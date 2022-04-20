Round Numbers Levels indicator for MT4

5

Round Numbers Levels indicator for MT4

Round Numbers indicator is a simple but useful indicator to draw 00 and 50 price levels in your chart.
These levels act as supports and resistances, and therefore should be taken into account when trading.
These levels can be used as profit targets or entry points.

Inputs of the indicator are:
  • TGridColor00: color to be used for xx00 levels
  • GridStyle00: line style to be used for xx00 levels
  • GridWidth00: line width to be used for xx00 levels
  • GridColor50: color to be used for xx50 levels
  • GGridStyle50: line style to be used for xx50 levels
  • GridWidth50: line width to be used for xx50 levels

You can use the indicator with any Forex pair.
You can use the indicator with any time frame.

Other indicators for MT4:
We developed more than 60 indicators and utilities for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.

Indicators for MT5:
All our indicators are developed both for MT4 and MT5.

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Reviews 2
Francisco Feliz
16
Francisco Feliz 2022.05.28 20:03 
 

Gracias por compartir el indicador, no he tenido ningún problema hasta ahora.

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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5 (1)
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Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Daily Pivots Multi indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Market Momentum Alerter for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Market Momentum Alerter Market Momentum Alerter will inform you about danger to operate in the market. Imagine you see a very nice setup (Forex, Stocks, Indices) and you decide to place your trade... And you finally lose your trade and don't understand what happened. This can happen due to big operations in the market carried out by banks and big institutions. These operations are invisible for most people. Now with the Market Momentum Alerter you will be able to detect those operations...
Matrix indicator for MT4 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Matrix Indicator Matrix Indicator is a simple but effective indicator. Matrix indicator displays usual oscillators indicators in a user friendly color coded indicator. This makes it easy to identify when all indicators are aligned and spot high probability entries. Inputs of indicator are: Indicator: RSI, Stochastic, CCI, Bollinger Bands Param1/Param2/Param3: usual settings for the indicator ValueMin: Oversold level for oscillator ValueMax: Overbought level for oscillator The indicator can
OBOS Overbought Oversold indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
OBOS indicator OBOS Indicator is an exclusive indicator to spot entries based on price action. The OBOS Indicator is both effective and user friendly. Indicator uses simple color codes and levels to indicate Overbought and Oversold conditions. No more headache. The OBOS Indicator will only gives you indication when there are possible entries. Means you only get useful information. Inputs of the indicator are: MaxBars : number of bars to display in your chart Smoothing period : number of ba
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT4 Trend Direction ADX is part of a series of indicators used to characterize market conditions. Almost any strategy only work under certain market conditions. Therefore it is important to be able to characterize market conditions at any time: trend direction, trend strength, volatility, etc.. Trend Direction ADX is an indicator to be used to characterize trend direction: trending up trending down ranging Trend Direction ADX is based on ADX standard indicator
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Francisco Feliz
16
Francisco Feliz 2022.05.28 20:03 
 

Gracias por compartir el indicador, no he tenido ningún problema hasta ahora.

Payman
756
Payman 2022.05.15 16:19 
 

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