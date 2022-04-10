Minions Labs Recalibrator

5

Once again, We Nailed It!

Imagine a faster and smoother way to recalibrate ANY Indicator using just obvious and intuitive mouse clicks, realtime, real fast, real results on your chart just right after the Click... Instead of the boring "Open Settings dialog / Change one setting / Click OK / See what happens on Chart...",  then repeat this process endlessly until you kill yourself!

Well... No More...

Welcome to the Minions Labs Recalibrator tool!

Now you can Study, Trial, Experiment and Play with ANY indicator in realtime, 1000x faster than the traditional way. Just watch the video below and see for yourself.

Before you can question us if this is LEGAL and not a Hack of some sort, YES! It is 100% pure MQL5 code!  No Hacks, No Exploits, No Workarounds. We at Minions Labs are very proud of our creations and are very conscious about the longevity of our products.

So, enjoy your new life at exploring your new world of possibilities... This is a tool for LIFE!


INDICATORS SUPPORTED

  • Any Metatrader 5 internal indicators found in the EXAMPLES folder.
  • Any indicator downloaded from the MQL5 Marketplace.
  • Any indicator downloaded and compiled from the Codebase.
  • Your own developed indicators.


INDICATORS NOT SUPPORTED

  • Those compound indicators that calls externals indicators from within itself. Very very very rare to happen.

    SETTINGS

    • Where the indicator is being applied? Main Chart / Sub-Window.
    • Indicator Name to be tested - include folder path if applicable. Use double backslashes (\\) to segment the folders.
    • Parameter Names - just to show you exactly on-screen which parameter are you dealing with.
    • Parameter Types - Data types for parameters, so the engine can change them accordingly.
    • Parameter Initial Values - starting point for calibrating your indicator. Could be any value you want. You decide.
    • General Styles - For buttons on the Calibration interface.
    • Allow Negative Numbers - This feature avoids indicator explosions. Some indicators are not programmed well to handle zero or negative values. You can bypass this with this feature.
    • Decimal places - Allows you to control the decimal places to show on the interface when dealing with parameters that use floating point numbers.

    CAN I CALIBRATE AN INDICATOR WITH OTHER ONES IN MY CHART?

    • Yes, and No.
    • If you want to calibrate a Sub-Window indicator, you can have ANY indicators on your main chart as you want.
    • If you want to calibrate a Sub-Window indicator, you CANNOT have any other sub-Window indicator on your chart, this will mess up everything.
    • If you want to calibrate a Main Chart indicator, having more indicators on your main chart, FIRST, you have to have a clean template, add your desired supplemental indicators into your chart, and then, at last, add the Minions Labs Recalibrator on your chart. Otherwise, things will get messy.
    • Just keep things simple.

    And, finally, sorry we didn't make any DEMO of this tool because it is pretty straightforward. This tool is what it is... You don't need a DEMO of this tool...


    Didn't Find a Feature You Need?

    No product is perfect for everyone. If you think you need a missing feature from our product just send us a message. We love feedback!


    Reviews 1
    MatyasK2
    656
    MatyasK2 2023.09.24 19:36 
     

    Very smart and useful utility, saves tons of time ! Also fast & fantastic support from Flavio, I give ten stars !

    Recommended products
    Binance Spot Live an History Data
    Bahadir Hayiroglu
    3 (1)
    Utilities
    You can see Binance Spot data instantly in Metatrader 5 and it allows you to use all the features that Metatrader has provided to you. You can access the data of all symbols listed on Binance Futures. Don't forget to set the timezone. Binance it's 00:00 UTC. You need to fix it according to your own country You need to install the free Binance Spot Symbol List plugin. https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/83507 After loading, it automatically downloads the data of the cryptos in the market obser
    Forex Trade Manger Pro MT5
    Otmane Achandir
    Utilities
    Forex Trade Manager Pro MT5 Trade Manager MT5 is a comprehensive trade management utility for MetaTrader 5 that gives you complete control over every aspect of your position from the moment you plan a trade to the moment you close it. It is built for traders who take risk seriously, from the beginner building discipline to the professional scalper who needs instant execution across multiple positions. The tool attaches to any chart and presents a clean, compact panel. You mark your intended entr
    EAs Manager
    Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Are you running multiple EAs on the same MT5 account? Let one powerful Manager control them all. EAs Manager Pro V2 is a professional EA management, risk-control, and trade-assistance tool that acts as a central command center for your entire MT5 account. It automatically detects your EAs using their Magic Numbers , monitors EA and manual trades , and gives you complete visibility and control from one simple dashboard. What makes V2 powerful? EA & Manual Trade Support – Manage automated and manu
    RiskFrame Account Guard MT5
    Daniil Romanov
    Utilities
    RiskFrame Account Guard for MetaTrader 5 Account-wide daily loss, drawdown and exposure protection — for every symbol, every magic, manual trades and other EAs. RiskFrame Account Guard monitors the whole trading account and applies the selected protective response when a configured rule is tripped. It works with manual trading, third-party Expert Advisors, trade panels and other order sources. It does not open positions or generate signals. Manual: Open the full RiskFrame Account Guard MT5 user
    Synchronizer
    PATRICK PAARSCH
    Utilities
    This Expert Advisor monitors all open positions across all symbols in MetaTrader 5. Whenever a Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) is manually set or adjusted on any position, the EA automatically applies that value to all other open positions , regardless of symbol or order type (Buy/Sell). This ensures consistent and synchronized SL and TP levels across your account. Perfect for mobile trading via tablet or smartphone!
    ProBridger
    Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
    Utilities
    How Traders and Analysts Can Use the Data Export Bridge to Improve Their Analytics The MQL Data Export Bridge unlocks a new level of analytical power by transforming MetaTrader into a real‑time data provider for any external research environment. Here are the most impactful ways different users can apply the bridge to enhance their trading performance. Build Predictive Models with Machine Learning Who benefits: Quantitative traders, data scientists, algorithm developers How it helps: Export t
    One Click Trader MT5 Real
    Andrzej Pierz
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red  SELL  button enables you to open s
    Orders Executor
    Claudio Aguiar De Aragao
    Utilities
    Introducing Orders Executor , your powerful and efficient trading companion designed to seamlessly execute orders directly from a user-specified text file . This innovative trading tool streamlines your trading process, providing a convenient and automated solution for executing trades with precision and speed. Key Features : **Text File Integration:**     Orders Executor is designed to effortlessly read and interpret orders from a plain text file, eliminating the need for manual input. Simpl
    Atlas Trade Desk
    Bernhard Wurzlbauer
    Utilities
    Atlas Trade Desk MT5 Atlas Trade Desk MT5 is a visual trade panel, risk manager and lot calculator for manual MetaTrader 5 traders. Plan market and pending orders directly on the chart, calculate position size from your selected risk, adjust Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit visually, and manage open positions from one clean dashboard. The tool is built for discretionary traders who want faster order preparation, clearer risk control and safer position management without switching between multipl
    Trade Control Panel
    Jerry Jilun Anak Liban
    Utilities
    Trade Control Panel Function Normal One Click Function Close All Close All Profit Close All Loss Close All Pending Order Close All Sell Close All Buy Advance One Click Function 1.  Close Partial Lot Sell by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent you wanted. No longer partial close one by one for every open position Manual input for desire percent 2. Close Partial Lot Buy by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent
    XBOOT Trading Panel for MT5
    Cleber Fried Brito
    Utilities
    XBOOT BOLETA PRO Professional Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 XBOOT Boleta Pro is a complete trading panel designed for traders who execute manual trades and want greater speed, organization, and control during every trading session. More than a standard Buy and Sell panel, XBOOT Boleta Pro combines powerful trading tools into a single interface, helping traders analyze the market, manage risk, execute orders, and monitor trading performance without leaving the chart. Its purpose is to sim
    Auto Template Master Service
    Damian Pacanowski
    Utilities
    Forget about enabling templates when you launch the window. Auto Template Master Service  is a professional utility tool that runs as a system service in MetaTrader 5, and it will do it for you. Unlike traditional indicators or expert advisors (EAs), the program runs in the background of the entire terminal and doesn't require you to add it to each window individually. As soon as you open a new chart of any instrument (Forex, Stocks, Crypto), the service immediately detects the new window and a
    Boleta TPSL Mini indice Mini Dolar Brasil
    Carlos Ignacio Rincones Pons
    Utilities
    Boleta de negociação, adiciona automáticamente as ordens Take Profit e Stop Loss quando excutada uma ordem de compra ou venda. Ao apertar as teclas de atalho (A, D, ou TAB), serão inseridas duas linhas de pre-visualização, representando as futuras ordens de take profit (azul) e stop loss (vermelho), as quais irão manter o distanciamento especificado pelo usuário. Ditas ordens só serão adicionadas ao ser executada a ordem inicial. Ao operar a mercado, as ordens pendentes de take profit, e stop lo
    Local Copy Trading Utility
    Tarrab Ali
    Utilities
    Local Copy Trader Utility - Professional Copy Trading System Overview Local Copy Trader Utility is the complete solution for mirroring trades between MetaTrader 5 accounts. With both Master and Slave functionality in one powerful Expert Advisor, it delivers reliable, lightning-fast trade copying with zero external dependencies. Perfect for managing multiple accounts, following trading signals, or transferring trades between brokers, this system ensures your positions stay perfectly synchronized
    Position Prime
    Mariana Cordeiro Neves Fernandes
    Utilities
    Download the free demo version now and test all the risk management features within your Strategy Tester before you buy! Position Prime is an institutional-grade visual execution assistant and risk manager for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed and precision, it eliminates the need for manual lot calculations and transforms your chart into a true trading desk. Plan, execute, and protect your trades in fractions of a second. ️ Risk Management & Automatic Lot Calculation Dyna
    Tick Volume Chart MT5
    Boris Sedov
    Utilities
    Tick Volume Chart is a unique tool for building charts based on tick volumes in MetaTrader 5 . With Tick Volume Chart , you can create charts where each candle is formed not by time, but by a specified number of ticks. This gives you perfect precision in analyzing market activity, which is unattainable on standard time-based charts. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with the resulting charts is just as convenient as with standard ones. Unlike sta
    NT Trade Manager Panel
    Irina Nechaeva
    Utilities
    A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
    Telegram Notify MT5
    Kin Hang Tan
    Utilities
    Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
    Time Wizard MT5
    Agus Santoso
    Utilities
    MQL5 Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761446 MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136790 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136791 Time Wizard is a professional trading assistant built for traders who need speed, timing, and execution control in one clean dashboard. This Expert Advisor is designed for event-based trading, scheduled execution, and fast semi-automatic order management. It allows you to prepare your orders in advance, define the exact
    Live Forex Signals MT5
    Denis Nikolaev
    Utilities
    Live Forex Signals is designed for trading on site signals   https://live-forex-signals.com/en and  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 Parameters Username   and   Password   if you have a subscription to the sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com , then you should fill in these parameters with your credentials; if there is no subscription, then leave the fields empty; Comment   comment on the deals being opened Ris
    Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier
    Salvador Martinez Ramos
    Utilities
    Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier — Automate Your Telegram Copy Signals Directly in MetaTrader 5 With Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier, every signal you receive on Telegram is executed instantly and automatically in your MetaTrader 5 account. Telegram to MT5  -  Fast, reliable, and fully customizable. Get the Windows Bridge APP File and Tutorial Bridge file are needed to connet de Local Web Panel to the MT5 EA Compatible with Windows 10 & Windows 11 - 64 bits - And Windows Server from 2016 Main Features Ful
    Phantom Correlation Shield
    Napat Puangjunkum
    Utilities
    Phantom Correlation Shield Institutional Over-Exposure & Correlation Guard for MetaTrader 5 Are you running multiple EAs or trading multiple currency pairs at the same time? Then you are almost certainly over-exposed- without knowing it. When you Buy EUR/USD and Buy GBP/USD at the same time, you are essentially doubling your risk on the same trade — because these two pairs move together with a correlation above 0.85. If one trade loses, the other will lose too. Your account takes double the d
    SIA Zone Sniper
    Abdul Basit
    Utilities
    SIA Zone Sniper Smart Money Concepts, confirmed — not guessed. Most "Smart Money" indicators throw every Order Block and Fair Value Gap they can find onto your chart and let you figure out which ones still matter. SIA Zone Sniper does the opposite: it automatically removes a zone the moment price invalidates it, and it only marks a Buy/Sell entry after price has actually come back to retest the zone — not the instant a score crosses a threshold. This is a tool built for traders who want a cle
    Boleta ata
    Samuel Henrique Almeida Ferreira
    Utilities
    BOLETA ATA is a quick-execution trading panel for MetaTrader 5, built for manual traders who want to buy, sell, and manage positions without leaving the chart. Compact, straightforward, and with built-in protection automations. Main Panel Stop Loss and Take Profit with an on/off checkbox and an editable field — click and type the value directly, no need to open settings Lot size field (Qty) , editable at any time 3 clickable lot presets : a single click applies the value to the Qty field; a doub
    FREE
    Trade Builder Pro
    Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
    Utilities
    Trade Builder Pro - In teractive Visual Trade Manager & Risk Assistant on Chart Short Description Simplify your trading with Trade Builder Pro , a highly interactive Trade Assistant and Trade Manager . Set up your entry, stop loss, and multiple take profit targets directly on the chart, with automatic calculation of lot sizes and the risk reward ratio in real-time. Overview Effective Trade Management is essential for long-term trading success. Trade Builder Pro eliminates manual risk calculat
    Close All Pro MT5 Fast PnL Control
    Adnan Latif
    Utilities
    Close All Pro MT5 – Fast PnL Control is a powerful trade manager MT5 utility that gives you total control over your trades. With a single click, you can close all MT5 orders, monitor real-time profit and loss, and manage your floating PnL directly from a clean on-chart panel. The tool is lightweight, responsive, and built to help traders save time, reduce emotional stress, and maintain focus. Whether you trade manually or through an EA, this MT5 profit panel provides the visibility and precisio
    Grid Trading MT5
    Waseem Raza
    Utilities
    Grid Trading EA is a semi-automated one-click trading EA for both Normal Trading and Grid/Martingale Trading . Normal Trading Simply click Buy or Sell directly from the chart. The EA will automatically manage trades by: Setting Stop Loss and Take Profit Managing Trailing Stop Grid / Martingale Trading (For Hedging Account Type Only) When Grid Trading mode is enabled, the EA will automatically open additional grid orders at specified distances while increasing the lot size based on your settings.
    T Manager for Price action Traders
    Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
    4.5 (10)
    Utilities
    T Manager, the ultimate trade management solution designed by traders for traders. If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place.   The market contains a diverse number of those tools , but this one is designed by traders for traders . I designed this tool, and I am using it daily. Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use,   T Manager provides you with the essential y
    Signals Executor for Telegram
    Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
    Utilities
    Signals Executor for Telegram is a Utility that allows you to execute and manage positions from messages sent in Telegram Chats. Chat messages are processed to check for the existence of commands, and the command will be executed if its parameters are valid. You need the Telegram Bot Token and Chat Id to configure the input parameters. It is possible to restrict the sending of commands through the User Id, which must be configured in the input parameters. Valid Commands: Buy and Sell: Market or
    MT5 Signal to Telegram And Discord
    Mostafa Mahmoud
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Signal Provider Utility Pro (Telegram & Discord) The Professional Solution for Signal Providers. Automated Broadcasting | Smart GUI Panel | Performance Reports Stop managing your signals manually. Signal Provider Utility Pro is the realiable bridge between your MetaTrader 5 terminal and your community on Telegram and Discord. Designed for high-performance signal services, this tool gives you instant control over your broadcasts without ever needing to open the settings window. From real-time tr
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Trade Assistant MT5
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.41 (215)
    Utilities
    It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
    Forex Trade Manager MT5
    InvestSoft
    4.98 (670)
    Utilities
    Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
    Local Trade Copier EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.97 (146)
    Utilities
    Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
    TradePanel MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.88 (166)
    Utilities
    Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
    Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
    Abdul Jalil
    5 (5)
    Utilities
    ================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
    Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
    Lukas Roth
    5 (30)
    Utilities
    Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
    Astro Trade MT5
    Indra Maulana
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.97 (35)
    Utilities
    Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
    Power Candles Scanner
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
    Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
    Sergio Marquez Uroz
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
    Trade copier MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.58 (52)
    Utilities
    Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
    FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
    Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
    Telegram To MT5 Ultra
    Mirel Daniel Gheonu
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
    Premium Trade Manager
    Daniel Stein
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
    Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
    Trade Manager DaneTrades
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.23 (30)
    Utilities
    DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
    Anchor Trade Manager
    Kalinskie Gilliam
    5 (7)
    Utilities
    Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
    Trade Dashboard MT5
    Fatemeh Ameri
    4.95 (132)
    Utilities
    Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
    Custom Alerts AIO MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
    Order flow footprint chart
    Abdul Jalil
    4.4 (5)
    Utilities
    Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
    Timeless Charts
    Samuel Manoel De Souza
    5 (7)
    Utilities
    Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
    YuClusters
    Yury Kulikov
    4.93 (43)
    Utilities
    Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
    Seconds Chart MT5
    Boris Sedov
    4.61 (18)
    Utilities
    Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
    Quant AI Agents
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
    Telegram To MT5 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.96 (48)
    Utilities
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
    MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
    Shaoping Kuang
    3.67 (3)
    Utilities
    Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
    Trade Command Center
    Nguyen Thanh Trieu
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
    Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.83 (6)
    Utilities
    Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
    MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    4.87 (31)
    Utilities
    MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
    VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.59 (74)
    Utilities
    Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
    More from author
    Mini POC
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.93 (29)
    Indicators
    For those who struggle with overbloated Volume Profile/Market Profile indicators, here is a solution that contains only the Point of Control (POC) information. Super-fast and reliable, the Mini POC indicator presents this vital information visually within your chart. Totally customizable in splittable timeframes, type of Volume, calculation method, and how many days back you need. SETTINGS Timeframe to split the POCs within the day. Volume type to use: Ticks or Real Volume. Calculation method .
    FREE
    Auto Support and Resistances
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.57 (70)
    Indicators
    Are you tired of drawing Support & Resistance levels for your Quotes? Are you learning how to spot Support & Resistances? No matter what is your case, Auto Support & Resistances will draw those levels for you! AND, it can draw them from other timeframes, right into you current chart, no matter what timeframe you are using... You can also Agglutinate regions/zones that are too much closer to each other and turning them into one single Support & Resistance Level. All configurable. SETTINGS Timefr
    FREE
    Inside Bar Radar
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.67 (6)
    Indicators
    The Inside Bar pattern is a very well known candlestick formation used widely by traders all over the world and in any marketplace. This approach is very simple and adds a little confirmation candle, so it adds a third past candlestick to the count to confirm the direction of the move (upward or downward). Obviously, there is no power on this candlestick formation if the trader has no context on what it is happening on the market he/she is operating, so this is not magic, this "radar" is only a
    FREE
    Tabajara V5
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.84 (37)
    Indicators
    Metatrader 5 version of the famous Andre Machado's Tabajara indicator. If you don't know Andre Machado's Technical Analysis work you don't need this indicator... For those who need it and for those several friend traders who asked this porting from other platforms, here it is... FEATURES 8-period Moving Average 20-period Moving Average 50-period Moving Average 200-period Moving Average Colored candles according to the inflexion of the 20-period MA SETTINGS You can change the Period of all MA's
    FREE
    Closing Price Reversal
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    Closing Price Reversal is a very well known and traded candlestick pattern. This little indicator paints with specific (user-selected) colors the Closing Price Reveral Up and Down patterns, as well as the Inside Bars (as a bonus). Higher timeframes are more effective  as with all other candlesticks patterns. Do NOT trade solely on this indicator. Search the web for "Closing Price Reversal" to learn about the several approaches that can be used with this pattern. One of them is combining short/me
    FREE
    Aggression Volume
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.29 (17)
    Indicators
    Aggression Volume Indicator is the kind of indicator that is rarely found in the MQL5 community because it is not based on the standard Volume data provided by the Metatrader 5 platform. It requires the scrutiny of all traffic Ticks requested on the platform... That said, Aggression Volume indicator requests all Tick Data from your Broker and processes it to build a very special version of a Volume Indicator, where Buyers and Sellers aggressions are plotted in a form of Histogram. Additionally,
    FREE
    Economic Markers
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.79 (14)
    Indicators
    Easily get all relevant economic events of the current day right into your chart, as markers. Filter what kind of markers do you want: by country (selected individually) and by Importance (High relevance, Medium, Low or any combination of these). Configure the visual cues to your liking. If there is more than one event set to the very same time, their Names will be stacked and you will see the messages merged with the plus (+) sign on the marker. Obviously that long or too much events on the sam
    FREE
    Symbol Watermark
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.6 (15)
    Utilities
    Another request from my brotherhood was putting the name of the Symbol being seen - a little bigger - on the Chart, just to get sure that they are seeing the correct one... Mistakes pay a high price on the market... It is a very effective, and almost resource-null-consuming indicator that displays the current Symbol Name and Timeframe in almost any position of your Chart, with any color, and any Font Size... And also you can change the divisor character that is presented between the Symbol Name
    FREE
    Weis Waves
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    2.83 (18)
    Indicators
    The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
    FREE
    VWAP and MVWAP
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    3.88 (8)
    Indicators
    Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp )
    FREE
    MIDAS Super VWAP
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.27 (11)
    Indicators
    Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
    FREE
    Big Player Candles
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.91 (23)
    Indicators
    If you heard about The Wyckoff Method, Volume Spread Analysis, etc... You are probably searching for the candlestick indicator that shows you the Volume spread all over the current bar, signaling every types of market status... You can control the several Market Levels with custom colors... It is up to you to decide how to use it. Our job is provide you with the indicator... If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW! )...    This will mean A LO
    FREE
    Stackable VWAP
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    3.5 (4)
    Indicators
    Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp
    FREE
    Flux Diffuser
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.33 (6)
    Indicators
    Based on Brazilian trader André Moraes' Difusor de Fluxo theory, the indicator is a more reliable version of the original MACD. It is a great confirmation indicator for Swing Trading and also can be used as a Day Trading tool. If you are not familiar with the concept or André's trading strategies, I strongly recommend his excelent book named "Se Afastando da Manada" in which he explains in detail how this indicator is used. Even if you don't know the Portuguese language it is not difficult to un
    FREE
    Waves Sizer
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    3.86 (7)
    Indicators
    Wyckoff fans, enjoy! Ideally to be used with the Weis Waves indicator, but it can be easily used alone, the Waves Sizer puts the range (in resulting Price movement) done by the Price on its market swings. You can control how accurate or loose will be the swings. This tool is very helpful for visually know how much the Price has traveled in your Timeframe. This way you can confront this level of effort with the resulting Volume, etc... Weis Waves indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produc
    FREE
    Server Clock
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    5 (5)
    Utilities
    Many friends asked me for a simple, non-obtrusive, resource-friendly clock to track the time during their trades. It seems pretty obvious, but it is a must-have for those trading the market manually, waiting for the Market News, or just to visually know what time it is... Trading is an absorbing endeavor! So, here it is... Totally configurable, including Font Type, Font Size and Chart Location: Upper Left/Center/Right OR Lower Left/Center/Right, with a little twist of adjusting the Offset, just
    FREE
    Money Flow Index EA Friendly
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    3.67 (3)
    Indicators
    The traditional Money Flow Index indicator, this time, EA friendly . There are 3 buffers exposed that can be used by EAs to automatically analyze the Overbought and Oversold conditions of the quote. Just use the traditional iCustom() function to get these signals. This Money Flow Index calculation is based on the traditional Metaquote's MFI indicator. SETTINGS MFI Period Volume type to analyze (Real Volume or Ticks) Starting Overbought region Starting Oversold region USING WITH EAs Buffer #0: 
    FREE
    Force Numbers
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Several assets in several markets have the behavior of using specific numbers as Force Numbers, where support, resistance and price thrust is created. Let this indicator draw those levels of support and resistance for you. You can also stack it to show different level of Prices! This technique is being used by Tape Readers and Order Flow traders all over the world for a long time. Give it a try. Challenge yourself to study new ways of Price Action! SETTINGS What Price reference to use in the c
    FREE
    Market Momentum
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.43 (7)
    Indicators
    The Market Momentum indicator is based on the Volume Zone Oscillator (VZO), presented by Waleed Aly Khalil in the 2009 edition of the International Federation of Technical Analysts journal, and presents a fresh view of this market valuable data that is oftenly misunderstood and neglected: VOLUME. With this new approach of "seeing" Volume data, traders can infer more properly market behavior and increase their odds in a winning trade. "The VZO is a leading volume oscillator; its basic usefulness
    FREE
    Price Momentum
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.92 (12)
    Indicators
    Value Chart indicator presents the Price evolution in a new form. This indicator, Price Momentum , was developed taking all the calculations presented in the book " Dynamic Trading Indicators " by Mark W. Helweg and David Stendahl (2002). The technique involves de-trended Prices from a user-defined Period of analysis and the addition of a Volatility index correction. The result is an Oscillator with 3 zones: Fair Price Value, Overbought/Oversold and Extremely Overbought/Oversold zones. Adding th
    FREE
    Price Trail Chart
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    For those who hate candlesticks in lower timeframes (M1 through M15) we "invented" a clean new way to follow Price movement and displacement (volatility) called Price Trail Chart . The big "secret" is to get rid of those annoying candle wicks and draw the whole complete candle without them, this way we get a cleaner chart and a new view of the Price Path. No Open or Close markings, just LOW's and HIGH's, full body candle. Additionaly we inserted a Volume monitor from our Best Downloaded indicato
    FREE
    Time Spaced Moving Averages
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The concept is simple: Plotting Price behavior within several periods of time. Some Symbols behave very well during the trading day - with this I mean Intraday trading - and this behavior ends up plotting effectively well with the proposed Exponential Moving Averages in this indicator... Obviously that this behavior could not be seen in all Symbols, but you can give it a try... Just drop this indicator in a chart and you will see for yourself... This indicator is intended for "Feeling the Trend"
    FREE
    ATR Monitor
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.8 (5)
    Indicators
    ATR is a measure of volatility introduced by market technician J. Welles Wilder Jr. in his book, "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems". In general, traders are accustomed to seeing the ATR in the form of a sub-window indicator. What I am presenting here is a simplified version of ATR - just the current ATR number - very useful for monitoring just the very moment of the current chart. If you want to monitor several timeframes in the same chart, just add the ATR Monitor indicator several tim
    FREE
    Arrows Cleaner
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    For those who use the Trading Arrows on the chart for later study, but use the Triple Screen approach and got all those arrows everywhere on all additional charts, here it is: Arrows Cleaner! Just drop it on the chart and leave it there. When needed, just with 1-click you get rid of all those annoying arrows... SETTINGS You can position the little Button on any corner of the chart. Additionally you can displace it with the Offset settings. You can enlarge or shrink its size, as well as the text
    FREE
    Candle Zones
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    Indicators
    You probably heard about Candlesticks behaviors, which in most of the times could denote and trace Volume behaviors even if you are not watching Volume itself... Well, this indicator will do this. Naked traders love to rely solely on candlesticks patterns and with Candle Zones you can trap special patterns and DRAW THEM on your chart. As simple as that. There are several filters you can tweak in order to achieve the analysis you want. Just give it a try. After several months of testing, we think
    FREE
    ATR Monitor EA Friendly
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    Indicators
    ATR Monitor ATR is a measure of volatility introduced by market technician J. Welles Wilder Jr. in his book, "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems". In general, traders are accustomed to seeing the ATR in the form of a sub-window indicator. What I am presenting here is a simplified version of ATR - just the current ATR number - very useful for monitoring just the very moment of the current chart. And, by default, this indicator will not show up on screen, you can just use the buffers thems
    FREE
    Candlestick Pattern Teller
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Minions Labs' Candlestick Pattern Teller It shows on your chart the names of the famous Candlesticks Patterns formations as soon as they are created and confirmed. No repainting. That way beginners and also professional traders who have difficulties in visually identifying candlestick patterns will have their analysis in a much easier format. Did you know that in general there are 3 types of individuals: Visual, Auditory, and Kinesthetic? Don't be ashamed if you cannot easily recognize Candlesti
    Economic Markers PRO
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4 (1)
    Indicators
    Easily get all relevant economic events of the current day right into your chart, as markers. Filter what kind of markers do you want: by country (selected individually) and by Importance (High relevance, Medium, Low or any combination of these). Configure the visual cues to your liking. Additionaly you have the ability to add up to 5 personal markers of your own agenda. With Alerts and/or with blackout periods, if you are using it within an Expert Advisor! All in one Economic Calendar indicator
    Mini Chart Indicators
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    Indicators
    The Metatrader 5 has a hidden jewel called Chart Object, mostly unknown to the common users and hidden in a sub-menu within the platform. Called Mini Chart, this object is a miniature instance of a big/normal chart that could be added/attached to any normal chart, this way the Mini Chart will be bound to the main Chart in a very minimalist way saving a precious amount of real state on your screen. If you don't know the Mini Chart, give it a try - see the video and screenshots below. This is a gr
    Market Momentum PRO
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    Indicators
    The Market Momentum indicator is based on the Volume Zone Oscillator (VZO), presented by Waleed Aly Khalil in the 2009 edition of the International Federation of Technical Analysts journal, and presents a fresh view of this market valuable data that is oftenly misunderstood and neglected: VOLUME. With this new approach of "seeing" Volume data, traders can infer more properly market behavior and increase their odds in a winning trade. "The VZO is a leading volume oscillator; its basic usefulness
    Filter:
    MatyasK2
    656
    MatyasK2 2023.09.24 19:36 
     

    Very smart and useful utility, saves tons of time ! Also fast & fantastic support from Flavio, I give ten stars !

    Reply to review