Inductive Analysis

Professional processing of the classic indicator. The bot implements the classic trading strategy based on the Stochastic indicator. The signal from the stochastic exit from the overbought / oversold zones, the levels of these zones will be the levels with the LevelMax and LevelMin values. We buy when the oscillator (PeriodK or PeriodD) first drops below a certain level (LevelMin) and then rises above it. Sell ​​when the oscillator first rises above a certain level (LevelMax), and then drops below it. The signal can also be inverted.





The EA handles errors correctly and works reliably with capital from $ 100. But 1000 $ is preferable. Direction of work d both sides. The Expert Advisor uses basic concepts: trailing stop, stop loss and take profit, as well as closing on the opposite signal. Setting for optimization in discussion. It can be optimized for any timeframe and symbol.





Parameter overview: