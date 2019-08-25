Money Flow Index EA Friendly
- Indicators
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Flavio Javier JarabeckWe are a closed brotherhood of traders whose ultimate goal is to profit through well-studied, structured, and automated trades. As a result, we publish dozens of MT5 indicators (FREE and paid) to the global MQL5 community. 80% of our published products are high-quality free indicators so beginner
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 6 June 2020
The traditional Money Flow Index indicator, this time, EA friendly. There are 3 buffers exposed that can be used by EAs to automatically analyze the Overbought and Oversold conditions of the quote. Just use the traditional iCustom() function to get these signals.
This Money Flow Index calculation is based on the traditional Metaquote's MFI indicator.
SETTINGS
- MFI Period
- Volume type to analyze (Real Volume or Ticks)
- Starting Overbought region
- Starting Oversold region
USING WITH EAs
- Buffer #0: MFI Value
- Buffer #1: 0=Overbought state is OFF / 1=Overbought state is ON
- Buffer #2: 0=Oversold state is OFF / 1=Oversold state is ON
Please note that this indicator REPAINTS! So the current bar can state the ON and OFF signals repeatedly.
If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...
This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...
With No Strings Attached! Ever!
Live Long and Prosper!;)
A good indicator to use as same window to RSI. Thank you Flavio!