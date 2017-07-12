Buy and Sell Moments

This indicator will show Buy (color Aqua) or Sell (color Magenta) arrow at the moment when a Long or a Short local trend (local to the current TimeFrame) is expected.

The huge advantage is that the indicator does not have any input parameters. So, you will not waste your time and will not struggle to change them for different TimeFrames and currency pairs. This indicator is universal, but it will work better on H1 and lower TFs.