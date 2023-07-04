Inside Bar indicator for MT4

Inside Bar Indicator

Inside Bar is a very popular candlestick pattern.
Inside Bar indicator can be used to trade Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.
The Inside Bar indicator will search for inside bar candles pattern in the chart and will generate display them.
The indicator is also able to generate alerts in your screen or sent to your phone.

Inputs of the indicator are:
  • Symbol: type of char symbol to be displayed in the chart to show Inside Bar patterns
  • CustomCode: char code to be used as custom char symbol (works only with Symbol=_Custom)
  • Position: position of symbol relative to the candle (above or below the candle)
  • Distance: distance in pixel relative to top or bottom of candle to display the char symbol
  • UseAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts ( if set to false no alerts will be generated)
  • PopAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Popup window
  • EmailAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Email
  • PushAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Push Notification
  • SoundAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Sound
  • SoundFile: file to be used for sound alerts


Trading rules
Inside Bar can be traded as reversal or as break out.
Reversals can be traded after an up trend (or down trend) when price reaches resistance level (or support level). Once Inside Bar appears you can enter trade when low of the previous bar (high of the previous bar) is broken. You can place stop on the top of the previous bar (on the low of the previous bar)
For breakouts, Inside Bar can appear in an up trend (or down trend). You can enter in the trade once the high of the previous bar (low of the previous bar) is broken. You can place stop at the low of the previous bar (at the high of the previous bar).

Size and color of the arrows can be set up in the Color tab of the indicator.

Inside Bar Indicator can be used with any class of asset and with any time frame.

Other indicators for MT4:
We developed more than 60 indicators and utilities for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.

Indicators for MT5:
All our indicator are developed both for MT4 and MT5.

List of all our indicators:
 You can see the complete list of our indicators visiting our profile page.

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Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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Vitalyi Belyh
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Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
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