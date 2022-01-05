Auto Adjustment Advisor

This Expert Advisor is able to independently adjust to a volatile market. It determines the best parameters for trading by counting over a certain history which candles, levels and indicator readings are most suitable for opening a position. This makes it possible to optimize parameters manually less often and, probably, to trade for longer without losses despite the market changes. However, not all parameters are automatically optimized, it is necessary to set deviations of indicators from the best value for the EA to open a deal. The larger these deviations, the usually more trades, but then profitability may decrease. Also, too few transactions in history (even if they are all profitable) may not be profitable in real trading. First, try to find such parameters for your account, currency pair and timeframe so that there are enough trades in history and they are more often profitable, then the EA will adjust to the market on its own.

It can work on different currency pairs and timeframes. Has a trailing stop and a parabolic stop loss.

Input parameters

  • Lots - lot size (if Lots = 0, then the lot will be calculated from the percentage of free funds on the account);
  • FreeMoneyPercent - percentage of free funds for opening each new deal (works when Lots = 0);
  • MaxSpread - maximum spread for opening a trade (for accounts with a floating spread, so that a trade is opened when the spread is not too large);
  • Magic - a unique identifier (you need to make it different if several Expert Advisors are launched in the same terminal);
  • StopLoss - order closing price when the loss level is reached;
  • TakeProfit - order closing price when the profitability level is reached;
  • StopToBreakeven - set stop loss to breakeven after passing the specified number of points;
  • TrailingStopValue - trailing stop value in points (0 - normal trailing stop off);
  • StopToParabolicStep - parabolic trailing stop (0 - disabled);
  • EnableAutoClose - automatic closing of orders upon a reverse signal;
  • History - the number of history bars for automatic optimization of the EA (no more than 5000);
  • TPRatio - take profit ratio for optimization;
  • SLRatio - stop loss ratio for optimization;
  • DeviationRSI - deviation of the RSI indicator from the best optimized value;
  • PeriodRSI - period of the RSI indicator;
  • DeviationAC - deviations of the Accelerator Oscillator indicator from the best optimized value;
  • DeviationAO - deviations of the Awesome Oscillator indicator from the best optimized value;
  • AnalysisDelay - the delay between automatic optimizations (the lower the delay, the more frequent the automatic optimization, but the testing takes longer);
  • DeviationADX - deviation of the ADX indicator from the best optimized value;
  • PeriodADX - period of the ADX indicator;
  • CandlesVolume - the number of candles for volume comparison;
  • PeriodADX2 - period of the second ADX indicator;
  • MinLevelADX2 - minimum level of the second ADX indicator;
  • MinuteOpen - minute of the trade opening;
  • TradingStartHour - trading start hour;
  • TradingEndHour - trading end hour;
  • CountBuy - the maximum number of purchases opened by this EA (with the same Magic);
  • CountSell - the maximum number of sales opened by this EA (with the same Magic);
  • CntHoursForVerificationOrder - the number of bars to check - whether at least one deal has been opened (only for optimization, 0 - do not use);
  • ShowInfo - show some information.

