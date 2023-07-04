Market Momentum Alerter for MT4

Market Momentum Alerter

Market Momentum Alerter will inform you about danger to operate in the market.
Imagine you see a very nice setup (Forex, Stocks, Indices) and you decide to place your trade...
And you finally lose your trade and don't understand what happened.
This can happen due to big operations in the market carried out by banks and big institutions.
These operations are invisible for most people.
Now with the Market Momentum Alerter you will be able to detect those operations... and stay out to avoid losing your money.
When you have an alert you will have to stop trading for 10 minutes.
If there are no new alerts then you will be able to resume trading.
You must place the Market Momentum Alerter in each pair you want to trade. You can use the indicator in any time frame.

The indicator comes as a graphical shape displaying:
  • symbol and time frame of your chart
  • level of activity in the market (if level is more than 6 out of ten then you have to be cautious)
  • price (Ask, Bid, or mean price of Bid and Ask)
For those trading binary options the mean price will be useful to check that price of web broker is correct compared to price of your MetaTrader platform.
Alerts are given with sound and with the activity level in your chart.

Inputs of the indicator are:
  • BarX/BarY : X and Y coordinates where the indicator should be displayed in your chart
  • BarColorUp/BarColorDown : colors to display the bar level
  • RectangleColor : color of background shape to be used
  • PriceMode (Ask, Bid, AskBidMean) : type of price to display in the shape
  • SoundAlert (True/False) : to listen to sound alerts
  • TestSound (True/False) : to check at init time that sound alerts are working

The indicator can be used with any type of asset class : Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.
Take care that initialization of indicator might last 10 to 30 seconds. So be patient please.

Other indicators for MT4:
We developed more than 60 indicators and utilities for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.

Indicators for MT5:
All our indicators are developed both for MT4 and MT5.

List of all our indicators:
 You can see the complete list of our indicators visiting our profile page.


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4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
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5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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