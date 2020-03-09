The Fiery expert system works with ticks on all types of accounts. For an internal algorithm, the elementary unit of analysis is a tick.





The expert system does not use the history stored in the database to work. For his own needs, he uploads historical data online, creating his own database. To achieve good results in real tick mode on the tester, it is necessary to carry out optimization.





The internal optimizer, having carried out optimization according to the indicated principle, selects the settings that gave the best result, and enters the market with them, working until an instruction for new internal optimization comes. At the first set of tick history, the expert does not enter the market until the base is full. There is no downtime in the next cycle of re-optimization, because the database is updated online and is always up to date. At the second stage, there is a direct entrance to the market using the settings of the internal optimizer.



