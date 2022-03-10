Multi Gold300 Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now!

Most Profitable Strategies Inside

Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners

The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOLD) and any currencies market, entering only when there are high probabilities of success and certain unique conditions. The Ai Robot is based on a robust, profitable strategy and does NOT use MARTINGALE, GRID and other dangerous strategies.





This system has passed various tests and is currently a real money-making machine. Multi Gold30 Ai Robot is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners alike.





· Minimum account balance: $200 for lot size 0.01 upto strategies

· Timeframe: H4 Chart Window

· Supported pair (s): XAUUSD (GOLD), Bitcoin, Major FX

· Compatible with 2-5 digits accounts.

· Low spread and low swap fee is recommended





pls. Change Lot default, Total Open Profit, Total Open Profit USD, MaxSpread, MaxSlippage, MaxOpenTrades, MaxLongTrades, MaxShortTrades, NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes by your Money Management(MM) or see more at picture screenshots.





You don't need to set parameters!! The Ai Robot is now ready to work!!





For ECN Account lowest spread, the commission fee from forex broker, such as -3.5$-10$/lot , You can set for XUAUSD pair like this, input Lot size 0.01, Profit(USD)=$6, MaxSpread 50, Max Slippage 20, NextOpenTrade 3-43Minutes, H4 Timeframe, MaxOpenTrades200, MaxLongTrades200, MaxShortTrade200.





Strategy : Select group of strategy from inputs tab., Easy to using. The forbidden thing to do is open all strategies at the same time.

##Direct Hyper Group##

Strategy Multi Gold Direct Ai Robot

Base on your command

Multi_Gold_BUY_Only Strategy = false is OFF, if true is On function

Multi_Gold_SELL_Only Strategy = false = false

##Duos Hyper Group##

Strategy Multi Gold Duos Ai Robot

Base on order hedging

Multi_Gold_BUYSELL_AutoHedge = false ##Scalping Hyper Group##

Strategy Multi Gold300 Ai Robot

Base on Current Chart, H4 Level

Multi_Gold300_Ai_Robot = true ##Boxing Hyper Group##

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing34 Ai Robot

Base on Current Chart, M30 Zone

Multi_Gold_Boxing34_Ai_Robot = false

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing44 Ai Robot

Base on Current Chart, M30 Zone

Multi_Gold_Boxing44_Ai_Robot = false



Strategy Multi Gold Boxing45 Ai Robot



M30 Zone



Strategy Multi Gold Boxing58 Ai Robot

H1 Trend, Reversal, Zone, Scalping

Zone, Scalping