You can use the Viking Trend indicator as the main one to determine the trend. The indicator can work both for entry points and as a filter. This is a hybrid trend indicator, as it is based on the signals of elementary indicators and a special algorithm for analysis. The indicator reflects information in a visual form; it can be used both for pipsing on short periods and for long-term trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Take Profit is bigger than Stop Loss! Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The indicator shows favorable moments for entering the market. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator determines the trend, filters out market noise and generates entry signals. Uses two options for settings. The indicator uses color signaling: blue - when changing from descending to ascending, and red - vice versa, to descending.

