indicator to be used to characterize trend direction: trending up trending down ranging Trend Direction ADX is based on ADX standard indicator
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jabautista
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jabautista 2022.03.26 19:02 
 

Very good indicator for reversals. Just have to be patient and wait for confirmation. Author is very responsive to any questions.

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