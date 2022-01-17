Piccoline is a very interesting trend indicator. The Piccoline indicator helps to identify either a new or an existing trend. One of the advantages of the indicator is that it rebuilds rather quickly and reacts to various changes in the chart. Of course, it depends on the settings, namely, the specified CalcBars period. The larger it is, the smoother the trend line will be. The shorter the period, the more market noise will be taken into account when forming the indicator.





The indicator was created in order to display the trend in a visual form. The Piccoline trend indicator is used to determine the strength and direction of a trend and to find price reversal points. The Piccoline indicator is used in the Forex markets. You should use the indicator as an additional one, that is, you need to use this indicator, for example, for a perfect display of price movements!



