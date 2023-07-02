FX Sniper Yellow indicator for MT4

FX Sniper Yellow Indicator

FX Sniper Yellow is an exclusive leading indicator to trade Forex with your Metatrader trading platform.
FX Sniper Yellow is able to analyze market participants behavior and to predict changes in the price direction even before movement starts.
Most indicators are lagging indicators and are useless. FX Sniper Yellow is a unique leading indicator.
The indicator displays arrows in your chart (please see screenshot attached) showing the probable direction of price action.
FX Sniper Yellow never repaints. Once candle is closed signal is confirmed and arrow will never disappear.

Inputs of the indicator are:

  • UseAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts
  • PopAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Popup window
  • EmailAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Email
  • PushAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Push Notification
  • SoundAlerts (true/false) to enable alerts of type Sound
  • SoundFile: file to be used for sound alerts

Size and color of the arrows can be setup in the Color tab of the indicator.

Trading rules:

  • Enter trade at opening of next candle in the direction of the signal (SELL/BUY)
  • Place stop at the top (SELL) or bottom (BUY) of the signal candle or use stop based on ATR
  • Take profit with reward / risk of 2:1 or 3:1
  • You can filter entry signals to only go with the trend. We recommend therefore to use Trend Direction UD Indicator
  • Filtering signals with the trend is optional. This is not mandatory.

The indicator can be used with any time frame.
It can be used to trade Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures and Cryptos.

Other indicators for MT4:
We developed more than 60 indicators and utilities for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.

Indicators for MT5:
All our indicator are developed both for MT4 and MT5.

List of all our indicators:
👉  You can get the complete list of our indicators visiting our profile page.


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Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0 Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator with Quality Scoring, Fibonacci Confluence & Multi-Timeframe Analysis The Ultimate Smart Money Trading Tool for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities Brand:   Smart4x Version:   6.0 Type:   MT4 Indicator Overview Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0   is a next-generation Smart Money Concepts indicator designed to scout, score, and filter institutional-grade order blocks with unparalleled precision. Bui
Advanced Market Footprint Profiles
Stanislav Konin
5 (2)
Indicators
Advanced Market Footprint Profiles is a specialized market analysis tool, representing a customized volume distribution profile enhanced with Delta and Bid/Ask profiles. The indicator builds fixed horizontal profiles (Fixed Range), displaying the distribution of Volume, Delta, and Bid/Ask at each price level with high precision. Unlike standard horizontal volume profiles, which only show overall volume distribution, this indicator combines Volume, Delta, and Bid/Ask within the selected range a
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TTM Squeeze Indicator TTM Squeeze is an indicator to time entries based on volatility. TMM Squeeze might well be one of the best and most overlooked indicator. It was created by famous trader John Carter and is also used by many traders like Nathan Bear. Why is the TTM Squeeze indicator important? Because in trading correct timing entries might be more important than picking the right direction.   This is a concept that is not very well understood in the trading community. Most trader think th
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Bar Strength Divergence Indicator BarStrength Indicator is an exclusive indicator to trade Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. BarStrength Indicator shows the strength of each candle. The indicator shows in a separate windows candles relatively to 2 price levels representing resistance and support in the market. Once candle is near resistance it is highly probable that price movement will change direction and will go down in the next candles. Once candle is near support
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Naked Forex Pin Bar indicator for MT4
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Matrix indicator for MT4 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT4 Trend Direction ADX is part of a series of indicators used to characterize market conditions. Almost any strategy only work under certain market conditions. Therefore it is important to be able to characterize market conditions at any time: trend direction, trend strength, volatility, etc.. Trend Direction ADX is an indicator to be used to characterize trend direction: trending up trending down ranging Trend Direction ADX is based on ADX standard indicator
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