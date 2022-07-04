Binance Spot Live an History Data

3

You can see Binance Spot data instantly in Metatrader 5 and it allows you to use all the features that Metatrader has provided to you.

You can access the data of all symbols listed on Binance Futures.

Don't forget to set the timezone.

Binance it's 00:00 UTC.

You need to fix it according to your own country

You need to install the free Binance Spot Symbol List plugin. https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/83507

After loading, it automatically downloads the data of the cryptos in the market observation from the date you specify.

If there is an error during the download (internet disconnection, program freeze), when you turn Metatrader 5 off and on, the data will continue to be loaded automatically

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Bahadir Hayiroglu
Utilities
Adds the symbols listed in Binance Future to Metatrader5  With this free file, you can list the entire list right away. You can easily install it on your demo account It is the first file to be uploaded for Binance Future Tick and is offered for free. Tools menu / Options / Expert Advisors / You need to select Use WebRequest for listed You can watch videos to add metatrader
FREE
Binance Spot Symbol List
Bahadir Hayiroglu
Utilities
It adds the symbols listed on Binance Spot to the Metatrader5 market clock. With this free file you can list the entire list in seconds. You can easily upload it to your demo account. It is the first file uploaded for Binance Spot Tick and is available for free. Tools menu / Options / Expert Advisors / You need to select Use WebRequest for listed URL You can watch videos to add Metatrader.
FREE
Binance Futures Live an History Data
Bahadir Hayiroglu
5 (1)
Utilities
You can see Binance Futures data instantly in Metatrader 5 and it allows you to use all the features that Metatrader has provided to you. You can access the data of all symbols listed on Binance Futures. Don't forget to set the timezone. Binance it's 00:00 UTC. You need to fix it according to your own country You need to pre-install the free Binance Future Symbol List plugin. https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/82891 After loading, it automatically downloads the data of the cryptos in the m
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Onur Alp Cenar
23
Onur Alp Cenar 2023.04.13 08:44 
 

Çalışıyor küçük buglar var spot ad listesini yüklemelisiniz diğer paylasımlarındaki

Bahadir Hayiroglu
1328
Reply from developer Bahadir Hayiroglu 2023.04.25 12:47
Merhaba,
Bulduğunuz buglar nelerdir.
İyileştirme adına yapılabilecekleri kontrol etmek isterim.
3 yıldız olumsuz etkiliyor çünkü bunca emeği.
Teşekkürler
Jekamajor
26
Jekamajor 2022.10.24 23:36 
 

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