High Low indicator for MT4

HighLow Arrow Indicator

HighLow Arrow is a simple indicator to be used to signal major lows and major highs in your chart.

This indicator is not intended to be used to trade alone but more as an alert that a turning point might be forming.

In this case the HighLow Arrow indicator signals that a new high or a new low is forming and that traders can prepare for seeking new signals.

The formation of the High or the Low is confirmed after 2 bars have been closed. In the meantime, the alert can be cancelled at any time.

Inputs of the indicator are:



MaxBars : number of bars to be calculated by the indicator

: number of bars to be calculated by the indicator SymbolArrow : choice of symbol to be used to display the arrows

: choice of symbol to be used to display the arrows ArrowCodeUp : char code of Windings font to display Up arrow (Please select the _Custom in the SymbolArrow drop down list to use this char code)

: char code of Windings font to display Up arrow (Please select the _Custom in the SymbolArrow drop down list to use this char code) ArrowCodeDown : char code of Windings font to display Down arrow (Please select the _Custom in the SymbolArrow drop down list to use this char code)

: char code of Windings font to display Down arrow (Please select the _Custom in the SymbolArrow drop down list to use this char code) Distance : distance between arrow and candle

: distance between arrow and candle UseAlerts (true/false): generate alerts (at the close of the bar). It is required to set this value to true if you want to receive alerts.

(true/false): generate alerts (at the close of the bar). It is required to set this value to if you want to receive alerts. PopupAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Popup window

(true/false): to enable alerts of type Popup window EmailAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Email

(true/false): to enable alerts of type Email PushAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Push Notification

(true/false): to enable alerts of type Push Notification SoundAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Sound

(true/false): to enable alerts of type Sound SoundFile: file to be used for sound alerts

The HighLow Arrow indicator can be used with any time frame.

It can be used with any class of assets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.

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