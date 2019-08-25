Money Flow Index EA Friendly

The traditional Money Flow Index indicator, this time, EA friendly. There are 3 buffers exposed that can be used by EAs to automatically analyze the Overbought and Oversold conditions of the quote. Just use the traditional iCustom() function to get these signals.

This Money Flow Index calculation is based on the traditional Metaquote's MFI indicator.





SETTINGS



MFI Period

Volume type to analyze (Real Volume or Ticks)

Starting Overbought region

Starting Oversold region





USING WITH EAs

Buffer #0: MFI Value

Buffer #1: 0=Overbought state is OFF / 1=Overbought state is ON

Buffer #2: 0=Oversold state is OFF / 1=Oversold state is ON

Please note that this indicator REPAINTS! So the current bar can state the ON and OFF signals repeatedly.





If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...

This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...

With No Strings Attached! Ever!





Live Long and Prosper!

;)