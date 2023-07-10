Naked Forex Tweezer Standard indicator for MT4

Naked Forex Tweezer Standard Indicator


Tweezer Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.
The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the   best and most effective patterns and ignore the noise.
The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade.
The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action.
The indicator does what it was designed for: displaying Tweezer patterns.  Don't expect to follow the up and down arrows and make money. Trading is not that simple. The Tweezer pattern is a starting point. The arrow is not a confirmed BUY and SELL signal in itself. The Tweezer indicator alerts you that  the market might be at a turning point now. Then you must use other elements of your strategy (trend, momentum, support/resistance, volatility, daily bias, and other indicators) to confirm the signal and place a trade.

Inputs of the indicator are:
  • Distance: distance in pixel relative to top or bottom of candle to display the arrow symbol
  • MaxBars: maximum number of bars back to calculate searching for signals 
  • TailCompareMode (Relative/Absolute): use size of candles (Relative) or size of tails themselves (Absolute) as a reference to compare tails sizes differences and valid the pattern.
  • UseEngulfingFilter (true/false): if set to true then ignore patterns that do not include engulfing pattern.
  • UsePreAlerts (true/false): to enable pre-alerts. It is required to set this value to true if you want to receive pre-alerts.
  • PreAlertsSeconds (30): time in seconds before the close of the candle when pre-alerts will be activated (pre-alerts can disappear).
  • UseConfirmedSignals (true/false): generate alerts for confirmed signals (at the close of the bar). It is required to set this value to true if you want to receive confirmed signals alerts.
  • PopupAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Popup window
  • EmailAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Email
  • PushAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Push Notification
  • SoundAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Sound
  • SoundFile: file to be used for sound alerts

Trading rules:
  • For BUY: wait for a bullish Tweezer (Tweezer bottom) to print on a support zone after a down trend. Wait for price to break high of the Tweezer pattern (5 pips above the high for H1 and higher time frames). Immediately enter in the trade once high is broken. You also can use a BUY STOP order placed 5 pips above the high of the candle (plus spread). Stop Loss should be placed below the low of the Tweezer pattern. If order is not triggered in the next candle then trade is invalidated and should be canceled.
  • For SELL: wait for a bearish Tweezer (Tweezer top) to print on resistance zone after an up trend. Wait for price to break the low of the Tweezer pattern (5 pips below the low for H1 and higher time frames). Immediately enter in the trade once low is broken. You also can use a SELL STOP order place 5 pips below the low of the candle. Stop Loss should be placed above the high of the Tweezer pattern. If order is not triggered in the next candle then trade is invalidated and should be canceled.

Other indicators for MT4:
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All our indicators are developed both for MT4 and MT5.

List of all our indicators:
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OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Indicators
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
NAM Divergences
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
MagicTrigger MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the lower-timeframe confirmations align does the indicator mark a signal, together with a suggested entry trigger, stop loss, and two target levels. H
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
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