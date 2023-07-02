Normalized Volume indicator for MT4

Normalized Volume

99% of indicators are based on price analysis.

This indicator is based on volume. Volume is overlooked piece of information in most trading systems.

And this is a big mistake since volume gives important information about market participants.

Normalized Volume is an indicator that can be used to confirm reversal points.

The indicator code volume with colors indicating high, normal and low volume.

You could enhance dramatically your trading system using volume analysis.

Period : period to be used to calculate normalized volume

: period to be used to calculate normalized volume LowVolume : normalized volume level to be considered as low

: normalized volume level to be considered as low NormalVolume: normalized volume level to be considered as normal

Trading requires an edge over the market. Volume could be your edge over other participants who do not use volume.

The indicator can be used with any time frame.

The indicator can be used with any class of assets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities, and Cryptos.

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