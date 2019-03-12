Tiger Locker

ATTENTION : The Tiger Locker EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! 


Tiger Locker EA  robot is a very Powerful tools and a fully automated robot for  Forex trade. 

Tiger Locker EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade .

Tiger Locker EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !! 

The trend is the key ,the Tiger Locker system don't have profit target and stop loss ,but build in ,robot only close the position if the trend changed.

The robot will increase more position when trend continue and also close the position when trend possible change the direction .


Parameters

     ATTENTION :Please forget any technical indicator but only money management !!!
  • Note Attention for minimum balance                            
  • lot                                                                       -Lot size per order  .
  • MAX_ORDER                                                         -Maximum open orders .                             
  • Expert_Magic                                                       -Magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its orders .

Important note and Recommendation

  • Minimum balance size to start  $1000  or $ 10 Cent account.
  • Default setting for Minimum balance .
  • Minimum balance  only run 1 currency pair  as recommendation. 
  • Recommend currency pair  - EURUSD only.
  • Time frame H1
  • Using 24 hours VPS service can help you to make better profits
  • Compatible with 4 and 5 digits accounts.
  • ECN broker with low spread and low swap fee is recommended



This is  special strategies you bought ,and we will continue improve  the strategies when we found better idea !


Please contact us if any question you have.

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Waiyawut Singhsumalee
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Waiyawut Singhsumalee 2019.03.21 03:30 
 

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