Super Binary FX Signal

The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame.

Example:

  • If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving average indicates the "up trend" )
  • If indicator detects the "up trend", it will monitor for Stochastic Oscillator to show "cross up" of the main line / signal line at the below position the lower level.
  • Finally the indicator will show an "up arrow" in the chart window and send alert message with notification such as "BUY EURUSD"
  • If the indicator detects opposite conditions of above, it will show the opposite result.


Indicator Installation

  • Attach this indicator to the chart window of currency pairs.
  • The recommended currencies are AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY
  • The recommended timeframes are M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1
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Roosewelt Silva
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Roosewelt Silva 2019.01.13 21:54 
 

Whats the martingale congif? I am using MT2IQ, so i need to know.

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