Heiken Color Indicator for MT4

Heiken Color Indicator

Heiken Color is a simple indicator showing Heiken Ashi candles color, not in your chart but rather in a separate window.
The indicator is useful if you want to use Heiken Ashi indicator without changing your chart display.
Heiken Ashi can be used to filter signals or spot better entry after another indicator gave you a signal.

Heiken Color indicator has no inputs.
Heiken Color indicator can be used with any class of assets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.
Heiken Color indicator can be used with any time frame.

Other indicators for MT4:
We developed more than 60 indicators and utilities for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.

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All our indicator are developed both for MT4 and MT5.

List of all our indicators:
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro Indicator Tweezer Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The Twe
Round Numbers Levels indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
5 (1)
Indicators
Round Numbers Levels indicator for MT4 Round Numbers indicator is a simple but useful indicator to draw 00 and 50 price levels in your chart. These levels act as supports and resistances, and therefore should be taken into account when trading. These levels can be used as profit targets or entry points. Inputs of the indicator are: TGridColor00: color to be used for xx00 levels GridStyle00: line style to be used for xx00 levels GridWidth00: line width to be used for xx00 levels GridColor50:
FREE
TTM Squeeze indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
TTM Squeeze Indicator TTM Squeeze is an indicator to time entries based on volatility. TMM Squeeze might well be one of the best and most overlooked indicator. It was created by famous trader John Carter and is also used by many traders like Nathan Bear. Why is the TTM Squeeze indicator important? Because in trading correct timing entries might be more important than picking the right direction.   This is a concept that is not very well understood in the trading community. Most trader think th
Bar Strength Divergence indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
5 (2)
Indicators
Bar Strength Divergence Indicator BarStrength Indicator is an exclusive indicator to trade Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. BarStrength Indicator shows the strength of each candle. The indicator shows in a separate windows candles relatively to 2 price levels representing resistance and support in the market. Once candle is near resistance it is highly probable that price movement will change direction and will go down in the next candles. Once candle is near support
Naked Forex Kangaroo Tail Indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
5 (1)
Indicators
Naked Forex Kangaroo Tail Indicator for MT4 Kangaroo Tail Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The Kangaroo Tail is a multi-bar pattern. The Kangaroo Tail pattern is very effective and is very simple to trade. The strategy that comes with the Kangaroo Tail is based on price action. The indicator does what it was designed for: displaying Kangaroo Tail patterns.   Don't expect to follow the up and down arrows and make money
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro indicator for MT4 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro Indicator Tweezer Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the   best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The Tweez
Naked Forex Tweezer Standard indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Naked Forex Tweezer Standard Indicator Tweezer Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The i
Naked Forex Big Shadow indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Naked Forex Big Shadow IndicatorBig Shadow Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. When you have a Big Shadow on your chart then this is a strong signal meaning that you might be ahead of a reversal. You can take other elements (momentum, trend, volatility, price action, fundamentals) to build a complete strategy and confirm your entries. Beware that you might not make money just following the arrows generated by the pattern reco
Inside Bar indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Inside Bar Indicator Inside Bar is a very popular candlestick pattern. Inside Bar indicator can be used to trade Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The Inside Bar indicator will search for inside bar candles pattern in the chart and will generate display them. The indicator is also able to generate alerts in your screen or sent to your phone. Inputs of the indicator are: Symbol : type of char symbol to be displayed in the chart to show Inside Bar patterns CustomCode
Naked Forex Engulfing Bar indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Engulfing Bar IndicatorEngulfing Bar indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The Engulfing Bar indicator is an enhanced pattern of the popular Engulfing Bar to  keep only the best patterns produced in the market. The strategy that comes with the Engulfing Bar is based on  price action. Inputs of the indicator are: Distance: distance in pixels relative to top or bottom of candle to display the arrow symbol UseAlerts (true/false):
Naked Forex Pin Bar indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Pin Bar Indicator The Pin Bar indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The strategy that comes with the Pin Bar pattern is based on price action. Inputs of the indicator are: Distance : distance in pixels relative to top or bottom of candle to display the arrow symbol UseAlerts (true/false): enable alerts PopAlerts (true/false): enable alerts in the popup window EmailAlerts (true/false): enable email alerts PushAlerts (true/fa
Naked Forex Kangaroo Tail Pro indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Naked Forex Kangaroo Tail Pro Indicator Kangaroo Tail Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The Kangaroo Tail is a multi-bar pattern. The Kangaroo Tail pattern is very effective and is very simple to trade. The strategy that comes with the Kangaroo Tail is based on price action. The indicator does what it was designed for: displaying Kangaroo Tail patterns.   Don't expect to follow the up and down arrows and make money
Bar Strength Divergence indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
5 (2)
Indicators
Bar Strength Divergence Indicator for MT4 BarStrength Indicator is an exclusive indicator to trade Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. BarStrength Indicator shows the strength of each candle. The indicator shows in a separate windows candles relatively to 2 price levels representing resistance and support in the market. Once candle is near resistance it is highly probable that price movement will change direction and will go down in the next candles. Once candle is near
Fisher Kuskus indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Fisher Kuskus Indicator Fisher Kuskus is an indicator used by scalpers on low time frames like M1. The Fisher Kuskus is now available for Metatrader platform. Inputs of the indicator are: Period : period to be used for calculation of the indicator PriceSmoothing : value of 0.0 to 0.99 IndexSmoothing : value of 0.0 to 0.99 The indicator can be used with any time frame. It can be used with any class of assets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. Other indicators for MT4:
High Low indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
5 (1)
Indicators
HighLow Arrow Indicator HighLow Arrow is a simple indicator to be used to signal major lows and major highs in your chart. This indicator is not intended to be used to trade alone but more as an alert that a turning point might be forming.  In this case the HighLow Arrow indicator signals that a new high or a new low is forming and that traders can prepare for seeking new signals. The formation of the High or the Low is confirmed after 2 bars have been closed. In the meantime, the alert can b
Keltner Channel indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Keltner Channel Indicator Keltner Channel is an oscillator like Bollinger Bands. Keltner Channel is a very good tool to time entries for your strategy. Keltner Channel displays a channel where price is supposed to stay unless we are in overbought or oversold situations. Various strategies use Keltner Channel indicator successfully to spot overbought / oversold situations and look for reversals. Keltner Channel indicator uses ATR to determine overbought and oversold situations. Inputs of the indi
FX Sniper Magenta indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
FX Sniper Magenta Indicator FX Sniper Magenta is an exclusive and   leading indicator   to trade Forex with your Metatrader trading platform. FX Sniper Magenta is able to analyze market participants behavior and to predict changes in the price direction even before movement starts. Most indicators are lagging indicators and are useless. FX Sniper Magenta is a unique   leading indicator . The indicator displays arrows in your chart (please see screenshot attached) showing the probable directio
FX Sniper Yellow indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
FX Sniper Yellow Indicator FX Sniper Yellow is an exclusive   leading indicator   to trade Forex with your Metatrader trading platform. FX Sniper Yellow is able to analyze market participants behavior and to predict changes in the price direction even before movement starts. Most indicators are lagging indicators and are useless. FX Sniper Yellow is a unique   leading indicator . The indicator displays arrows in your chart (please see screenshot attached) showing the probable direction of pri
FX Sniper Orange indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
FX Sniper Orange Indicator FX Sniper Orange is an exclusive indicator to spot situations where market has gone too far and market could reverse soon after. The indicator displays arrows in your chart indicating probable future price action (see screenshot attached). By default, it uses orange arrows. FX Sniper Orange never repaints. Once candle is closed signal is confirmed and arrow will never disappear. Users of the indicator can setup alerts when new arrows are displayed in the chart. In
VWAP indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Moving VWAP Indicator Moving VWAP is an important indicator drawing the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The VWAP is a reference used by institutional traders and acts as a level of support / resistance. If price is above VWAP then means market is bullish. If price is below VWAP then means market is bearish. It can be used to enter in the market with low risk (near VWAP) and also identify the correct direction of the market. The Moving VWAP is as simple as a Simple Moving Average. The m
Normalized Volume indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Normalized Volume 99% of indicators are based on price analysis. This indicator is based on volume. Volume is overlooked piece of information in most trading systems. And this is a big mistake since volume gives important information about market participants. Normalized Volume is an indicator that can be used to confirm reversal points. The indicator code volume with colors indicating high, normal and low volume. You could enhance dramatically your trading system using volume analysis. 
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Breakout Impulse indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Breakout Impulse IndicatorBreakout Impulse Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The Breakout Impulse is a multi-bar pattern. The purpose of the pattern is to identify a fast change in momentum. This type of change can announce the start of a big directional move. Inputs of the indicator are: Distance: distance in pixel relative to top or bottom of candle to display the arrow symbol MaxBars: number of bars back used to calcula
Daily Pivots Multi indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Daily Pivots Multi Indicator Daily Pivots Multi is an exclusive indicator to draw your pivots levels and much more. Most indicators draw daily pivots for the day. Daily Pivots Multi is able to draw levels for different days. The indicator can do the calculation for unlimited number of days backward. It means that you can draw the levels for today but also for the past days. This is very useful if you want to study a strategy with Pivots levels over a period of time. Another problem is that e
Dashboard Display indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Dashboard Display Indicator With the Dashboard Display indicator you can create a nice, customized and professional dashboard in a few minutes. You can create your personal dashboard and have a look at a glance at real time data. You can use the Dashboard Display indicator with any symbol of your platform. The inputs of the indicator are: Symbol : symbol name as it appears in your platform (or VIX or DXY for specific symbols) DisplayName : name of symbol as it should appear in the display R
Smart Moving Averages indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Smart Moving Averages Indicator Smart Moving Averages is an exclusive indicator for Metatrader platform. Instead of calculating moving averages for the selected chart time frame, the Smart Moving Averages indicator gives you the opportunity to calculate moving averages independently from the chart time frame. For instance you can display a 200 days moving average in a H1 chart. Inputs of the indicator are: Timeframe : timeframe to be used for the calculation of the moving average Period : m
Market Momentum Alerter for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Market Momentum Alerter Market Momentum Alerter will inform you about danger to operate in the market. Imagine you see a very nice setup (Forex, Stocks, Indices) and you decide to place your trade... And you finally lose your trade and don't understand what happened. This can happen due to big operations in the market carried out by banks and big institutions. These operations are invisible for most people. Now with the Market Momentum Alerter you will be able to detect those operations...
Matrix indicator for MT4 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Matrix Indicator Matrix Indicator is a simple but effective indicator. Matrix indicator displays usual oscillators indicators in a user friendly color coded indicator. This makes it easy to identify when all indicators are aligned and spot high probability entries. Inputs of indicator are: Indicator: RSI, Stochastic, CCI, Bollinger Bands Param1/Param2/Param3: usual settings for the indicator ValueMin: Oversold level for oscillator ValueMax: Overbought level for oscillator The indicator can
OBOS Overbought Oversold indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
OBOS indicator OBOS Indicator is an exclusive indicator to spot entries based on price action. The OBOS Indicator is both effective and user friendly. Indicator uses simple color codes and levels to indicate Overbought and Oversold conditions. No more headache. The OBOS Indicator will only gives you indication when there are possible entries. Means you only get useful information. Inputs of the indicator are: MaxBars : number of bars to display in your chart Smoothing period : number of ba
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT4 Trend Direction ADX is part of a series of indicators used to characterize market conditions. Almost any strategy only work under certain market conditions. Therefore it is important to be able to characterize market conditions at any time: trend direction, trend strength, volatility, etc.. Trend Direction ADX is an indicator to be used to characterize trend direction: trending up trending down ranging Trend Direction ADX is based on ADX standard indicator
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