RiskFrame Account Guard MT5
- Utilities
-
Daniil RomanovReddit profile: https://www.reddit.com/user/Ok-Cupcake6605/
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
RiskFrame Account Guard for MetaTrader 5
Account-wide daily loss, drawdown and exposure protection — for every symbol, every magic, manual trades and other EAs.
RiskFrame Account Guard monitors the whole trading account and applies the selected protective response when a configured rule is tripped. It works with manual trading, third-party Expert Advisors, trade panels and other order sources. It does not open positions or generate signals.
Manual: Open the full RiskFrame Account Guard MT5 user manual
Key protection principles
- Whole-account scope — daily loss, max drawdown, profit target and exposure caps apply to all positions and pending orders on the account, not only one magic number.
- Explicit protection health — when Algo Trading is off, the EA cannot trade, or pending cancel fails, Guard shows DEGRADED instead of a healthy status.
- Persistent trip state — after a Daily, Max DD or Profit rule is tripped, that rule remains marked for its active day or period even if floating P/L later recovers. The selected mode determines whether Guard warns, rejects new exposure reactively, or flattens. Live Day P/L remains visible; breached limits stay marked.
- Signed TODAY range — Daily Budget, current Day P/L and optional Profit Goal share one centered scale. Negative P/L progresses toward the daily boundary; positive P/L progresses toward the goal.
- Controlled escalation — Alert (warn only) → Lock (cancel new pendings and close new market exposure on sight; keep positions open at trip time) → Close (optional flatten after AllowFlatten + session ARM).
- Restart-safe state — baselines, high-water values and trip states restore after terminal restart. If protection state cannot be restored safely, Guard reports DEGRADED.
- Glanceable interface — fuel-gauge plaques, optional Axis Goal layout, buffer warning zone, lock-state border and in-chart help.
What it protects
- Daily loss — % and/or cash, vs day-start equity or balance (switchable).
- Max drawdown — trailing equity high-water or static from period anchor; period = Lifetime / Week / Month (Inputs). No separate Day period — Daily budget already covers the day.
- Daily profit target — optional daily threshold that triggers the selected response and remains tripped until the next daily reset.
- Exposure — max open positions and/or max total lots (Settings → Limits; 0 = off). Lock/Close reduce only the excess on the offending ticket/symbol; Alert warns only (no cancel/close for exposure). At capacity, Lock/Close cancel new pendings. Details in the manual.
- Buffer — configurable warning zone before the hard daily limit (warning, not a second automatic hard trip).
Action modes
- Alert — notify and mark state; does not cancel or close.
- Lock — after a trip (and while locked), cancels new pending orders and closes new market exposure on sight. Positions already open at trip time are kept (not a full flatten). MetaTrader still accepts Buy/Sell clicks; Guard reacts after the fact.
- Close — same pending cancel + close-new as Lock, plus optional account flatten when AllowFlatten is enabled and you ARM Close-all for the session. Without ARM (or with AllowFlatten off), Close behaves like Lock. The status strip shows CLOSE · NOT ARMED so this is visible.
Typical workflow
- Attach RiskFrame Account Guard to one chart only (one Guard per account).
- Enable terminal Algo Trading and allow Algo Trading on the EA.
- Set Daily / Max DD / optional Profit, Buffer, Max pos and Max lots in Settings → Limits. With Profit > 0, Goal UI defaults to Axis (toggle Axis|Stacked and Style Classic|Charcoal). Choose Max DD period in Inputs (Lifetime / Week / Month).
- Choose Alert, Lock or Close. For Close-all, enable AllowFlatten in Inputs and ARM on the chart.
- Validate the selected response on a separate demo account, optionally using Practice Tools.
- Trade normally (manual or other EAs). Watch headroom plaques and the status strip.
- If LOCKED, ALERT or DEGRADED appears, read the strip reason before forcing more risk.
Supported
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (X64 Regular).
- Account types: netting and hedging.
- Markets: Forex, metals, indices, crypto CFDs and other instruments supported by your MT5 broker.
- Product type: account risk utility. It does not open positions or generate signals; depending on the selected mode, it may cancel orders or close positions.
Important notes (please read)
- Guard is reactive on MetaTrader 5: it cancels and/or flattens after orders appear. It cannot refuse every market click at the broker source.
- Close-all requires AllowFlatten (Inputs) plus session ARM. ARM does not survive EA restart.
- Lock/Close need Algo Trading enabled. If it is off, Guard shows DEGRADED — protection is impaired.
- Only one Guard instance per account — a second chart attach is refused.
- Practice Tools: optional demo-account controls can simulate limit conditions without waiting for market P/L to reach them. They may trigger real cancel or close actions under the selected mode. Use them only on a separate demo account.
- Interactive panel behaviour cannot be fully validated in the Strategy Tester (use a demo chart after purchase).
- Configure limits according to the rules of your broker, account program or risk policy.
- Audit logging is optional for support diagnostics.
Development: RiskFrame Account Guard is actively maintained.
Support
Use the product Comments section or private messages on MQL5.
Changelog
v1.0 — Initial Market release.