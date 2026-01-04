Time Wizard MT5

TIME WIZARD : Mastering The Time

Smart Pending Order Assistant





MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136790

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136791

Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761446





"Time Wizard" is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for traders who want to take advantage of high volatility approaching market open or news release. This EA automatically places Pending Orders (Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit) according to the specified time, providing flexibility and efficiency in trading execution.





Featured Features:

Time-Based Pending Orders – Set when the EA starts opening pending orders automatically.

Support Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit – Full flexibility in pending order strategies.

Order Distance Setting (Range) – Adjust the distance between orders to set the level of risk and potential profit.

Multi-Layer Order – Determine the number of pending orders you want to open in one session.

Perfect for Open Market & News Trading – Ideal for taking advantage of fast price movements.

Auto Delete Pending Order – Delete pending orders that are not touched within a certain time to avoid irrelevant entries.

Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit – Maintain risk management with SL and TP that can be set according to strategy.

Time & Trading Day Filter – Avoid entering at unwanted times.

TP in Money – Option to adjust Take Profit with the desired amount of money, not pips.

Max Spread – Determine the maximum spread limit so that EA only opens pending orders if the spread does not exceed the specified limit.

Close Opposite Pending Order – Automatically closes the opposite pending order if the position is already open, avoiding double risk exposure.





How it Works:

Set Execution Time – Determine the hour and minute when EA will start opening pending orders.

Select Pending Order Type – Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, or Sell Limit.

Layer & Distance Configuration – Determine the number of orders and the distance between orders for optimal stacking strategy.

Risk Management – ​​Set Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Auto Delete Pending Orders.

Spread Limit – Determine the maximum spread limit to ensure orders are only placed in good market conditions.

TP in Money – Determine Take Profit based on the amount of money you want to earn, not pips.

Close Opposite Pending Order – If the position is already open, the EA will automatically close the opposite pending order.

Let the EA Work – When the specified time arrives, the EA will automatically place pending orders according to your settings.





Input Parameters:

Time Start – Time to start opening pending orders.

Order Type – Choose between Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit.

Layer Orders – The number of pending orders you want to place.

Distance Between Orders – The distance between pending orders in pips.

Stop Loss & Take Profit – Set SL and TP automatically.

Delete Pending Order After X Minutes – Delete pending orders that are not touched after a certain time.

Trading Days Filter – Limit EA to work only on certain days.

Max Spread – Set the maximum spread limit (in pips) accepted for opening pending orders.

TP in Money – Set Take Profit in money, not pips.

Close Opposite Pending Order – Automatically close opposite pending orders after a position is opened.





Why Choose "Time Wizard"?

Time-saving & fully automated – No need to place pending orders manually.

Suitable for news & open market – Profit from price spikes.

High flexibility – Can be used for various pending order strategies.

Strict risk management – ​​With SL, TP, Max Spread, and Close Opposite Pending Order.

Focus on money results – With the TP in Money feature to determine profits in more concrete money.





Become a more efficient trader with "Time Wizard"! Automate your pending order strategy and take advantage of market volatility more intelligently!











