Entry Market Position

This indicator has a unique support and resistance calculation program, which is a unique trading system.

Imagine if you can accurately determine the important trading support and resistance areas and points in advance, how will your trading improve?

Based on a unique calculation method, the indicator analyzes the trend, analyzes the current support and resistance, and obtains the current important support resistance and single direction, the calculated stop profit and stop loss recommendations, and key entry Point suggestions.

In a trading strategy, the entry point and the trend direction are also very critical. The risks faced by the former point are different, and the number of stop loss points is also multiplied. This indicator analyzes when the trend progresses, it temporarily enters the adjustment time , Analyzed the important entry support resistance at this time and calculated a certain stop loss for risk control, and take profit, a reasonable profit-loss ratio.

This indicator supports cycle settings and other cycles can be set. Important support and resistance for large cycles and auxiliary judgments for small cycles can be completed in the same chart.





Basic display

A price tag showing historical support and resistance.

Shows the approximate recommended range of historical entry positions, as well as take-profit and stop-loss recommendations, and target forecasts.

Display the judgment of the current direction, as well as the entry point, as well as the stop-profit and stop-loss recommendations.

basic settings

Set the calculation period.



Alarm settings

Proximity alarm

Touch alarm

Alarm pop-up window

Alarm email sending

Send push alert

Color setting

You can set different real-time support and resistance colors

You can set different historical support and resistance colors

You can set the price tag color

You can click the price tag or click the display area to change the area filling method

Any questions, communicate with each other