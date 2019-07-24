Closing Price Reversal is a very well known and traded candlestick pattern. This little indicator paints with specific (user-selected) colors the Closing Price Reveral Up and Down patterns, as well as the Inside Bars (as a bonus).

Higher timeframes are more effective as with all other candlesticks patterns. Do NOT trade solely on this indicator. Search the web for "Closing Price Reversal" to learn about the several approaches that can be used with this pattern. One of them is combining short/medium/long Moving Averages and a Slow Stochastic...





SETTINGS



This is a simple indicator, so no parameters are nedded.

You can freely choose the colors of the markers.





If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...

This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...

With No Strings Attached! Ever!





Live Long and Prosper!

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