The Market Beast MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Expert Advisor (EA) Description: Multi-Currency Trading with News Filter
1. Overview:
- The EA is designed to trade multiple currency pairs efficiently.
- It incorporates a robust news filter to avoid trading during high-impact news events.
- It has been thoroughly tested using FTMO data and is suitable for prop firms.
2. Key Features:
a. Multi-Currency Trading:
- The EA supports simultaneous trading across various currency pairs.
- It dynamically adjusts position sizes based on market conditions and risk management rules.
- It utilizes technical indicators, price action, and trend-following strategies for optimal entries and exits.
b. News Filter:
- The news filter prevents trading during major economic announcements.
- It monitors economic calendars and avoids opening new positions during high-impact news releases.
- The filter can be customized to exclude specific news events or timeframes.
c. Risk Management:
- The EA implements strict risk management rules.
- It calculates position sizes based on account balance, risk percentage, and stop-loss levels.
- Trailing stops and breakeven features are used to protect profits.
d. Backtesting and Optimization:
- The EA has undergone extensive backtesting using historical data.
- Parameters have been optimized to achieve consistent performance across different market conditions.
- It adapts to changing market dynamics through regular optimization.
e. Prop Firm Compatibility:
- The EA meets the requirements set by prop firms, including risk limits and drawdown thresholds.
- It adheres to prop firm guidelines for trading behavior and risk exposure.
3. Technical Specifications:
a. Platform Compatibility:
- The EA is compatible with MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform
- It can be easily installed and configured on your trading account.
b. Timeframes:
- The EA operates on various timeframes, from M1 (scalping) to daily charts, But recommended for 1H Time frame.
- It adapts its strategy based on the selected timeframe.
c. Parameters:
- Adjustable parameters include:
- Lot size
- Stop-loss and take-profit levels
- Trailing stop settings
- News filter customization
4. Performance Metrics:
a. Profitability:
- The EA aims for consistent profits over the long term.
- Historical performance data shows positive returns.
b. Drawdown:
- The maximum drawdown is within acceptable limits.
- Risk management ensures drawdown remains controlled.
5. Installation and Support:
a. Installation:
- Detailed installation instructions will be provided.
- The EA can be installed on your trading platform within minutes.
b. Support:
- Ongoing support and updates are available.
- We provide assistance with any technical issues or questions.
6. Disclaimer:
- Trading involves risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results.
- Always conduct thorough due diligence and consider seeking professional advice.
Feel free to customize the EA further based on your preferences and risk tolerance. If you need any additional details or have specific requirements, please let me know!