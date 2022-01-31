Monster Gold

 I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product. Monster Gold is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2022 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditions. If you do not have experience using EA, you can use the default setting with small capital.

This Forex Robot enters a trading position based on time and the best trading scenarios and exit logic combines several highly effective profit protecting and drawdown reducing algorithms. Our exit algorithms will close out all trades at the right time - protecting profits and minimizing any losses. EA trades throughout the entire trading session - maximizing your profit taking potential!


Usage Tips

  • Load the EA and trade using the chart buttons
  • Don't trade any other EA in the same symbol
  • Take only one initial trade per symbol -never two or more-
  • If the buy/sell buttons are not displayed, it means the EA is busy
  • The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time
  • But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol
  • There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols
  • Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5
  • Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the process
  • Big spread hikes affect the EA negatively. If possible, trade from a fixed spread account
  • In fixed spread accounts, using a small zone proves beneficial for performance


Recommendation


RECOMMENDATION
Symbol 
 XAUUSD
Timeframe    M5 
Spread   5 - 20
Minimum deposit   100$ 

Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick.


Filter:
modzaaa
523
modzaaa 2022.09.19 15:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review