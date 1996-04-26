Advance Stoch Trend Colored

The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of a chart by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signals with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each timeframe.

Example:

  • If you install indicator on EURUSD M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example, the Moving Average indicates the "up trend")
  • If the indicator detects the "up trend", it will monitor for Stochastic Oscillator to show "cross up" of the main line/signal line below position the lower 20 level for reversal trend, or between 80-20 position level for follow trend
  • Finally, the indicator will show an "up arrow" in the chart window and send alert message with notification, such as "BUY EURUSD"
  • If the indicator detects opposite conditions of above, it will show the opposite result.


Installation

  • Attach this indicator to the chart window of currency pairs
  • The recommended currencies are EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, USDCHF, GBPCHF and XAUUSD
  • The recommended timeframes are M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1


Parameters

  • Trend Period1: 3 – amount of candlesticks on the current trend period
  • Trend Period2: 17 - amount of candlesticks on the current trend period
  • Stoch_K_Period: 5 - Stochastic setting. Period for calculating the Stochastic %K line.
  • Stoch_D_Period: 3 - Stochastic setting. Averaging period for calculating the %D line.
  • Slowing: 3 - Stochastic setting. Slowing value.
  • Fast_SMA_Period: 2 - SMA period.
  • Slow_SSMA_Period: 3 - SSMA period.
  • Audible_Alerts: enable/disable audible alerts.
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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
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