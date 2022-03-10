Multi Gold300 Ai Robot

Multi Gold300 Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now!

Most Profitable Strategies Inside

Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades.

Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners

The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOLD) and any currencies market, entering only when there are high probabilities of success and certain unique conditions. The Ai Robot is based on a robust, profitable strategy and does NOT use MARTINGALE, GRID and other dangerous strategies.

This system has passed various tests and is currently a real money-making machine. Multi Gold30 Ai Robot is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners alike.

· Minimum account balance: $200 for lot size 0.01 upto strategies
· Timeframe: H4 Chart Window
· Supported pair (s): XAUUSD (GOLD), Bitcoin, Major FX
· Compatible with 2-5 digits accounts.
· Low spread and low swap fee is recommended

pls. Change Lot default, Total Open Profit, Total Open Profit USD, MaxSpread, MaxSlippage, MaxOpenTrades, MaxLongTrades, MaxShortTrades, NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes by your Money Management(MM) or see more at picture screenshots.

You don't need to set parameters!! The Ai Robot is now ready to work!!

For ECN Account lowest spread, the commission fee from forex broker, such as -3.5$-10$/lot , You can set for XUAUSD pair like this, input Lot size 0.01, Profit(USD)=$6, MaxSpread 50, Max Slippage 20, NextOpenTrade 3-43Minutes, H4 Timeframe, MaxOpenTrades200, MaxLongTrades200, MaxShortTrade200.

Strategy : Select group of strategy from inputs tab., Easy to using.

The forbidden thing to do is open all strategies at the same time.

##Direct Hyper Group##
Strategy Multi Gold Direct Ai Robot
Base on your command
Multi_Gold_BUY_Only Strategy = false is OFF, if true is On function

Multi_Gold_SELL_Only Strategy= false

##Duos Hyper Group##
Strategy Multi Gold Duos Ai Robot
Base on order hedging
Multi_Gold_BUYSELL_AutoHedge = false

##Scalping Hyper Group##
Strategy Multi Gold300 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart, H4 Level
Multi_Gold300_Ai_Robot = true

##Boxing Hyper Group##
Strategy Multi Gold Boxing34 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart, M30 Zone
Multi_Gold_Boxing34_Ai_Robot = false

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing44 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart, M30 Zone
Multi_Gold_Boxing44_Ai_Robot = false

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing45 Ai Robot

M30 Zone

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing58 Ai Robot
H1 Trend, Reversal, Zone, Scalping

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing59 Ai Robot
H1 Swing and Scalping

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing60 Ai Robot
H1 Zone Scalping

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing61 Ai Robot
H1 Zone Scalping

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing62 Ai Robot
H1 Price Action, Swing

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing63 Ai Robot
H1 Swing1A

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing64 Ai Robot
H1 Reversal Wick

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing68 Ai Robot
Current Timeframe Reversal Wick

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing69 Ai Robot
Current Timeframe Follow Wick

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing70 Ai Robot
H4 Trend and Swing

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing72 Ai Robot
M30 Trend and Pullback7

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing73 Ai Robot
M30 Trend and Zone

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing75 Ai Robot
M5 Open-Close, Low Spread

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing76 Ai Robot
M30 Trend and Pullback9

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing77 Ai Robot
Current timeframe with Bid Ask Strategy

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing78 Ai Robot
Current timeframe with Trend and Pullback1

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing79 Ai Robot
Current timeframe with Swing, Sideway, Level Snowball

Strategy Boxing Gold80 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart,  Current timeframe with Open Opposite Boxing Gold79 Level Snowball

Strategy Boxing Gold81 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart,  H1 timeframe with Swing, Pullback, Level Snowball

Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai-Spread
Base on Current Chart, Current timeframe, Bid-Ask Price Movement, Level Snowball


Close Order Strategies

Close_Long_Position_CutOff
Close_Long_Position_CutOff2
Close_Short_Position_CutOff
Close_Short_Position_CutOff2
Close_Long_with_Money_Profit
Close_Short_with_Money_Profit
Close_All_with_Money_Profit
Close_All_Loss_OpenTrade_Size

and more...

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Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish). Price for open - open price. If set to 0, the orders will be placed on the following distance from the current price: current price + "The distance in the first order". Lot - lot size for pending orders. Use Order type - type of pending orders. The distance in the first order - distance for the first order in points. Count of orders - number of orders to be opened.
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Thor Scalper is a bot optimized mainly for night trading operations with capital preservation and low drawdown strategies in mind. It uses a selective algorithm to find trades suitable for trading operations and to close trades that are not favorable at a lower value to minimize loss and to safeguard profits. Recommendation : You will need an ECN account with low raw spreads and a VPS, you may use MQL5's vps or a vps provider of your choice with low latency connection to your broker's live trad
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The EA uses a unique non-linear formula for calculating market entry points and a unique algorithm for fixing the result of work. The trading expert does not use the increase in the volume of transactions to block unprofitable positions. Mandatory take profit and stop loss levels are used. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter The adviser controls the spread increase by the broker and skips trading until the spread returns to its "normal" values. The best results are achieved
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The EA uses a complex non-linear formula for calculating market entry points and a unique algorithm for fixing the result of work. The trading expert does not use the increase in the volume of transactions to block unprofitable positions. Mandatory take profit and stop loss levels are used. The adviser controls the spread increase by the broker and skips trading until the spread returns to its "normal" values. The best results are achieved when working with trading instruments with default
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Otgonbold Davaadorj
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Alchemist_trader 7.1 expert advisor is an optimal combination of Hedge , Neural networks and Level trading strategies and is based on a special algorithm that calculates the risk, reads the price candlestick chart and sets the direction.Running this EA continuously throughout the year can increase the balance by 50-300% depending on market conditions.The main goal of this EA is to create savings in the long run.Works on all combinations involving the US dollar. For example: Forex, Index, Gold, S
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Blue Diamond is a fully automatic Expert Advisor created by Dream Deals Co for Intraday trading on EURUSD. Follow us on Telegram:   https://t.me/DreamDealsCompany To receive a FREE Live Demo version of EA, contact us via: dreamdeals.forex@gmail.com   AVE Profitability of Blue Diamond is between 10% to 20% per month with a reliably low DD% (less than 20%). Furthermore, if no withdrawal is made from the account, annual profitability can enormously increase.  Blue Diamond is about press/ news re
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