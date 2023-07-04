Breakout Impulse indicator for MT4

Breakout Impulse IndicatorBreakout Impulse Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.
The Breakout Impulse is a multi-bar pattern.
The purpose of the pattern is to identify a fast change in momentum.
This type of change can announce the start of a big directional move.

Inputs of the indicator are:
  • Distance: distance in pixel relative to top or bottom of candle to display the arrow symbol
  • MaxBars: number of bars back used to calculate the indicator
  • TradeDirection (Long/Short/LongAndShort): filter signals for BUY and SELL
  • CandleSize: minimum size of candle (2.0 to 4.0 recommended range of values, 2.0 means big candle, 4.0 huge candle)
  • UsePreAlerts (true/false): to enable pre-alerts
  • PreAlertsSeconds (30): time in seconds before the close of the candle when pre-alerts will be activated (pre-alerts can disappear)
  • UseConfirmedSignals (true/false): generate alerts for confirmed signals (at the close of the bar). It is required to set this value to true if you want to receive confirmed signals alerts.
  • PopAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Popup window
  • EmailAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Email
  • PushAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Push Notification
  • SoundAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Sound
  • SoundFile: file to be used for sound alerts

Trading rules:

  • For BUY: wait for a bullish Breakout Impulse to print. Wait for a few bars and look at price action after the setup bar. If price does not retrace more than 50% of the setup bar then you can search for an entry like an engulfing bar to confirm (or other entry pattern of your choice). Stop Loss should be placed below the recent low after the setup bar.
  • For SELL: wait for a bearish Breakout Impulse to print. Wait for a few bars and look at price action after the setup bar. If price does not retrace more than 50% of the setup bar then you can search for an entry like an engulfing bar to confirm (or other entry pattern of your choice). Stop Loss should be placed above the high of the recent high after the setup bar.

The Breakout Impulse indicator can be used with any time frame.
The Breakout Impulse indicator can be used with any class of assets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.

Other products:
You might also be interested in following products:

  • Kangaroo Tail Pro indicator
  • Big Shadow indicator
  • Fx Levels indicator to draw important support and resistance levels

Other indicators for MT4:
We developed more than 60 indicators and utilities for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.

Indicators for MT5:
All our indicator are developed both for MT4 and MT5.

List of all our indicators:

You can see the complete list of our indicators visiting our profile page.


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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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Vitalyi Belyh
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Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
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Nikolay Raykov
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
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Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whips
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