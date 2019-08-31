Local Time Bar and Clock for MT4

The different server times for each broker can be a heavy load when trading in short period.

This indicator displays the minimum trade information required to win at a glance.

The sub window displays the local time, and the main chart displays not only the local time,

-Symbol

-Period

-BarEndTime

-Spred

-TokyoTime

-LondonTime

-NewYorkTime

-ServerTime

and so on...

The information display on the main chart can be selected from four places: upper right, lower right, upper left, and lower left.

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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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