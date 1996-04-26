You can use the indicator as the main one to determine the trend. The indicator can work both for entry points and

The Chord Trend indicator works well on longer trend sections. In flat it is recommended to use filters of your choice. It can accompany the position with a stop, it is recommended to set the stop at a fixed distance from the point formed by the indicator. If you combine the use of the indicator as an input and accompanying a position, then to accompany the stop it is necessary that at least 8 points of the indicator pass in one direction and then use the current values ​​of the indicator to accompany the position. The indicator has two parameters: Length - the number of analyzed bars, and Sensitivity - sensibility. By changing these parameters, you can see how the indicator changes its work. The indicator can be used for long-term trading. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.