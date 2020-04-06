EurUsdHedgerWizard is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the EURUSD, currency pairs.

This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running.

The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human.

Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer.

The robot will be further developed, which will help to achieve an even better trading effect in the future.

Not use dangerous strategies. Only Real Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Even if you lose your internet connection or electricity, your orders are protected stoploss.





The principle of operation of the robot EurUsdHedgerWizard .

The robot rarely performs trades, but they are of good quality, so be patient, get the robot started and

check the results in a few months.

The work of the robot, for the robot to work optimally, run it on the EurUsd, ( 1m,5m timeframe ) chart on your terminal, the minimum deposit is 100 USD.1m and 5m but preferably 1m timeframe is best timeframe



Remember to after the purchase CONTACT ME for set files



SETFILE DESCRIPTION dprofit 120 TrailingStep 15 TrailingStop 40 Hedger 100 Takeprofit 30 Pair EURUSD



Lot Size Equity 0.01 100USD 0.1 1000USD 1 or 2 10000USD Minimum Deposit 100USD

The recommended leverage is 1:500

If you want to use a different leverage, use the appropriate setting in the Money Management.

Leverage Percent Balance for a deal 1:500 1 % 1:100 5 % 1:50 10 % 1:30 17 %

Backtest

If you are going to backtest the robot, please select EURUSD etc, and any date between this period ( 2018.01.01 ---> CURRENT ).

Select 30m timeframe and choose the leverage ( SET file is optimized for a leverage of 1:500, if you want to use a different leverage change the Money Management settings ).

Minimum deposit allowed for this robot ( 100 USD PER 0.01 LOT SIZE )





if you have a question, send me a private message.





DISCLAIMER: Never forget that past performance is no guarantee for the future. I always recommend to run first on demo account. It is very important to understand how a system works, and what are the ups and downs.





