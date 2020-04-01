Mini POC

4.96

For those who struggle with overbloated Volume Profile/Market Profile indicators, here is a solution that contains only the Point of Control (POC) information. Super-fast and reliable, the Mini POC indicator presents this vital information visually within your chart. Totally customizable in splittable timeframes, type of Volume, calculation method, and how many days back you need.


SETTINGS

  • Timeframe to split the POCs within the day.
  • Volume type to use: Ticks or Real Volume.
  • Calculation method. Recommended: OHLC/4.
  • How many past days do you need. Limiting the amount of days will speed up the calculation process. 0 = current day only.
  • Do you need the POCs for the current day or just yesterday's data and the following days ago?
  • Do you need just the immediately previous POC?
  • Timer to refresh (data update) the POC lines on the chart. REMEMBER: The faster the update more CPU will be needed to recalculate the data! Be conscious!
  • Use/Fill the internal data buffer for your EA to read?
  • Show/hide success/fail messages on MT5's log window.
  • Symbol name to get Volume and POC. Leave blank if you want the data from the current chart/symbol.
  • Prefix names for the POC lines. Useful for EA's: additionally to the Prefix name, the indicator adds to the POC lines the reference of Day, Hour and Minute.
  • Lines color.
  • Lines style.
  • Lines width.
  • Extend the lines to the right side of the chart?

    PLEASE NOTE

    That when the market is closed your Metatrader will stop receiving "ticks" from the Brokers server, so if you are calling the POCs from another SYMBOL, it could fail. Sometimes changing the timeframe on your chart will do the trick, but it is not guaranteed. This is a Metatrader limitation.

    Data from the current Symbol is OK and it will work perfectly.


    READING LINES FROM EA

    Every line that MiniPOC generates follows the rule:

    PREFIX + "_" + SYMBOL + "_" + POC TIMEFRAME + "_D" + DAY + "_H" + HOUR + "_M" + MINUTE

    Example:

    MLABS_POC_WDOK20_D_D07_H00_M00


    READING THE DATA BUFFER

    Optionally you can read the MiniPOC buffer data via iCustom(). Use the #0 for it. When Calling iCustom() with the standard parameters, the indicator INPUTS needed are the following (property / Data Type):

    Please to see all available settings for the iCustom() calls, please visit the website post about it... (There is a limitation on the text size we can post here)



    If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...   

    This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...

    With No Strings Attached!  Ever!


    Live Long and Prosper!

    ;)

    Reviews 37
    Benjamin Afedzie
    3500
    Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:35 
     

    best indicator

    Shardul Kale
    18
    Shardul Kale 2025.02.16 06:22 
     

    Can I get Script of this indicator ? Please Help

    MahmoudGamal34
    45
    MahmoudGamal34 2025.01.16 06:14 
     

    great

    Recommended products
    Gekko Bollinger Plus
    Rodrigo Galeote
    Indicators
    This is Gekko's Bollinger Bands indicator. It extends the use of the famous Bollinger Bands and calculates strong entry and exit signals using price action on the edge and on the middle bands. You can set it up in many different ways, eg: pullback, pullback against trend, middle band crossing and middle band crossing against trend. Inputs Number of Bars to Plot Indicator:  number of historical bars to plot the indicator, keep it low for better performance; Produces Signal Only When a Bar Closes:
    Impulse fractals indicator
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    Indicators
    Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
    Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
    Fabio Albano
    Indicators
    The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
    Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Indicators
    Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
    Visual Renko Trend Indicator
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Indicators
    Unlock the power of pure price action and revolutionize your trend trading with the Visual Renko Trend Indicator. For just $30, this powerful tool for MetaTrader 4 will help you filter out market noise and focus on the true underlying trend, providing clear and actionable insights. The Visual Renko Trend Indicator displays classic Renko charts in a separate window below your main chart, offering a clean and uncluttered view of price movement. By focusing solely on price changes of a predefined m
    Currency RSI Scalper MT5
    Evgeny Belyaev
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Currency RSI Scalper MT5   -is a professional indicator based on the popular Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. This product is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard RSI, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Currency RSI Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely manner and avoid sitting at
    Urgently mt5
    Tatiana Savkevych
    Indicators
    The Urgently indicator is designed to quickly determine the situation in the market, reflect the state of the market and signal profitable levels for opening trades. Market conditions change quickly enough, requiring constant calibration of trading strategies. Recommended for use in conjunction with any of the oscillators. The Urgently forex market trend indicator shows the trend direction and entry points. It smooths out price fluctuations when generating a signal by averaging the data and the
    Scalping PullBack Signal
    Quang Huy Quach
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
    FREE
    Trend Pulse Pro V2
    Wojciech Jerzy Magda
    Indicators
    Trend Pulse Pro V2 Professional Product Description Why Trend Pulse Pro V2? Stop cluttering your charts with multiple indicators! Traditional technical analysis requires opening numerous separate indicators: ADX for trend strength, RSI for momentum, MACD for direction changes, Bollinger Bands for volatility, and more. This leads to cluttered charts, conflicting signals, and decision paralysis. Trend Pulse Pro V2 solves this problem. Instead of opening 8 separate indicators and manually analy
    First Dawn MT5
    Innovicient Limited
    Indicators
    The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The    First Dawn     helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks a
    Santo Oscilator
    Gustavo Goncalves
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Oscilador bem próximo que o indicador SANTO mostrado pelo Bo Williams em sua metodologia PhiCube, para mim este indicador ainda é melhor que o próprio SANTO original. Ótimo para entender a força e tendência de movimentos e possíveis divergências. Preço fazendo topo e o SANTO não renovando máxima, tudo indica que teremos uma reversão ou no mínimo um drawback.
    Cov echo trends indicator
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    Indicators
    Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
    Bid Price Timer Indicator
    Md Amzad Hossain
    Indicators
    Bid Price Timer Indicator — Precision Timing Meets Smart Price Tracking! Take your trading accuracy to the next level with the Bid Price Timer Indicator — a powerful tool designed for traders who value timing, precision, and clarity in every move. Key Features: Fixed Timer Display – Always visible on the right side of your chart (customizable X_Offset). Dynamic Price Tracking – The timer smoothly moves up and down following the Bid price in real time. Auto Repositioning – As
    Antique Trend
    Nadiya Mirosh
    Indicators
    The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
    Predator Aurora Trading System
    Evans Asuma Metobo
    Indicators
    Uncover the true hidden patterns of the market with the PREDATOR AURORA Trading System—the final boss of hybrid trading Indicators. See what others don't! PREDATOR AURORA Trading System a powerhouse designed for those who refuse to cower in the shadows of mediocrity. This isn't just another indicator, it is the cheat code ; it is your unfair advantage , a sophisticated hybrid hunting system that tracks market movements with lethal precision in a jungle where only the strongest survive. Inspir
    Trend indicators 11 in 1
    Tatiana Shvedova
    Indicators
    All 11 indicators quickly turn off and turn on quickly! Set of indicators: 2 indicators "TREND"   : - fast = line 4 colors - slow = dots 4 colors The coloring of the indicators depends on the direction of the trend and the RSI indicator: 1) uptrend and RSI<50% 2) uptrend and RSI>50% 3) downtrend RSI<50% 4) downtrend RSI   >   50% Set indicator periods for each timeframe: M5 M10 M15 M30 H1 H2 H4 H6 H12 D1 W1 MN Do not enter trades if at least 1 of the indicators is horizontal. For a trade,
    Special
    Ivan Simonika
    Indicators
    The indicator monitors the market trend, ignoring sharp fluctuations in the market and noise around the average price. Shows points for entering the market, points of potential market reversal. The indicator implements a kind of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods, and for long-term trading.
    Trend Entry Histogram MT5 r
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex Indicator "Trend Entry Histogram" for MT5, No Repaint. - Trend Entry Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the trend direction once Entry_bar appears. - This indicator has unique feature - it takes both:   price and volume   for calculations. - Trend Entry Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and blue for bullish one. - Once you see steady trend (minimum 10 consecutive histogram bars of the same color) - wait for Entry_bar. - Entry signal
    Onion
    Nadiya Mirosh
    Indicators
    The Onion Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and market data filtering solution that combines all the important features of a trend tool in one tool! It is great for any trader, be it Forex or binary options. No settings are required, everything is optimized by time and experience, it works effectively both in flat conditions and in trend conditions. The Onion Trend Indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects current deviations in the price of stock
    Zonar Smart Analysis
    Elvin Entero Tomolin
    Indicators
    **Zonar Smart Analysis** is a complete "Smart Money" trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It automates the classic **Opening Range Breakout (ORB)** strategy while filtering false signals using advanced Price Action algorithms (Wick Rejection & Swing Analysis). Stop guessing where the session is going. Let Zonar draw the zones, identify the breakout, and highlight institutional Order Blocks for maximum confluence. ### Key Features * **Automated ORB Box:** Automatically detects the Market
    BinaWin NoTouch
    Juan Fernando Urrego Alvarez
    Indicators
    BinaWin NoTouch is an indicator that sends an alert signal when the trade is in the right position to wait for the breakdown of a side market. It is specially designed to trade under the “No Touch” strategy of the Binary.Com platform with synthetic indexes N.10, N.25, N.50, N.75 and N.100 Similarly, trading can be done with the conventional CALL and PUT strategy of any Binary Options platform. Requirements to use the indicator: 1. Have an account at Binary.Com 2. Configure the Binary.Com d
    FREE
    PZ Mean Reversion MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (2)
    Indicators
    Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
    Visual Wave Indicator
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Indicators
    Visual Waves Indicator: Ride the Trend with Clarity Unlock a smarter way to trade with the Visual Waves Indicator, a sophisticated tool designed to provide clearer, more reliable trend signals on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Are you tired of the false signals and market noise generated by traditional moving averages? The Visual Waves Indicator is your solution. It moves beyond basic calculations to offer a truly adaptive analysis of market momentum, helping you identify trading opportunities with
    AanIsnaini Signal Matrix MT5 Pro
    Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
    Indicators
    AanIsnaini Signal Matrix MT5 PRO Institutional-Grade Market Regime & Trend Dashboard (Zero-Repaint) STOP TRADING WITH LAG. START TRADING WITH MATH. The free version (v1.3) gave you visibility. The PRO Version gives you the edge . AanIsnaini Signal Matrix PRO is not just an update—it is a complete algorithmic rewrite of my popular signal dashboard. While the free version relies on standard indicators (which lag and react slowly), the PRO version utilizes  Digital Signal Processing (DSP) , Zero-L
    SamuraiFX Pro Volume Profile
    Elvin Entero Tomolin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    # Product Name: SamuraiFX Pro Volume Profile & Signals (MT5) **Stop Trading Blindly. See Where the "Smart Money" is Moving. ** Most indicators only tell you *when* price moved. **SamuraiFX Pro** reveals *where* the volume actually is. This institutional-grade tool combines **Volume Profile**, **VWAP**, and **Price Action Analysis** into one clean, non-repainting chart overlay. It automatically detects the daily market structure and provides high-probability **Buy & Sell arrows** based on institu
    Paula Bollinger Bands Strategy
    Francisco Gomes Da Silva
    4 (2)
    Indicators
    Bollinger bands out/in strategy A strategy created by Joe Ross, and very useful for finding trades when the market is overloaded. Indicator You don't need to find where there are entries on the chart, this indicator shows them for you. The entrance The trade is confirmed when the price closes outside the bollinger bands on a candle and the candle after the price closes inside the bands. comment I want to improve this indicator, so you can help me sending me your reviews and comments, thanks :).
    FREE
    Manus Pro
    Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
    Experts
    MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
    Binary Trader EA
    Bright Lance Soli
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Binary Trader EA   This EA is designed to trade synthetic indices Boom 1000 index & Crash 1000 index. Boom1000 index & Crash1000 index from volatility 75 index Please don't use the default settings, ask for proper settings and I will send you. This EA follows the trend. Can set risk as a percentage. Only tested on binary deriv broker indices.  Crash 1000 index spikes down, so to avoid that, we trade on a bigger timeframes, 1hr timeframe is perfect. Contact me if you have any questions. Recommen
    Orion Dynamic Keltner
    Joao Paulo Botelho Silva
    Indicators
    Theoretical Foundation   The Keltner Channels are channels ploted using volatility deviations above and bellow a moving average. The indicator is an excellent tool to help the trader build trend and mean-reversion strategies.   Parameters   The Orion Dynamic Keltner allows the user to select the Volatility Calculation Type, being ATR or Average Range (not considering price gaps). Also, the user can select the Calculation Period, Number of Deviations, Moving Average Mode and the Moving Average Ca
    BB Trend Indicator
    Anthony Garot
    Indicators
    BBTrend is a relatively new indicator developed by John Bollinger to work with Bollinger Bands. It is one of only a few indicators that can signal both strength and direction making it a very valuable tool for traders. Calculations The calculations are fairly simple. The default periods of 20 and 50 are shown, but these can be changed through the parameters. Lower = MathAbs(lowerBB(20) - lowerBB(50)) Upper = MathAbs(upperBB(20) - upperBB(50)) BBTrend = (lower - upper) / middleBB(20) Interpret
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.68 (59)
    Indicators
    New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
    Power Candles MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.9 (79)
    Indicators
    Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.92 (36)
    Indicators
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
    Game Changer Indicator mt5
    Vasiliy Strukov
    4.6 (10)
    Indicators
    Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
    PZ Swing Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
    Trend Screener Pro MT5
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.84 (100)
    Indicators
    Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, early
    Divergence In Chaos Environment
    Arief
    Indicators
    Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
    FX Power MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (29)
    Indicators
    FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
    Smart Stop Indicator MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.19 (27)
    Indicators
    New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
    Super Signal Skyblade Edition
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does   not attempt to predict tops or bottoms . It only triggers signals when all three of the following conditions are met: Clea
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
    Ich Khiem Nguyen
    3.29 (7)
    Indicators
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify entry points and manage risk effectively. The indicator provides a comprehensive analysis toolkit including signal detection system, automatic Entry/SL/TP management, volume analysis, and real-time performance statistics. User guide to understand the system   |   User guide for other languages KEY FEATURES Signal Detection System The indicator automatically detects potential entry points base
    Trend indicator AI mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (13)
    Indicators
    Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
    Rtc ML Ai Predictor
    Muhammad Faisal Sagala
    Indicators
    Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
    Quantum Trend Sniper
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.74 (53)
    Indicators
    Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4 (14)
    Indicators
    First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
    SuperScalp Pro
    Van Minh Nguyen
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    SuperScalp Pro – Advanced Multi-Filter Scalping Indicator System SuperScalp Pro is an advanced scalping indicator system that combines the classic Supertrend with multiple intelligent confirmation filters. The indicator performs efficiently across all timeframes from M1 to H4 and is especially suitable for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and major Forex pairs. It can be used as a standalone system or flexibly integrated into existing trading strategies. The indicator integrates more than 11 filters, including fa
    ARICoins
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicators
    ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
    AriX
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (4)
    Indicators
    AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
    PZ Day Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    2.83 (6)
    Indicators
    Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
    Dynamic Scalper System MT5
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicators
    The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
    Berma Bands
    Muhammad Elbermawi
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
    FX Levels MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (12)
    Indicators
    FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
    Weis Wave with Alert MT5
    Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
    4.94 (17)
    Indicators
    Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
    ARIScalping
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicators
    ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
    IX Power MT5
    Daniel Stein
    4.92 (12)
    Indicators
    IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
    MetaForecast M5
    Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
    M1 Scalper Pro MT5
    Elif Kaya
    4.6 (10)
    Indicators
    - Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
    More from author
    Auto Support and Resistances
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.57 (70)
    Indicators
    Are you tired of drawing Support & Resistance levels for your Quotes? Are you learning how to spot Support & Resistances? No matter what is your case, Auto Support & Resistances will draw those levels for you! AND, it can draw them from other timeframes, right into you current chart, no matter what timeframe you are using... You can also Agglutinate regions/zones that are too much closer to each other and turning them into one single Support & Resistance Level. All configurable. SETTINGS Timefr
    FREE
    Inside Bar Radar
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.67 (6)
    Indicators
    The Inside Bar pattern is a very well known candlestick formation used widely by traders all over the world and in any marketplace. This approach is very simple and adds a little confirmation candle, so it adds a third past candlestick to the count to confirm the direction of the move (upward or downward). Obviously, there is no power on this candlestick formation if the trader has no context on what it is happening on the market he/she is operating, so this is not magic, this "radar" is only a
    FREE
    Weis Waves
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    2.83 (18)
    Indicators
    The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
    FREE
    Closing Price Reversal
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    Closing Price Reversal is a very well known and traded candlestick pattern. This little indicator paints with specific (user-selected) colors the Closing Price Reveral Up and Down patterns, as well as the Inside Bars (as a bonus). Higher timeframes are more effective  as with all other candlesticks patterns. Do NOT trade solely on this indicator. Search the web for "Closing Price Reversal" to learn about the several approaches that can be used with this pattern. One of them is combining short/me
    FREE
    Tabajara V5
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.83 (35)
    Indicators
    Metatrader 5 version of the famous Andre Machado's Tabajara indicator. If you don't know Andre Machado's Technical Analysis work you don't need this indicator... For those who need it and for those several friend traders who asked this porting from other platforms, here it is... FEATURES 8-period Moving Average 20-period Moving Average 50-period Moving Average 200-period Moving Average Colored candles according to the inflexion of the 20-period MA SETTINGS You can change the Period of all MA's
    FREE
    Big Player Candles
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.91 (23)
    Indicators
    If you heard about The Wyckoff Method, Volume Spread Analysis, etc... You are probably searching for the candlestick indicator that shows you the Volume spread all over the current bar, signaling every types of market status... You can control the several Market Levels with custom colors... It is up to you to decide how to use it. Our job is provide you with the indicator... If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW! )...    This will mean A LO
    FREE
    Aggression Volume
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.29 (17)
    Indicators
    Aggression Volume Indicator is the kind of indicator that is rarely found in the MQL5 community because it is not based on the standard Volume data provided by the Metatrader 5 platform. It requires the scrutiny of all traffic Ticks requested on the platform... That said, Aggression Volume indicator requests all Tick Data from your Broker and processes it to build a very special version of a Volume Indicator, where Buyers and Sellers aggressions are plotted in a form of Histogram. Additionally,
    FREE
    Economic Markers
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.79 (14)
    Indicators
    Easily get all relevant economic events of the current day right into your chart, as markers. Filter what kind of markers do you want: by country (selected individually) and by Importance (High relevance, Medium, Low or any combination of these). Configure the visual cues to your liking. If there is more than one event set to the very same time, their Names will be stacked and you will see the messages merged with the plus (+) sign on the marker. Obviously that long or too much events on the sam
    FREE
    MIDAS Super VWAP
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.4 (10)
    Indicators
    Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
    FREE
    Symbol Watermark
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.57 (14)
    Utilities
    Another request from my brotherhood was putting the name of the Symbol being seen - a little bigger - on the Chart, just to get sure that they are seeing the correct one... Mistakes pay a high price on the market... It is a very effective, and almost resource-null-consuming indicator that displays the current Symbol Name and Timeframe in almost any position of your Chart, with any color, and any Font Size... And also you can change the divisor character that is presented between the Symbol Name
    FREE
    VWAP and MVWAP
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.29 (7)
    Indicators
    Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp )
    FREE
    Stackable VWAP
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    3.5 (4)
    Indicators
    Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp
    FREE
    Waves Sizer
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    3.86 (7)
    Indicators
    Wyckoff fans, enjoy! Ideally to be used with the Weis Waves indicator, but it can be easily used alone, the Waves Sizer puts the range (in resulting Price movement) done by the Price on its market swings. You can control how accurate or loose will be the swings. This tool is very helpful for visually know how much the Price has traveled in your Timeframe. This way you can confront this level of effort with the resulting Volume, etc... Weis Waves indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produc
    FREE
    Market Momentum
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.33 (6)
    Indicators
    The Market Momentum indicator is based on the Volume Zone Oscillator (VZO), presented by Waleed Aly Khalil in the 2009 edition of the International Federation of Technical Analysts journal, and presents a fresh view of this market valuable data that is oftenly misunderstood and neglected: VOLUME. With this new approach of "seeing" Volume data, traders can infer more properly market behavior and increase their odds in a winning trade. "The VZO is a leading volume oscillator; its basic usefulness
    FREE
    Money Flow Index EA Friendly
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    3.67 (3)
    Indicators
    The traditional Money Flow Index indicator, this time, EA friendly . There are 3 buffers exposed that can be used by EAs to automatically analyze the Overbought and Oversold conditions of the quote. Just use the traditional iCustom() function to get these signals. This Money Flow Index calculation is based on the traditional Metaquote's MFI indicator. SETTINGS MFI Period Volume type to analyze (Real Volume or Ticks) Starting Overbought region Starting Oversold region USING WITH EAs Buffer #0: 
    FREE
    Force Numbers
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Several assets in several markets have the behavior of using specific numbers as Force Numbers, where support, resistance and price thrust is created. Let this indicator draw those levels of support and resistance for you. You can also stack it to show different level of Prices! This technique is being used by Tape Readers and Order Flow traders all over the world for a long time. Give it a try. Challenge yourself to study new ways of Price Action! SETTINGS What Price reference to use in the c
    FREE
    Flux Diffuser
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.33 (6)
    Indicators
    Based on Brazilian trader André Moraes' Difusor de Fluxo theory, the indicator is a more reliable version of the original MACD. It is a great confirmation indicator for Swing Trading and also can be used as a Day Trading tool. If you are not familiar with the concept or André's trading strategies, I strongly recommend his excelent book named "Se Afastando da Manada" in which he explains in detail how this indicator is used. Even if you don't know the Portuguese language it is not difficult to un
    FREE
    Price Momentum
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.92 (12)
    Indicators
    Value Chart indicator presents the Price evolution in a new form. This indicator, Price Momentum , was developed taking all the calculations presented in the book " Dynamic Trading Indicators " by Mark W. Helweg and David Stendahl (2002). The technique involves de-trended Prices from a user-defined Period of analysis and the addition of a Volatility index correction. The result is an Oscillator with 3 zones: Fair Price Value, Overbought/Oversold and Extremely Overbought/Oversold zones. Adding th
    FREE
    Server Clock
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    5 (5)
    Utilities
    Many friends asked me for a simple, non-obtrusive, resource-friendly clock to track the time during their trades. It seems pretty obvious, but it is a must-have for those trading the market manually, waiting for the Market News, or just to visually know what time it is... Trading is an absorbing endeavor! So, here it is... Totally configurable, including Font Type, Font Size and Chart Location: Upper Left/Center/Right OR Lower Left/Center/Right, with a little twist of adjusting the Offset, just
    FREE
    Price Trail Chart
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    For those who hate candlesticks in lower timeframes (M1 through M15) we "invented" a clean new way to follow Price movement and displacement (volatility) called Price Trail Chart . The big "secret" is to get rid of those annoying candle wicks and draw the whole complete candle without them, this way we get a cleaner chart and a new view of the Price Path. No Open or Close markings, just LOW's and HIGH's, full body candle. Additionaly we inserted a Volume monitor from our Best Downloaded indicato
    FREE
    Time Spaced Moving Averages
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The concept is simple: Plotting Price behavior within several periods of time. Some Symbols behave very well during the trading day - with this I mean Intraday trading - and this behavior ends up plotting effectively well with the proposed Exponential Moving Averages in this indicator... Obviously that this behavior could not be seen in all Symbols, but you can give it a try... Just drop this indicator in a chart and you will see for yourself... This indicator is intended for "Feeling the Trend"
    FREE
    Candle Zones
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    Indicators
    You probably heard about Candlesticks behaviors, which in most of the times could denote and trace Volume behaviors even if you are not watching Volume itself... Well, this indicator will do this. Naked traders love to rely solely on candlesticks patterns and with Candle Zones you can trap special patterns and DRAW THEM on your chart. As simple as that. There are several filters you can tweak in order to achieve the analysis you want. Just give it a try. After several months of testing, we think
    FREE
    Ajuste Dolar B3
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    This indicator is EXCLUSIVELY to be used on the Brazilian stock exchange "B3". It automatically calculates the yesterday's Settlement Price (Ajuste) of the Symbol "DOL". It uses a mathematical calculation over the ticks received from the borker server, it DOES NOT access external sources (websites, HTTP connections, etc) so it is safe and totally reliable! For practical purposes and to maintain the longevity of the indicator it was added in the Parameters the ability to control the Time Range in
    FREE
    Mini Chart Indicators
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    Indicators
    The Metatrader 5 has a hidden jewel called Chart Object, mostly unknown to the common users and hidden in a sub-menu within the platform. Called Mini Chart, this object is a miniature instance of a big/normal chart that could be added/attached to any normal chart, this way the Mini Chart will be bound to the main Chart in a very minimalist way saving a precious amount of real state on your screen. If you don't know the Mini Chart, give it a try - see the video and screenshots below. This is a gr
    ATR Monitor
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.8 (5)
    Indicators
    ATR is a measure of volatility introduced by market technician J. Welles Wilder Jr. in his book, "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems". In general, traders are accustomed to seeing the ATR in the form of a sub-window indicator. What I am presenting here is a simplified version of ATR - just the current ATR number - very useful for monitoring just the very moment of the current chart. If you want to monitor several timeframes in the same chart, just add the ATR Monitor indicator several tim
    FREE
    ATR Monitor EA Friendly
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    Indicators
    ATR Monitor ATR is a measure of volatility introduced by market technician J. Welles Wilder Jr. in his book, "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems". In general, traders are accustomed to seeing the ATR in the form of a sub-window indicator. What I am presenting here is a simplified version of ATR - just the current ATR number - very useful for monitoring just the very moment of the current chart. And, by default, this indicator will not show up on screen, you can just use the buffers thems
    FREE
    Arrows Cleaner
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    For those who use the Trading Arrows on the chart for later study, but use the Triple Screen approach and got all those arrows everywhere on all additional charts, here it is: Arrows Cleaner! Just drop it on the chart and leave it there. When needed, just with 1-click you get rid of all those annoying arrows... SETTINGS You can position the little Button on any corner of the chart. Additionally you can displace it with the Offset settings. You can enlarge or shrink its size, as well as the text
    FREE
    Candlestick Pattern Teller
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Minions Labs' Candlestick Pattern Teller It shows on your chart the names of the famous Candlesticks Patterns formations as soon as they are created and confirmed. No repainting. That way beginners and also professional traders who have difficulties in visually identifying candlestick patterns will have their analysis in a much easier format. Did you know that in general there are 3 types of individuals: Visual, Auditory, and Kinesthetic? Don't be ashamed if you cannot easily recognize Candlesti
    Economic Markers PRO
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4 (1)
    Indicators
    Easily get all relevant economic events of the current day right into your chart, as markers. Filter what kind of markers do you want: by country (selected individually) and by Importance (High relevance, Medium, Low or any combination of these). Configure the visual cues to your liking. Additionaly you have the ability to add up to 5 personal markers of your own agenda. With Alerts and/or with blackout periods, if you are using it within an Expert Advisor! All in one Economic Calendar indicator
    Market Momentum PRO
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    Indicators
    The Market Momentum indicator is based on the Volume Zone Oscillator (VZO), presented by Waleed Aly Khalil in the 2009 edition of the International Federation of Technical Analysts journal, and presents a fresh view of this market valuable data that is oftenly misunderstood and neglected: VOLUME. With this new approach of "seeing" Volume data, traders can infer more properly market behavior and increase their odds in a winning trade. "The VZO is a leading volume oscillator; its basic usefulness
    Filter:
    21630132
    14
    21630132 2025.08.09 15:32 
     

    Useful indicator

    Benjamin Afedzie
    3500
    Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:35 
     

    best indicator

    Shardul Kale
    18
    Shardul Kale 2025.02.16 06:22 
     

    Can I get Script of this indicator ? Please Help

    MahmoudGamal34
    45
    MahmoudGamal34 2025.01.16 06:14 
     

    great

    uelintontrader
    14
    uelintontrader 2024.11.03 01:53 
     

    Rapaz, que indicador bom.estava procurando um indicador para melhorar meu operacional, esse , encaixou com uma luva excelente.

    Heinz-Josef Glaser
    779
    Heinz-Josef Glaser 2024.10.06 14:15 
     

    Very good and useful indicator !

    gnanos123
    942
    gnanos123 2024.09.01 08:21 
     

    Good Ind

    [Deleted] 2024.05.19 04:06 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    MesusTrader
    56
    MesusTrader 2024.04.12 22:34 
     

    Parabéns ao desenvolvedor. Indicador muito útil para fundamentar estratégias de preço-volume. De grande apoio nas tomadas de decisão. Obrigado por disponibilizar.

    alekkos alexandroupolus
    18
    alekkos alexandroupolus 2024.04.08 03:55 
     

    ¡Indicador simple, muy bueno y útil!

    claudiaburack
    101
    claudiaburack 2024.02.20 04:21 
     

    Olá Flávio, essa é a melhor ferramenta para o Metatrader. Não opero sem ela. Por acaso tem interesse em programá-la para o Metratader 4? Agradeço antecipadamente.

    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    346019
    Reply from developer Flavio Javier Jarabeck 2024.02.22 00:58
    Que bom saber! Não programo para MT4, desculpe!
    bgosper1
    207
    bgosper1 2024.01.25 00:08 
     

    I find volume profile, market profile etc very distracting and not necessary. This is a perfect simple tool to help confirm where the heaviest volume is being done at. Most of the time, that is really easy to see on the chart even without this (areas of support/resistance/consolidation) but this helps confirm it and also if the tool shifts away and moves from that area when price does, then that is a good sign that price will continue to move impulsively. If it doesn't, then there's a good chance the move will be short lived or a fake out and will snap back to the POC or reverse. I set it to 1-5 min refresh rate. Thanks for the tool!

    Cycs
    25
    Cycs 2024.01.17 11:28 
     

    Great indicator if you work with POC levels.

    Hembadoo
    48
    Hembadoo 2023.12.25 20:14 
     

    Thank you very much...a great and very useful indicator

    ceseixas
    70
    ceseixas 2023.10.21 13:37 
     

    Thanks for sharing. Simple and efficient. Think about differentiating colors and types of current and previous POC lines.

    Mustafa Nail Sertoglu
    1090
    Mustafa Nail Sertoglu 2023.08.07 15:40 
     

    Thx for sharing, trying and looking vest option within my trading strategy

    lildean254
    44
    lildean254 2022.11.10 08:47 
     

    I don't usually do reviews but I compared this to the traditional volume profile on another platform and this matched up well for a 69% gain, good job and thank you.

    FiloMT5
    624
    FiloMT5 2022.09.22 10:59 
     

    very helpful indicator

    26566682
    44
    26566682 2022.08.16 14:14 
     

    The indicator is wonderful

    Jaydeep Jaganbhai Patel
    332
    Jaydeep Jaganbhai Patel 2022.05.11 05:07 
     

    Very good indicator,. Thank you.

    12
    Reply to review