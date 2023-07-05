FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4

Fx Levels Premium Indicator

Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader.

The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets.

Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind.

Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline to figure out possible turning points and targets.

The levels are entry and exit points for your trades.

The indicator draws these levels analyzing the H1, H4, D1 and W1 timeframes.

Levels can be customized (color, style, line width).

Furthermore the indicator can send alerts when price is approaching (or going away from) a price level so that you can take action to enter in a trade or close a trade.

The indicator can be used for scalping, swing trading or daily trading.

Inputs

Prefix - prefix used by broker (for instance if symbol is called xGBPUSD then Prefix is x).

- prefix used by broker (for instance if symbol is called xGBPUSD then Prefix is x). Suffix - suffix used by broker (for instance if symbol is called GBPUSDfx then Suffix is fx).

- suffix used by broker (for instance if symbol is called GBPUSDfx then Suffix is fx). Show W1 - show levels identified in the W1 time frame.

- show levels identified in the W1 time frame. Show D1 - show levels identified in the D1 time frame.

- show levels identified in the D1 time frame. Show H4 - show levels identified in the H4 time frame.

- show levels identified in the H4 time frame. LineColor_ - define color of level to be drawn for the given time frame (W1, D1, H4, H1).

- define color of level to be drawn for the given time frame (W1, D1, H4, H1). LineStyle_ - define style of level to be drawn for the given time frame (W1, D1, H4, H1).

- define style of level to be drawn for the given time frame (W1, D1, H4, H1). LineWidth_ - define width of level to be drawn for the given time frame (W1, D1, H4, H1).

- define width of level to be drawn for the given time frame (W1, D1, H4, H1). RefreshSeconds - refresh delay to update alerts.

- refresh delay to update alerts. CheckFxLevels - check specific levels designed in the software and generate alert when required.

- check specific levels designed in the software and generate alert when required. CheckRoundNumber - check round number levels and generate alert when required.

- check round number levels and generate alert when required. UseAlerts (true/false) - set to true to enable alerts management.

(true/false) - set to true to enable alerts management. SoundAlerts (true/false) - set to true to receive alerts of type sound.

(true/false) - set to true to receive alerts of type sound. SoundFile - name of wav file to be used to play sound alerts.

- name of wav file to be used to play sound alerts. PopupAlerts (true/false) - set to true to receive alerts of type pop-up box window.

(true/false) - set to true to receive alerts of type pop-up box window. EmailAlerts (true/false) - set to true to receive alerts over email.

(true/false) - set to true to receive alerts over email. NotificationAlerts (true/false) - set to true to receive alerts to your mobile using MetaTrader notifications.

(true/false) - set to true to receive alerts to your mobile using MetaTrader notifications. LogAlerts (true/false) - set to true to display alerts in the MetaTrader Experts tab log.

(true/false) - set to true to display alerts in the MetaTrader Experts tab log. DistancePointsOut - distance in points to generate alert when price is going away from price level.

- distance in points to generate alert when price is going away from price level. DistancePointsIn - distance in points to generate alert when price is approaching price level.

- distance in points to generate alert when price is approaching price level. Gold EUR - name of symbol (for instance XAUEUR) used by your broker platform.

- name of symbol (for instance XAUEUR) used by your broker platform. Gold USD - name of symbol (for instance XAUUSD) used by your broker platform.

- name of symbol (for instance XAUUSD) used by your broker platform. Silver EUR - symbol name.

- symbol name. Silver USD - symbol name.

- symbol name. WTI USD - symbol name.

- symbol name. Brent USD - symbol name.

- symbol name. Natural Gas USD - symbol name.

- symbol name. Platinium USD - symbol name.

- symbol name. Australia 200 - symbol name.

- symbol name. China A50 - symbol name.

- symbol name. Eurostock 50 - symbol name.

- symbol name. Cac 40 - symbol name.

- symbol name. Dax 30 - symbol name.

- symbol name. Italia 40 - symbol name.

- symbol name. Nikkei 225 - symbol name.

- symbol name. Hang Seng 50 - symbol name.

- symbol name. FTSE 100 - symbol name.

- symbol name. Nasdaq 100 - symbol name.

- symbol name. Spain 35 - symbol name.

- symbol name. Wall Street 30 - symbol name.

- symbol name. SP 500 - symbol name.

- symbol name. Russel 2000 - symbol name.

- symbol name. Dollar Index - symbol name.

Indicator works for a large range of assets:

all crosses for major currencies: EUR, USD, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, JPY, CHF

exotic crosses: AUDSGD, CHFSGD, EURCZK, EURNOK, EURPLN, EURSEK, EURSGD, EURTRY, EURZAR, GBPNOK, GBPSEK, GBPSGD, GBPTRY, NOKJPY, NOKSEK, SEKJPY, SGDJPY, USDCNH, USDCZK, USDHKD, USDMXN, USDNOK, USDPLN, USDRUB, USDSEK, USDRUB, USDSGD, USDTHB, USDTRY, USDZAR, ZARJPY

commodities: Gold EUR, Gold USD, Silver EUR, Silver USD, WTI USD, Brent USD, Natural Gas USD, Platinium USD

indices: Australia 200, China A50, Eurostock 50, Cac 40, Dax 30, Italia 40, Nikkei 225, Hang Seng 50, FTSE 100, Nasdaq 100, Spain 35, Wall Street 30, SP 500, Russel 2000, Dollar Index

You can draw the levels in any time frame. For instance you can draw W1 levels in a M5 chart.

The indicator can be used to trade Spot Forex, Stocks, Options, Commodities, Indices and Futures.

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We developed more than 60 indicators like Kangaroo Tail and Tweezer. You can visit our profile page for more information.