Heiken Color Indicator for MT4

Heiken Color Indicator

Heiken Color is a simple indicator showing Heiken Ashi candles color, not in your chart but rather in a separate window.

The indicator is useful if you want to use Heiken Ashi indicator without changing your chart display.

Heiken Ashi can be used to filter signals or spot better entry after another indicator gave you a signal.



Heiken Color indicator has no inputs.

Heiken Color indicator can be used with any class of assets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.

Heiken Color indicator can be used with any time frame.

Other indicators for MT4:

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All our indicator are developed both for MT4 and MT5.