Smart Moving Averages indicator for MT4

Smart Moving Averages Indicator Smart Moving Averages is an exclusive indicator for Metatrader platform.
Instead of calculating moving averages for the selected chart time frame, the Smart Moving Averages indicator gives you the opportunity to calculate moving averages independently from the chart time frame.
For instance you can display a 200 days moving average in a H1 chart.

Inputs of the indicator are:
  • Timeframe: timeframe to be used for the calculation of the moving average
  • Period: moving average period to be used for the calculation of the moving average
  • Method (Simple/Exponential/Smoothed/Linear weighted): method to be used for the calculation of the moving average

You can customize the moving average line drawn (color, size, type) in the Colors tab.
You can display as many moving averages as you want in the same chart.
The Smart Moving Averages indicator can be used with any class of assets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.
The Smart Moving Averages indicator can be used with any time frame.
Of course for the indicator to work fine it requires that you have enough data (bars) in your chart as required for the calculation.
The data is provided by you broker. You need a broker that provides enough data to make the calculation properly.

Other indicators for MT4:
We developed more than 60 indicators and utilities for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.

Indicators for MT5:
All our indicators are developed both for MT4 and MT5.

List of all our indicators:
 You can see the complete list of our indicators visiting our profile page.


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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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Naked Forex Engulfing Bar indicator for MT4
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Naked Forex Pin Bar indicator for MT4
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Daily Pivots Multi indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Daily Pivots Multi Indicator Daily Pivots Multi is an exclusive indicator to draw your pivots levels and much more. Most indicators draw daily pivots for the day. Daily Pivots Multi is able to draw levels for different days. The indicator can do the calculation for unlimited number of days backward. It means that you can draw the levels for today but also for the past days. This is very useful if you want to study a strategy with Pivots levels over a period of time. Another problem is that e
Dashboard Display indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Market Momentum Alerter for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Market Momentum Alerter Market Momentum Alerter will inform you about danger to operate in the market. Imagine you see a very nice setup (Forex, Stocks, Indices) and you decide to place your trade... And you finally lose your trade and don't understand what happened. This can happen due to big operations in the market carried out by banks and big institutions. These operations are invisible for most people. Now with the Market Momentum Alerter you will be able to detect those operations...
Matrix indicator for MT4 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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OBOS Overbought Oversold indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
OBOS indicator OBOS Indicator is an exclusive indicator to spot entries based on price action. The OBOS Indicator is both effective and user friendly. Indicator uses simple color codes and levels to indicate Overbought and Oversold conditions. No more headache. The OBOS Indicator will only gives you indication when there are possible entries. Means you only get useful information. Inputs of the indicator are: MaxBars : number of bars to display in your chart Smoothing period : number of ba
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT4 Trend Direction ADX is part of a series of indicators used to characterize market conditions. Almost any strategy only work under certain market conditions. Therefore it is important to be able to characterize market conditions at any time: trend direction, trend strength, volatility, etc.. Trend Direction ADX is an indicator to be used to characterize trend direction: trending up trending down ranging Trend Direction ADX is based on ADX standard indicator
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