RiskFrame Account Guard MT5

RiskFrame Account Guard for MetaTrader 5

Account-wide daily loss, drawdown and exposure protection — for every symbol, every magic, manual trades and other EAs.

RiskFrame Account Guard monitors the whole trading account and applies the selected protective response when a configured rule is tripped. It works with manual trading, third-party Expert Advisors, trade panels and other order sources. It does not open positions or generate signals.

Manual: Open the full RiskFrame Account Guard MT5 user manual

Key protection principles

  • Whole-account scope — daily loss, max drawdown, profit target and exposure caps apply to all positions and pending orders on the account, not only one magic number.
  • Explicit protection health — when Algo Trading is off, the EA cannot trade, or pending cancel fails, Guard shows DEGRADED instead of a healthy status.
  • Persistent trip state — after a Daily, Max DD or Profit rule is tripped, that rule remains marked for its active day or period even if floating P/L later recovers. The selected mode determines whether Guard warns, rejects new exposure reactively, or flattens. Live Day P/L remains visible; breached limits stay marked.
  • Signed TODAY range — Daily Budget, current Day P/L and optional Profit Goal share one centered scale. Negative P/L progresses toward the daily boundary; positive P/L progresses toward the goal.
  • Controlled escalation — Alert (warn only) → Lock (cancel new pendings and close new market exposure on sight; keep positions open at trip time) → Close (optional flatten after AllowFlatten + session ARM).
  • Restart-safe state — baselines, high-water values and trip states restore after terminal restart. If protection state cannot be restored safely, Guard reports DEGRADED.
  • Glanceable interface — fuel-gauge plaques, optional Axis Goal layout, buffer warning zone, lock-state border and in-chart help.

What it protects

  • Daily loss — % and/or cash, vs day-start equity or balance (switchable).
  • Max drawdown — trailing equity high-water or static from period anchor; period = Lifetime / Week / Month (Inputs). No separate Day period — Daily budget already covers the day.
  • Daily profit target — optional daily threshold that triggers the selected response and remains tripped until the next daily reset.
  • Exposure — max open positions and/or max total lots (Settings → Limits; 0 = off). Lock/Close reduce only the excess on the offending ticket/symbol; Alert warns only (no cancel/close for exposure). At capacity, Lock/Close cancel new pendings. Details in the manual.
  • Buffer — configurable warning zone before the hard daily limit (warning, not a second automatic hard trip).

Action modes

  1. Alert — notify and mark state; does not cancel or close.
  2. Lock — after a trip (and while locked), cancels new pending orders and closes new market exposure on sight. Positions already open at trip time are kept (not a full flatten). MetaTrader still accepts Buy/Sell clicks; Guard reacts after the fact.
  3. Close — same pending cancel + close-new as Lock, plus optional account flatten when AllowFlatten is enabled and you ARM Close-all for the session. Without ARM (or with AllowFlatten off), Close behaves like Lock. The status strip shows CLOSE · NOT ARMED so this is visible.

Typical workflow

  1. Attach RiskFrame Account Guard to one chart only (one Guard per account).
  2. Enable terminal Algo Trading and allow Algo Trading on the EA.
  3. Set Daily / Max DD / optional Profit, Buffer, Max pos and Max lots in Settings → Limits. With Profit > 0, Goal UI defaults to Axis (toggle Axis|Stacked and Style Classic|Charcoal). Choose Max DD period in Inputs (Lifetime / Week / Month).
  4. Choose Alert, Lock or Close. For Close-all, enable AllowFlatten in Inputs and ARM on the chart.
  5. Validate the selected response on a separate demo account, optionally using Practice Tools.
  6. Trade normally (manual or other EAs). Watch headroom plaques and the status strip.
  7. If LOCKED, ALERT or DEGRADED appears, read the strip reason before forcing more risk.

Supported

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (X64 Regular).
  • Account types: netting and hedging.
  • Markets: Forex, metals, indices, crypto CFDs and other instruments supported by your MT5 broker.
  • Product type: account risk utility. It does not open positions or generate signals; depending on the selected mode, it may cancel orders or close positions.

Important notes (please read)

  • Guard is reactive on MetaTrader 5: it cancels and/or flattens after orders appear. It cannot refuse every market click at the broker source.
  • Close-all requires AllowFlatten (Inputs) plus session ARM. ARM does not survive EA restart.
  • Lock/Close need Algo Trading enabled. If it is off, Guard shows DEGRADED — protection is impaired.
  • Only one Guard instance per account — a second chart attach is refused.
  • Practice Tools: optional demo-account controls can simulate limit conditions without waiting for market P/L to reach them. They may trigger real cancel or close actions under the selected mode. Use them only on a separate demo account.
  • Interactive panel behaviour cannot be fully validated in the Strategy Tester (use a demo chart after purchase).
  • Configure limits according to the rules of your broker, account program or risk policy.
  • Audit logging is optional for support diagnostics.

Development: RiskFrame Account Guard is actively maintained.

Support

Use the product Comments section or private messages on MQL5.

Changelog

v1.0 — Initial Market release.

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This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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