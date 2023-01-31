Scalper Warrior

We are happy to show you our scalping EA - "Scalper Warrior". Based on the specific behavior of pair in combination with price action, RSI and generic algorithms we were able to extract one of the best scalping strategies possible for forex market. We don't use Martingale or Grid strategies when trading. We count on our decision algorithm for opening, tracking and closing the trades. We help him to this with tight stop-losses which leads to a very low drawdown of the EA and stable account growth. As long as you have a fast ping to the server and a good broker there is nothing that can stop you from scalping. For more information, don't hesitate to contact us. 


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Sergei Kravchenko
Experts
Представляем вашему вниманию новый форекс советник CeleritasForex. Вариант советника торгующего по тренду, подойдет для более продвинутого трейдера, так как имеет небольшое количество настроек позволяющих использовать наиболее прибыльные стратегии трейдинга на выбор пользователя.Кроме этого предоставляется возможность отрегулировать такие параметры как проскальзывание, риск торговли, размер максимального спреда и размер стоп ордеров.Торговый робот открывает позиции при достижении ценой уровней п
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