Round Numbers Levels indicator for MT4

Round Numbers indicator is a simple but useful indicator to draw 00 and 50 price levels in your chart.

These levels act as supports and resistances, and therefore should be taken into account when trading.

These levels can be used as profit targets or entry points.

TGridColor00: color to be used for xx00 levels

GridStyle00: line style to be used for xx00 levels

GridWidth00: line width to be used for xx00 levels

GridColor50: color to be used for xx50 levels

GGridStyle50: line style to be used for xx50 levels

GridWidth50: line width to be used for xx50 levels

You can use the indicator with any Forex pair.

You can use the indicator with any time frame. Other indicators for MT4:

We developed more than 60 indicators and utilities for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.

