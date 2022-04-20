Round Numbers Levels indicator for MT4
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Renaud Herve Francois CandelITC SOFTWARE is a technology company based in the United States since 2010.
🟠🔴 The company develops financial software and indicators for different trading platforms:
-Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5
-TradingView
-NinjaTrader
- Version: 1.70
- Updated: 4 July 2023
Round Numbers Levels indicator for MT4Round Numbers indicator is a simple but useful indicator to draw 00 and 50 price levels in your chart.
These levels act as supports and resistances, and therefore should be taken into account when trading.
These levels can be used as profit targets or entry points.
Inputs of the indicator are:
- TGridColor00: color to be used for xx00 levels
- GridStyle00: line style to be used for xx00 levels
- GridWidth00: line width to be used for xx00 levels
- GridColor50: color to be used for xx50 levels
- GGridStyle50: line style to be used for xx50 levels
- GridWidth50: line width to be used for xx50 levels
You can use the indicator with any Forex pair.
You can use the indicator with any time frame.
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