StarsAndSun
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is an EA based on price action and Volatility using a tested algorithm. This EA ONLY works best with GBP-USD on 1 min TF
The EA will open trades only when a signal is found. Please do note that this EA does not necessarily open Trades on a daily basis.
Also note that this EA has not been optimised either.
Advise
- 1 min TimeFrame
- to run EA with a broker that has very tight spreads with a maximum spread of 10 points(1 pip)
- only on GBP/USD
- VPS strongly advised for uninterrupted signals
Telegram
https://t.me/joinchat/HrtAt4fUIpgUMBHI