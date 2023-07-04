Smart Moving Averages indicator for MT4

Smart Moving Averages is an exclusive indicator for Metatrader platform.

Instead of calculating moving averages for the selected chart time frame, the Smart Moving Averages indicator gives you the opportunity to calculate moving averages independently from the chart time frame.

For instance you can display a 200 days moving average in a H1 chart.

Timeframe : timeframe to be used for the calculation of the moving average

: timeframe to be used for the calculation of the moving average Period : moving average period to be used for the calculation of the moving average

: moving average period to be used for the calculation of the moving average Method (Simple/Exponential/Smoothed/Linear weighted): method to be used for the calculation of the moving average

Smart Moving Averages Indicator

You can customize the moving average line drawn (color, size, type) in the Colors tab.

You can display as many moving averages as you want in the same chart.

The Smart Moving Averages indicator can be used with any class of assets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.

The Smart Moving Averages indicator can be used with any time frame.

Of course for the indicator to work fine it requires that you have enough data (bars) in your chart as required for the calculation.

The data is provided by you broker. You need a broker that provides enough data to make the calculation properly.

Other indicators for MT4:

We developed more than 60 indicators and utilities for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.



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All our indicators are developed both for MT4 and MT5.

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You can see the complete list of our indicators visiting our profile page.





