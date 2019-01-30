It shows on your chart the names of the famous Candlesticks Patterns formations as soon as they are created and confirmed. No repainting.



That way beginners and also professional traders who have difficulties in visually identifying candlestick patterns will have their analysis in a much easier format. Did you know that in general there are 3 types of individuals: Visual, Auditory, and Kinesthetic? Don't be ashamed if you cannot easily recognize Candlestick patterns. We get you covered!





Pattern List



The Candlestick Pattern Teller was created for the *Day Trader*. That's why our patterns don't include those with gaps in price. So this indicator is recommended for Liquid Symbols, and using in liquid Symbols also will benefit you with more reliable patterns. The list:





Bullish Patterns

Bullish Engulfing :: Tsutsumi Hammer :: Kanazuchi Bullish Harami :: Harami

Super Bullish Harami :: (Minions Labs' creation)

Inverted Hammer :: Tohba Piercing Line :: Kirikomi Bullish Doji Star :: Doji Bike

Descent Block :: Saki Zumari Kudari Three Inside Up :: Harami Age Three Outside Up :: Tutsumi Aga Bullish Stick Sandwich :: Gyakusashi Niten Zoko Bullish Squeeze Alert :: Tsukami Rising Three :: Uwa Banare Sanpoo Ohdatekomi Bullish Three Line Strike :: Sante Uchi Karasu No Bake Sen Tweezer Bottom :: Kenukizoko Morning Star :: Sankawa Ake No Myojyo Bullish Spinning Top Above The Stomach



Bearish Patterns