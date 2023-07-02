Naked Forex Engulfing Bar indicator for MT4

Distance: distance in pixels relative to top or bottom of candle to display the arrow symbol

UseAlerts (true/false): enable alerts

PopAlerts (true/false): enable alerts in a popup window

EmailAlerts (true/false): enable email alerts

PushAlerts (true/false): enable push notifications

SoundAlerts (true/false): enable sound alerts

SoundFile: file to be used for sound alerts

For BUY: wait for a bullish Engulfing Bar to print on a support zone after a down trend. Wait for the price to break high of the Engulfing Bar (5 pips above the high for H1 and higher timeframes, 1 pip for M5). Immediately enter in the trade once high is broken. You also can use a BUY STOP order placed 5 pips above the high of the candle (plus spread). Stop Loss should be placed below the low of the Engulfing Bar. If order is not triggered in the next candle, then trade is invalidated and should be canceled.



For SELL: wait for a bearish Engulfing Bar to print on resistance zone after an up trend. Wait for price to break the low of the Engulfing (5 pips below the low for H1 and higher timeframes, 1 pip for M5). Immediately enter in the trade once low is broken. You also can use a SELL STOP order to place 5 pips below the low of the candle. Stop Loss should be placed above the high of the Engulfing Bar. If order is not triggered in the next candle then trade is invalidated and should be canceled.

Engulfing Bar IndicatorEngulfing Bar indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.The Engulfing Bar indicator is an enhanced pattern of the popular Engulfing Bar to keep only the best patterns produced in the market.The strategy that comes with the Engulfing Bar is based on price action.Inputs of the indicator are:Trading rules:

We also offer the Naked Forex Big Shadow indicator which is an enhanced version of the Engulfing pattern and that might interest you.

The Engulfing Bar indicator can be used with any timeframe.

The Engulfing Bar indicator can be used with any class of asset: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.

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