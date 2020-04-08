Candles length
- Indicators
- Hafis Mohamed Yacine
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Candles length indicator is, as the name suggests, an indicator that displays the body size of each candle. The nominal size is placed below each bearish candle and below each bullish candle.
How to install the Candles length Indicator on your Metatrader 4 trading plaftform?
- Download the indicator
- Copy and paste the Candle Body Size Indicator files into following folder of your Metatrader 4 (MT4) platform: MQL4 > Indicators.
- You can gain access to the folders this way: File > Open Data Folder > MQL4 > Indicators (paste files here).
- Restart your Metatrader 4 Client.
- Select Chart and Timeframe where you want to test the indicator