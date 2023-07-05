FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4

Fx Levels Premium Indicator

Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader.
The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets.
Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind.
Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline to figure out possible turning points and targets.
The levels are entry and exit points for your trades.
The indicator draws these levels analyzing the H1, H4, D1 and W1 timeframes.
Levels can be customized (color, style, line width).
Furthermore the indicator can send alerts when price is approaching (or going away from) a price level so that you can take action to enter in a trade or close a trade.
The indicator can be used for scalping, swing trading or daily trading.

Inputs

  • Prefix - prefix used by broker (for instance if symbol is called xGBPUSD then Prefix is x).
  • Suffix - suffix used by broker (for instance if symbol is called GBPUSDfx then Suffix is fx).
  • Show W1 - show levels identified in the W1 time frame.
  • Show D1 - show levels identified in the D1 time frame.
  • Show H4 - show levels identified in the H4 time frame.
  • LineColor_ - define color of level to be drawn for the given time frame (W1, D1, H4, H1).
  • LineStyle_ - define style of level to be drawn for the given time frame (W1, D1, H4, H1).
  • LineWidth_ - define width of level to be drawn for the given time frame (W1, D1, H4, H1).
  • RefreshSeconds - refresh delay to update alerts.
  • CheckFxLevels - check specific levels designed in the software and generate alert when required.
  • CheckRoundNumber - check round number levels and generate alert when required.
  • UseAlerts (true/false) - set to true to enable alerts management.
  • SoundAlerts (true/false) - set to true to receive alerts of type sound.
  • SoundFile - name of wav file to be used to play sound alerts.
  • PopupAlerts (true/false) - set to true to receive alerts of type pop-up box window.
  • EmailAlerts (true/false) - set to true to receive alerts over email.
  • NotificationAlerts (true/false) - set to true to receive alerts to your mobile using MetaTrader notifications.
  • LogAlerts (true/false) - set to true to display alerts in the MetaTrader Experts tab log.
  • DistancePointsOut - distance in points to generate alert when price is going away from price level.
  • DistancePointsIn - distance in points to generate alert when price is approaching price level.
  • Gold EUR - name of symbol (for instance XAUEUR) used by your broker platform.
  • Gold USD - name of symbol (for instance XAUUSD) used by your broker platform.
  • Silver EUR - symbol name.
  • Silver USD - symbol name.
  • WTI USD - symbol name.
  • Brent USD - symbol name.
  • Natural Gas USD - symbol name.
  • Platinium USD - symbol name.
  • Australia 200 - symbol name.
  • China A50 - symbol name.
  • Eurostock 50 - symbol name.
  • Cac 40 - symbol name.
  • Dax 30 - symbol name.
  • Italia 40 - symbol name.
  • Nikkei 225 - symbol name.
  • Hang Seng 50 - symbol name.
  • FTSE 100 - symbol name.
  • Nasdaq 100 - symbol name.
  • Spain 35 - symbol name.
  • Wall Street 30 - symbol name.
  • SP 500 - symbol name.
  • Russel 2000 - symbol name.
  • Dollar Index - symbol name.

Indicator works for a large range of assets:

  • all crosses for major currencies: EUR, USD, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, JPY, CHF
  • exotic crosses: AUDSGD, CHFSGD, EURCZK, EURNOK, EURPLN, EURSEK, EURSGD, EURTRY, EURZAR, GBPNOK, GBPSEK, GBPSGD, GBPTRY, NOKJPY, NOKSEK, SEKJPY, SGDJPY, USDCNH, USDCZK, USDHKD, USDMXN, USDNOK, USDPLN, USDRUB, USDSEK, USDRUB, USDSGD, USDTHB, USDTRY, USDZAR, ZARJPY
  • commodities: Gold EUR, Gold USD, Silver EUR, Silver USD, WTI USD, Brent USD, Natural Gas USD, Platinium USD
  • indices: Australia 200, China A50, Eurostock 50, Cac 40, Dax 30, Italia 40, Nikkei 225, Hang Seng 50, FTSE 100, Nasdaq 100, Spain 35, Wall Street 30, SP 500, Russel 2000, Dollar Index

You can draw the levels in any time frame. For instance you can draw W1 levels in a M5 chart.
The indicator can be used to trade Spot Forex, Stocks, Options, Commodities, Indices and Futures.

Other indicators for MT4:
We developed more than 60 indicators like Kangaroo Tail and Tweezer. You can visit our profile page for more information.

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A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
Adaptive Stochastic
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Indicators
Stochastic Oscillator is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the Stochastic indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive Stochastic indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? Th
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
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